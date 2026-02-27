The Top Deals on the Accessories Photographers Need

While nothing excites photographers more than new cameras and lenses, like all the awesome new gear showcased this week at CP+ 2026 in Japan. However, accessories matter, too, and B&H has some awesome deals on tripods, backpacks, memory cards, and more right now.

Tripods

Tripods are essential tools for photographers and videographers, providing stability for long exposures, time-lapse, and precise composition. This week’s deals feature a wide range of tripods, from compact tabletop options to full-size travel models. These selections highlight practical solutions for both studio and on-location shooting, and the current discounts make professional support more accessible. Whether prioritizing portability, flexibility, or load capacity, these tripods cover a variety of photographic needs.

Gitzo GIGT1555T Traveler Series 1 Carbon Fiber Tripod

The Gitzo GIGT1555T Traveler Series 1 tripod combines compact design with carbon fiber construction, making it suitable for travel and outdoor photography. Its leg sections extend to provide stability for long exposures while folding down for easy transport. The included head allows for precise adjustments across a range of angles and compositions. This tripod is priced at $399, reduced from $604.95, offering $205 in savings.

Gitzo GT1545T Series 1 Traveler Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head

The GT1545T Series 1 features an integrated center ball head for versatile positioning, supporting small to medium cameras for both stills and video. Its carbon fiber legs provide rigidity while remaining lightweight enough for travel. The tripod accommodates multiple shooting heights and folds compactly for storage or transport. Now available for $449.88, down from $679.88, it represents a $230 savings.

Gitzo GT2545T Series 2 Traveler Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head & GM2542 Monopod (50th Anniversary Kit)

The GT2545T Series 2 kit includes a center ball head and a GM2542 monopod, offering a flexible combination for photographers who need both tripod and monopod support. Carbon fiber construction provides strength and stability across varied shooting conditions. Its extendable legs allow for multiple heights and compositions, while the included monopod adds mobility on uneven terrain. This special 50th Anniversary Kit is reduced to $649.95 from $949.95, providing a $300 saving.

Sirui AT-125 Carbon Fiber Traveler Tripod with KS-5 Ball Head

The Sirui AT-125 tripod is designed for photographers needing a lightweight, carbon fiber solution with a reliable ball head. Its compact form folds for travel while extending to accommodate a variety of cameras. It supports both photography and video applications, offering stability across multiple environments. Now $119, reduced from $164, this tripod offers $45 in savings.

Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO Aluminum Travel Tripod with 496 Center Ball Head

The Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO features aluminum construction and a 496 center ball head, providing flexibility for precise framing. It extends to several heights and collapses to a compact size for travel or storage. The tripod supports a range of DSLR and mirrorless cameras, making it suitable for photographers on the move. This model is priced at $229.95, down from $374.95, delivering a $145 saving.

Joby GorillaPod Custom 1K Flexible Mini-Tripod with Ball Head Kit

The Joby GorillaPod Custom 1K offers a flexible design for small cameras, enabling stable placement on uneven surfaces or unconventional setups. Its bendable legs can wrap around poles or rails, and the included ball head allows for precise adjustment of angles. The tripod is suitable for compact photography, tabletop setups, or hybrid mobile rigs. Available for $19.95, down from $59.95, it provides a $40 saving.

Joby Podzilla Medium Tabletop Tripod Kit (Red)

The Podzilla Medium is a compact tabletop tripod suitable for small cameras or mobile setups. Its adjustable legs allow multiple placement options, and the included mounting platform accommodates a variety of angles. The tripod is designed for vloggers or photographers seeking portable stability on a desk or table. Reduced to $16.95 from $39.95, it offers $23 in savings.

Joby GorillaPod Mobile Rig

The Joby GorillaPod Mobile Rig is intended for mobile devices and lightweight camera systems, providing versatile positioning and stability. Its flexible joints allow for creative setups, including wrapping around posts or rails. The rig is useful for vloggers, hybrid shooters, or anyone needing a portable support solution. Now $49.95, down from $119.95, saving $70.

