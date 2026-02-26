OM System and Millet Team Up for a Wearable ‘Photo Pocket’

OM System has announced the OM System × Millet Original Wearable Shoulder Photo Pocket II, a second-generation outdoor photography accessory developed in collaboration with Millet. The updated model builds on the concept of wearable, harness-mounted storage designed to give photographers faster access to lenses and accessories while hiking or climbing.

Jointly developed with Millet Mountain Group Japan in Shinagawa, Tokyo, the accessory combines OM System’s experience in field photography with Millet’s alpine gear expertise. The result is a shoulder-mounted storage solution intended to reduce interruptions during outdoor shooting.

Changing lenses on uneven terrain often requires photographers to remove their backpacks and set them down, a process that can be cumbersome on rocky trails or narrow ridgelines. The Wearable Shoulder Photo Pocket II addresses this challenge by attaching directly to the shoulder harness of a backpack.

Once mounted, interchangeable lenses, batteries, and small accessories can be carried at the front of the body. The design allows users to access equipment without removing the backpack, helping maintain shooting flow and reducing the likelihood of missing time-sensitive moments in changing light or weather conditions.

By focusing on accessibility and incremental refinement, OM System and Millet are positioning the Shoulder Photo Pocket II as a practical tool for photographers who prioritize mobility and efficiency in outdoor environments. The unit weighs approximately 6.7 ounces (190 grams), positioning it as a lightweight addition to a standard hiking setup.

Incremental Refinements Based on User Feedback

OM System says the updated model incorporates user feedback from the original version. Both the upper and lower pocket openings have been enlarged to improve accessibility. The upper pocket opening has been expanded by approximately 0.8 inches (two centimeters), while the lower opening increases by approximately 0.4 inches (one centimeter).

Durability has also been addressed. The upper pocket now features a double mesh structure intended to better withstand repeated use in demanding outdoor environments. In addition, an extra fixing tape has been added to improve mounting stability when secured to a backpack harness.

These refinements are aimed at enhancing usability in real-world field conditions rather than altering the product’s core concept.

Five-Pocket Configuration

The Shoulder Photo Pocket II features a five-pocket layout organized to support typical outdoor shooting workflows.

Two upper stretch mesh pockets, positioned on the left and right and secured with drawcords, are designed to hold interchangeable lenses or a 16.9-ounce (500-milliliter) bottle. Two lower stretch mesh pockets, also equipped with drawcords, are sized for smaller lenses and camera accessories. A zippered pocket located on the left rear side accommodates compact items such as batteries, keys, or remote controls.

By distributing storage vertically along the shoulder strap, the system keeps frequently used items within reach while maintaining balance during movement.

The mounting system uses a simple two-hook structure that attaches to the upper and lower sections of a backpack’s shoulder harness. Adjustable straps let users tailor the fit to the size and design of their backpack.

Three telescopic rubber drawcords further secure the unit against the harness, helping maintain stability during active movement. The accessory does not require special tools or permanent modifications for installation, though compatibility may vary depending on the backpack’s shoulder harness configuration. Packs without stabilizer straps or handles may not support attachment.

Pricing and Availability

The OM System × Millet Original Wearable Shoulder Photo Pocket II is priced at $63 (9,800 Japanese yen) and is currently available to order through the Japanese version of the OM System website. There are no details yet regarding availability in other markets.

Image credits: OM System × Millet