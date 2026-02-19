Female in Focus x Nikon 2025 Winners Amplify Women’s Voices in Photography

The British Journal of Photography and Nikon have announced the outstanding winners of the Female in Focus 2025 photography competition. The competition celebrates the work of women and non-binary photographers worldwide.

The theme of this year’s Female in Focus competition is On the Cusp, which photographers interpreted in diverse and interesting ways, including work that explores personal transition, cultural upheaval, and environmental change.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s Female in Focus winners, whose work brilliantly captures the spirit of being ‘on the cusp.’ I’ve been particularly struck by the playful rebelliousness threaded through so many of the images, each one offering a bold and thoughtful perspective on liminality,” says Ruby Nicholson, Senior Communications Manager, Nikon Northern Europe. “It’s a privilege for Nikon to support an award that spotlights the extraordinary talent of female and non-binary photographers, and we’re incredibly proud to help amplify their voices on a global stage.”

Two photographers won for their series, while 21 single images were also selected this year. All the winning photos are featured below, starting with the pair of award-winning photo series.

“The two series that are recognized in this edition of Female in Focus stand at the fault lines of history, where private lives collide with vast systems of power,” says Louise Fedotov-Clements, Director of Photoworks and Female in Focus x Nikon judge. “Together, they are not only timely, they are alarms. They capture the world on the cusp of irreversible change and insist that photography remains an important tool not just for seeing, but for reckoning.”

‘New Scramble’ by Giya Makondo-Wills

Photographer Giya Makondo-Wills’ series “New Scramble,” predominantly set in Johannesburg, South Africa, investigates the rapid expansion of data centers and what the photographer considers a modern-day “scramble” for power and influence in Africa. The project examines how historical patterns of resource extraction and ownership have shaped Africa, and how similar patterns may emerge through data infrastructure.

Makondo-Wills grapples with concepts of ownership, memory, and communication in the digital age through evocative, often personal imagery, including portraits and landscapes.

“How we communicate is changing — if we don’t own the channels we use to communicate, we don’t own the stories, language, identity, culture,” the photographer says. “What are the implications of this in 100 or 200 years? Could it erase our history, culture?”

‘The Other Battlefields’ by Laetitia Vançon

Beginning in June 2022, Laetitia Vançon began photographing graduates in Odesa, Ukraine, just months after Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Vançon’s early image of students dancing behind a wall of sandbags built for protection birthed a larger project that explored how young people in Ukraine were caught between two worlds: the life they had imagined they would have and the life they have been living under war.

While many photographers in Ukraine are focused on the frontlines, Vançon uses her camera to capture daily life, showing students continuing to work hard in the hopes of a better life, volunteers building bulletproof vests for soldiers, young people growing up in constant danger, and more. Vançon’s photos show how war impacts people, whether they are soldiers or not, and the imprint that war leaves on entire generations.

Winners — Single Images

Below are the 21 single photos that won in this year’s Female in Focus x Nikon awards.

More From Female in Focus x Nikon 2025

The winners above, selected from thousands of excellent submissions, will be presented at 1014 Gallery in London from April 24 through May 29 and at PhotoIreland Dublin from September 10 through October 25.

Image credits: Female in Focus x Nikon is an international photography award by the ‘British Journal of Photography,’ the world’s longest running photography publication founded in 1854, in partnership with Nikon. All photographers are credited in the image captions.