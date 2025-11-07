Canon and Nikon Have Incredible Savings Happening Right Now

Photography enthusiasts and professionals alike can get an early start on holiday savings at B&H, with discounts of up to thousands on top-tier Nikon and Canon gear. Let’s look at the hottest deals on cameras, lenses, and kits.

From high-performance mirrorless cameras to long-reach telephoto lenses, these limited-time deals make it easier than ever to upgrade your gear, expand your lens collection, or invest in professional-quality equipment for wildlife, landscape, or cinematic photography.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals currently available, organized by camera and lens categories.

Canon Cameras

Canon photographers also have excellent deals to explore. The Canon EOS R3, built for speed and professional performance, is now $4,399, a $1,000 instant savings. Those seeking high-resolution imaging will appreciate the $500 savings on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, now priced at $3,899. The R5 II is an incredible camera and an excellent choice for landscape, portrait, and hybrid photography.

Canon Lenses

Canon’s lens deals cover telephoto, wide-angle, and standard zoom options. The EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x Lens, which also works on mirrorless cameras with an adapter, is a popular choice for wildlife or sports photography. It is now $1,400 off, bringing its price down to $10,999.

Telephoto zooms such as the RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM and RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM are now $2,599 and $2,699, each $400 off. They’re great for portraits or distant subjects.

Wide-angle shooters will love the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM, now $2,199, and the versatile RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM, down to $2,299. These lenses are well-suited to landscape and travel photography, and are discounted $300 and $400, respectively.

Canon Camera and Lens Kits

Canon’s camera-lens combos offer convenience and versatility for both photographers and filmmakers. The Canon EOS C70 Cinema Camera Kit with RF 24-70mm Lens is ideal for aspiring filmmakers. It is now $6,199 after $1,100 instant savings. For hybrid shooters and travel photographers, the Canon EOS R5 with 24-105mm f/4 Lens and the EOS R5 Mark II with 24-105mm f/4 Lens are both $500 off, making them excellent all-in-one setups for stills and video alike.

Nikon Cameras

Nikon’s Z series continues to impress with high-performance mirrorless options. The Nikon Z9, a flagship designed for speed and precision, is perfect for professional photographers tackling fast-paced sports or wildlife, now $5,196.95, down $700. The Nikon Z8, which shares many features in common with the Z9, offers a versatile all-in-one solution for travel, events, or portrait work, now $3,496.95, a savings of $800.

Enthusiasts looking for a capable hybrid camera will find the Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera attractive at $2,096.95, saving $600, offering strong performance for both photo and video.

Nikon Lenses

Telephoto enthusiasts will find serious savings on Nikon lenses. The AF-S Nikkor 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR Lens, ideal for long-range wildlife and sports photography, is now $11,496.95, down $4,800. This DSLR lens works with Nikon’s mirrorless cameras as well, using the Nikon FTZ adapter.

For native mirrorless glass, the Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens delivers fast autofocus for action or bird photography, and is now $12,696.95, $2,000 off.

Those seeking extreme focal lengths without a massive investment can save $1,000 on the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens, now $5,996.95. Alternatively, one of the most pricey lenses that PetaPixel has reviewed, the Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S Lens, which delivers professional-grade telephoto performance, is now $14,696.95, down $1,500.

Nikon Camera and Lens Kits

Nikon’s all-in-one camera-lens kits make it easy to get started shooting right away. The Z6 III with 28-400mm f/4-8 Lens is ideal for wildlife or travel photographers who need a long zoom without carrying multiple lenses, now $3,096.95, saving $900. The Z8 with 24-120mm f/4 Lens offers versatility for everyday shooting, from landscapes to events, now $4,396.95 after an $800 discount. These kits combine convenience and performance, providing photographers with everything they need to capture high-quality images out of the box.

