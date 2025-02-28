From Crime Scenes to Celebrities: How Weegee Reinvented His Photography

Matt Growcoot
Left side: Two officers and a man stand near a body outside a bar with a "Spoto Bar & Grill" sign. Right side: Distorted abstract image resembling a person's face with exaggerated features.
While Weegee is best known his spot news photographs of mid-20th century New York City, he experimented with celebrity portraits later in his career.

Photographer Arthur Felig, better known as Weegee, captured the gritty side of 1940s New York City and was known for his uncanny ability to arrive at a crime scene before the police did.

But as well as photographing murder scenes, fires, and car crashes, Weegee later moved to the West Coast where he captured celebrities of the day like Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy.

His latter work has often been disregarded in photography circles but a new book and exhibition, Weegee: Society of the Spectacle, seeks to reconcile the photographer’s two different bodies of work.

A person in a striped shirt holds a small child in one arm, standing by a door partially covered with lace curtains. The child is barefoot and resting a hand near their mouth. The lighting casts strong shadows on their faces.
Mrs. Bernice Lythcott and son looking through a window shattered by rock-throwing hoodlums, Harlem, New York, October 18, 1943. © International Center of Photography/Getty Images

The exhibit at the International Center of Photography in New York City explores Weegee’s contrasting works. “At the beginning of this project was a kind of puzzling question,” exhibit curator Clément Chéroux tells The Guardian, “it’s as if you had in the same body a Walker Evans and a Man Ray. How could the same photographer do that?”

A group of people, including children, stand outdoors at night, looking upward with expressions of wonder. Two uniformed officers stand on the right. The silhouette of a tall building with lit windows is visible in the background.
Night… a black velvet curtain has dropped over the white sky… a few mothers went looking for their kids… found them here… dragged them home for supper… but they are back again… but that’s the same Empire State Building in the Background…., March 2, 1944. © International Center of Photography/Getty Images

F/8 And Be There

Weegee is arguably the most famous spot news photographer of the mid-20th century and is credited with the phrase “f/8 and be there” which describes the technique at the time of simply being present at the scene and shooting with a small aperture so that the photo would mostly be in focus.

Firefighters battle a blaze in a multi-story building at night. Smoke and water spray fill the air. A vintage truck is in the foreground. A billboard at the top advertises Hygrade Frankfurters. Handwritten text reads "SIMPLY ADD BOILING WATER.
Simply Add Boiling Water, December 18, 1943, © International Center of Photography/Getty Images

An immigrant from what is now Ukraine, Weegee left school early to take odd jobs; one of them being a photographer’s assistant. He worked in darkrooms, developing photos for others before becoming a freelance news photographer in the 1930s.

The origins of his name are a mystery — one theory is that he got it for endlessly using a squeegee to take water off photographic prints while working at the New York Times’s film lab. Another is that it’s a phonetic play on the word “Ouija,” owing to his apparent supernatural ability to arrive at crime scenes so quickly. But in reality, he had access to a police scanner in his car and would monitor emergency calls.

A group of photographers with vintage cameras are gathered at an event. They are dressed in suits and appear focused, capturing photos, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation. The caption reads "Photographers at Premiere.
Photographers at Premiere, ca. 1951. © International Center of Photography/Getty Images

Regardless, it was this period when he took many of his most famous news pictures that became art in their own right. In 1945, he released his first book Naked City which would inspire a film by the same name.

In addition to crime scenes, Weegee photographed poor neighborhoods, strange people in bars, and the corpses of gangsters, always with a 4×5 Speed Graphic camera preset at f/16 at 1/200 of a second, with flashbulbs and a set focus distance of ten feet. His work would later inspire photographers like Diane Arbus.

Black and white image of a person with distorted facial features, emphasizing exaggerated eyebrows, lips, and a puffed-out expression. The person has light, curly hair and is wearing large hoop earrings.
Marilyn Monroe distortion, ca.1962. © International Center of Photography/Getty Images

His work in Hollywood saw him experiment in the darkroom, distorting his photos so his subjects looked like strange monstrosities.

A man poses for two mock mugshot photos, holding a camera with a flash. He has a large cigar in his mouth and is wearing a checkered jacket. The sign in front of him reads "Denver 00-00 10-13-50 2400." Handwritten notes are visible at the bottom.
St. Louis Gag Shot, ca. 1950, showing Weegee. © International Center of Photography/Getty Images

“This is very rare in the story of photography of the 20th century,” Chéroux tells The Guardian,. “I don’t know of any other photographer who had that same polarity — being both interested in what was right in front of the camera, and then also so interested in the darkroom manipulations”

Weegee: Society of the Spectacle is on view at the International Center of Photography in New York from January 23 to May 5. A book of the same name accompanies the major exhibit.