Joby Ballhead 5K

The Joby Ballhead 5K is compatible with GorillaPod setups and provides smooth adjustment for framing and composition. It is designed for lightweight cameras, ensuring stability on compact tripods. The ballhead allows for precise angle adjustments for both still and video applications. Available for $49.95, down from $79.95, offering a $30 saving.

Bags

Reliable bags are critical for photographers and videographers, providing organized storage and protection for cameras, lenses, and accessories. This week’s deals feature a mix of backpacks and rolling duffels suitable for travel, urban shooting, and outdoor adventures. Each option combines practical storage solutions with durability, and the current discounts make upgrading your carry system more accessible. From compact city packs to rugged rolling cases, these selections cover a wide range of professional needs.

Lowepro Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II Backpack (Black, 32L)

The Lowepro Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II is a 32-liter backpack built for outdoor and adventure photography. It offers multiple compartments to safely store cameras, lenses, and personal gear, while an all-weather cover provides protection against rain and dust. The ergonomic design distributes weight evenly, making it comfortable to carry on long hikes or extended trips. This backpack is currently available for $179, reduced from $449, delivering significant savings for photographers seeking a high-capacity, durable pack.

Shimoda Designs Urban Explore Backpack (Boa, 20L)

The Shimoda Urban Explore Backpack offers 20 liters of customizable storage designed for city photographers and everyday carry. It features padded compartments to protect camera bodies and lenses, along with flexible organizers for accessories and personal items. The pack’s compact form is paired with comfortable shoulder straps for extended urban travel. Priced at $199.95, down from $279.95, it provides a practical option for those seeking a balance between protection and portability.

Think Tank Photo Urban Access 15 Backpack (Black)

The Think Tank Urban Access 15 is a compact backpack offering secure storage for a mirrorless or small DSLR kit with extra accessories. Its internal organization accommodates lenses, a tablet, and personal items, while exterior pockets provide quick access to frequently used gear. Designed for urban photographers, it allows for mobility without sacrificing equipment protection. This backpack is offered at $149.75, down from $285.75, presenting a notable saving for professionals in need of an everyday city pack.

Pelican AEGIS 22″ Carry-On Rolling Hybrid Duffel (Black)

The Pelican AEGIS 22″ rolling hybrid duffel combines the convenience of a carry-on with durable, hard-case protection. Its hybrid design allows photographers to transport delicate gear safely while navigating airports or uneven terrain. The interior features padded compartments to secure cameras and accessories, while external pockets keep smaller items accessible. Available for $149.95, down from $329.95, this duffel offers $180 in savings for those needing a compact but rugged travel solution.

Pelican AEGIS 32″ Check-In Rolling Hybrid Duffel (Sand)

For photographers carrying larger kits, the Pelican AEGIS 32″ check-in duffel provides additional capacity with the same rugged protection as its smaller counterpart. Its wheels and telescopic handle allow easy transport of heavy equipment, while internal padded compartments safeguard cameras and lenses. The sand-colored exterior combines durability with a professional aesthetic. Reduced to $219.95 from $429.95, it represents a $210 saving for photographers seeking a spacious travel solution.

f-stop Dalston Backpack (Nasturtium/Orange, 21L)

The f-stop Dalston Backpack is a 21-liter bag designed for urban and casual photographers who need a lightweight solution for daily carry. Its internal compartments hold a small camera, lenses, and personal items, while the exterior features quick-access pockets. Its compact design ensures mobility without compromising gear protection. This backpack is available for $49.99, down from $139.99, making it a highly budget-friendly option for photographers seeking functional everyday storage.

Memory Cards

Memory cards are essential tools for photographers and videographers, ensuring reliable storage for both high-resolution stills and video. This week’s selection spans SD, microSD, and CFexpress formats, offering a range of capacities and speed classes for different workflows. These deals make it easier to expand storage without compromising on speed or reliability, whether for everyday shooting or professional 4K/8K content.

Sony 64GB SF-G TOUGH Series UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

The Sony 64GB SF-G TOUGH SDXC card provides high-speed read and write performance suitable for burst shooting and 4K video. Its robust construction is designed to withstand environmental stress and physical impact. This card is now available for $74, offering a $34 reduction from its original price of $108. It represents a practical option for photographers seeking dependable storage in demanding conditions.

Sony 1920GB CFexpress Type B TOUGH Memory Card

The Sony 1920GB CFexpress Type B card delivers massive storage and ultra-fast speeds for professional workflows, including 8K video capture. Its TOUGH series build provides enhanced durability in harsh shooting environments. Currently priced at $998, it is reduced by $1,000 from the original $1,998, making it a rare opportunity for high-capacity storage. The card is ideal for content creators who need both reliability and volume.

ProGrade Digital 256GB UHS-II SDXC Iridium Memory Card

The ProGrade Digital 256GB SDXC card offers fast transfer rates for large image files and video projects. Its design ensures compatibility with a wide range of cameras, while its high capacity supports extended shooting sessions. Reduced from $279.99 to $237.99, this card provides a $42 saving for those upgrading storage without compromising speed. It is suited for professional photographers and videographers alike.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter

The SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC card is suitable for drones, action cameras, and devices needing expandable storage. It includes an SD adapter for broader compatibility, supporting HD video and continuous shooting. Priced at $24.99, down from $32.99, it offers an $8 saving while remaining accessible for casual and advanced shooters alike.

Lexar 64GB Professional SILVER PLUS UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter

The Lexar 64GB Professional SILVER PLUS microSDXC card delivers high-speed storage for still photography and video projects. It comes with an SD adapter to ensure compatibility with most devices. Currently listed at $21.99, down from $27.99, the card saves $6 while offering reliable performance. It is suitable for content creators who need a compact, high-speed solution.

Monitors

Monitors are critical for photographers and videographers, providing accurate color reproduction and clarity for post-production. This week’s offerings range from portable displays to large 4K HDR monitors, catering to both studio setups and on-location workflows. The deals allow creatives to upgrade their editing environment while maintaining accurate color and high resolution.

Dell UltraSharp U3225QE 31.5″ 4K HDR 120 Hz Monitor

The Dell UltraSharp U3225QE features a 31.5-inch 4K HDR panel and a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing precise color and clarity for photo and video editing. It supports multiple connectivity options for desktop or studio environments. This monitor is available for $799, reduced from $1,099.99, offering $300 in savings for photographers seeking professional-grade image evaluation.

Samsung M8 M80F 32″ 4K HDR Smart Monitor with Webcam (Warm White)

The Samsung M8 M80F combines a 32-inch 4K HDR display with a built-in webcam and smart features, suitable for content creators balancing editing and conferencing. Its HDR support ensures accurate contrast and color reproduction across projects. Reduced from $699.99 to $399.99, this monitor provides $300 in savings while offering flexibility for both studio and remote work.

Asus ProArt Display PA32UCE 31.5″ 4K HDR Monitor

The Asus ProArt PA32UCE is a 31.5-inch 4K HDR monitor calibrated for color-accurate post-production workflows. It supports multiple HDR formats and provides extensive connectivity for professional setups. Priced at $899, down from $999, it offers a $100 saving for photographers and videographers seeking precise image review.

Asus ZenScreen MB249C 23.8″ Portable Monitor

The Asus ZenScreen MB249C is a 23.8-inch portable display designed for photographers and creators who need a compact second screen. It connects via USB-C and provides full HD resolution, making it ideal for on-location editing. Currently $279, down from $349, this monitor offers $70 in savings while maintaining flexibility for mobile workflows.

LG UltraFine 27US500-W 27″ 4K HDR Monitor (White)

The LG UltraFine 27US500-W provides a 27-inch 4K HDR display with accurate color for photo and video editing. Its connectivity options and ergonomic design support desktop editing setups. Reduced to $199.99 from $249.99, the monitor offers a $50 saving, making it an affordable choice for creatives needing high-resolution display capabilities.

Image credits: Gitzo, Elvid, Joby, Pelican, Sony, Lowepro, Manfrotto, Sirui, SanDisk, Shimoda Designs, Think Tank Photo, f-stop, ProGrade Digital, Lexar, Dell, Samsung, Asus, LG. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.