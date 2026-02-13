New Voigtländer 40mm f/2 Lens for E and Z Is Super Compact and Stylish

Cosina has announced the Voigtländer Septon 40mm f/2 Aspherical prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

The compact, high-performance standard lens is “perfectly matched to mirrorless cameras,” per Cosina. The E-mount version of the lens is just 30 millimeters (less than 1.2 inches) long and weighs a paltry 165 grams (5.8 ounces). The compact lens accepts 52mm front filters.

As has been the case with prior Voigtländer lenses released for both Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount, the two versions look different. The Z-mount version not only has a different appearance, with a scalloped focus ring instead of the diamond-knurled one on the E-mount version, but is also slightly different in size and weight. The Z version is 32 millimeters (1.26 inches) long and weighs 205 grams (7.2 ounces). Like the E-mount version, it has a 52mm filter thread.

Inside, both lenses are identical. There are seven elements arranged across half a dozen groups, and the lens features a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm. As Cosina explains, its new Voigtländer Septon 40mm f/2 prime, featuring an Orthometer optical design, delivers high-resolution images across the entire frame when shot wide open and keeps chromatic aberrations to a minimum.

A 40mm focal length delivers a natural perspective and is wide enough for everyday travel, street, and even landscape photography, while also being long enough for portraits. The manual focus lens can focus as close as 0.3 meters (0.98 feet), resulting in a maximum magnification of 1:5.3, so it won’t be doing much macro work.

As a manual focus lens, the feel of the focusing ring is extremely important. Cosina promises that the “very precisely machined and adjusted all metal helicoid unit” delivers smooth, reliable focus operation with “just the right amount of torque.” PetaPixel‘s experience with other Cosina Voigtländer lenses has been very positive, so there is every reason to believe this lens will be pleasant to manually focus as well.

Pricing and Availability

In Japan, the suggested retail price of the new Voigtländer Septon 40mm f/2 prime is 85,000 yen, which is about $555 at current exchange rates. Official global pricing, including in the United States, may vary. The lens is currently scheduled to arrive in March.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer