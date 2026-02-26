Valoi easy35 v2 Promises to Be the Easiest Way to Scan Film at Home

Valoi has announced the easy35 v2, the next generation of the company’s most popular compact film scanning system. The original easy35 launched via a successful crowdfunding campaign back in early 2023, and the new version offers a complete redesign that promises even better performance and usability.

Valoi says that over 80% of the easy35 v2’s components are new, promising that its new film scanning system sets “a new benchmark for compact, high-quality film scanning.”

The scanning system delivers a big leap forward in performance and consistency. Light uniformity has improved from 81% to 99%, ensuring significantly better edge-to-edge illumination and superior results, even when using wide-angle lenses or when scanning low-contrast film negatives.

The new universal light source is optimized for “pre-balancing” color negatives, and Valoi says it remains neutral for E6 and black-and-white film scanning. The light promises a CRI of >95, ensuring a stable, consistent color temperature during scanning.

On the design side, the Valoi easy35 v2 moves away from its predecessor’s 3D-printed nylon build to an injection-molded ABS, resulting in an improved surface finish and mechanical tolerances 5 to 10 times tighter. There is a new all-metal rotation mechanism for more precise alignment, a five-point spring-loaded ball-bearing film holder system that promises consistent parallelism and faster film holder changes, and magnetic accessory mounting.

Valoi has also made the new design easier to repair. The easy35 v2 is “fully user-repairable” and assembled with standard screws rather than glue or clips like the original. Major components, including the battery, electronics, and housing, can be replaced individually, which the company says not only improves the customer experience but also helps prevent e-waste.

The easy35 v2 offers four hours of battery life, double that of the previous generation, and can also be powered directly from an outlet over USB-C.

The Valoi easy35 v2 is compatible with a wide range of lenses, including “most macro lenses.” When scanning 35mm film on a full-frame camera, photographers should use a 1:1 reproduction ratio lens, which means a macro lens. For full-frame cameras, Valoi recommends a macro lens between 55mm and 105mm. On APS-C and Micro Four Thirds cameras, lenses can be shorter while still delivering sufficient reproduction. There is a detailed page on Valoi’s website that outlines how to find the perfect lens for a specific scanning setup.

Pricing and Availability

The Valoi easy35 v2 is available to preorder now for $240 for a complete kit, and shipping is expected to start in mid-April. This kit includes the easy35 v2 itself, a standard 35mm film holder, seven distance tubes, seven filter thread adapters, and a USB-C charging cable.

There are also film holders for different film formats available for $43 each, including for 110, 126, APS, Minox, 35mm Half-Frame, 35mm Slide, and 35mm Sprocket film. These are also expected to begin shipping in mid-April.

There is also a new easy35 v2 Duster accessory that magnetically attaches to the new scanning system and uses anti-static brushes to reduce dust on film. This is available to preorder for $55.

Image credits: Valoi