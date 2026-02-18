The Tamron 35-100mm f/2.8 Is a Lightweight Alternative to the 35-150mm

Tamron has announced the 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens for Nikon Z and Sony E-mount cameras. At nearly the same size and weight as the 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens, the company says it was designed to be a lightweight alternative to the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD.

Announced in 2021, the 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD has been highly praised among photographers, PetaPixel‘s review team included. But even its fans recognize that it’s large, heavy, bulky, and expensive, so Tamron believes it has created a lens that compromises some of the throw and speed in exchange for a much smaller overall package.

“The 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD has earned strong praise as a high-end portrait zoom. While highly acclaimed for its imaging performance, some users have wished for a lighter, more compact option. Developed in response to user demand, the 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A078) focuses on the most essential portrait focal lengths,” Tamron says.

The new 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD measures 4.7 inches (119.2mm) and 19.9 ounces (565 grams) and retains the Tamron-ubiquitous 67mm front filter thread. The Nikon Z-mount version is slightly larger and heavier, at 4.8 inches long (121.5mm) and weighing 20.3 ounces (575 grams).

Its focus is driven by Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) autofocusing motors, which the company says provide extremely fast, accurate, and quiet autofocus performance. It’s not meant to be a macro lens, but it can operate relatively close to subjects in a pinch with its 8.7-inch (0.22 meter) minimum object distance at the wide end.

The lens is constructed of 15 elements arranged into 13 groups and features an aperture range of f/2.8 through f/22 via a nine-bladed circular diaphragm. That aperture system delivers what Tamron describes as “rich” bokeh, and the optical formula promises excellent clarity and sharpness.

The 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD is compatible with Tamron’s Lens Utility app — which is now compatible with iOS devices in addition to Android smartphones — and can connect via Bluetooth with an optional USB dongle, which attaches to the USB-C port on the body of the lens.

Below are a few sample images captured with the 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD, provided courtesy of Tamron.

Of note, Tamron is making the new lens available on both Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount simultaneously at launch, a departure from what has been a slightly delayed cadence in the past, where Sony photographers received access to the lens first, and Nikon Z-mount photographers would have to wait a few months.

The Tamron 35-100mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens is set to be available on March 26 for $899 for Sony E-mount and $929 for Nikon Z-mount.

Image credits: Tamron