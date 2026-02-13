New Voigtländer 40mm f/2 Lens for E and Z Is Super Compact and Stylish

Two camera lenses are displayed side by side on a dark surface; the left lens has a smooth textured ring with red and white markings, while the right lens features a ribbed focus ring and white text around the front element.

Cosina has announced the Voigtländer Septon 40mm f/2 Aspherical prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

The compact, high-performance standard lens is “perfectly matched to mirrorless cameras,” per Cosina. The E-mount version of the lens is just 30 millimeters (less than 1.2 inches) long and weighs a paltry 165 grams (5.8 ounces). The compact lens accepts 52mm front filters.

As has been the case with prior Voigtländer lenses released for both Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount, the two versions look different. The Z-mount version not only has a different appearance, with a scalloped focus ring instead of the diamond-knurled one on the E-mount version, but is also slightly different in size and weight. The Z version is 32 millimeters (1.26 inches) long and weighs 205 grams (7.2 ounces). Like the E-mount version, it has a 52mm filter thread.

Two black camera lenses are displayed side by side on a dark surface with soft lighting, showcasing their aperture and distance markings in white, red, and yellow. The left lens has a textured grip; the right lens displays "40z" in yellow.
Voigtländer Septon 40mm f/2 Aspherical for Sony E (left) and Nikon Z (right)

Inside, both lenses are identical. There are seven elements arranged across half a dozen groups, and the lens features a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm. As Cosina explains, its new Voigtländer Septon 40mm f/2 prime, featuring an Orthometer optical design, delivers high-resolution images across the entire frame when shot wide open and keeps chromatic aberrations to a minimum.

A 40mm focal length delivers a natural perspective and is wide enough for everyday travel, street, and even landscape photography, while also being long enough for portraits. The manual focus lens can focus as close as 0.3 meters (0.98 feet), resulting in a maximum magnification of 1:5.3, so it won’t be doing much macro work.

A close-up photo of a Voigtländer Septon 40mm f/2 camera lens, positioned upright on a dark, reflective surface with the lens glass and details clearly visible.
Voigtländer Septon 40mm f/2 Aspherical for Nikon Z

As a manual focus lens, the feel of the focusing ring is extremely important. Cosina promises that the “very precisely machined and adjusted all metal helicoid unit” delivers smooth, reliable focus operation with “just the right amount of torque.” PetaPixel‘s experience with other Cosina Voigtländer lenses has been very positive, so there is every reason to believe this lens will be pleasant to manually focus as well.

Sample Images

Rows of empty wooden desks and benches in a classroom with large windows letting in natural light; the room has wooden floors and an old-fashioned, vintage feel.
Nikon Z sample photo by T.M.
A nighttime cityscape with brightly lit buildings and streets nestled among dark mountains, with a faint glow from the moon or sun behind the peaks and scattered lights throughout the valley.
Sony E sample photo by _K/
A long, empty hallway with white walls, wooden floors, closed doors on each side, and a coat hanging on a hook. Light fixtures hang from the ceiling, and natural light shines in from windows on the left.
Nikon Z sample photo by T.M.
Close-up of a snowman wearing a red knit hat with a carrot nose and black eyes, set outdoors in the snow; another snowman with green decorations and a hat stands in the background.
Sony E sample photo by _K/
A dimly lit hallway with a black leather bench, a wall mirror, and double doors with frosted glass panels. Sunlight filters through the door, casting shadows on the wooden floor.
Nikon Z sample photo by T.M.
A weathered wooden seesaw with red handles sits in the snow, surrounded by leafless trees and a frozen landscape in the background.
Sony E sample photo by _K/
Close-up of an ornate, shiny, silver-colored dragon sculpture with detailed scales, claws, and facial features, mounted on a decorative background.
Nikon Z sample photo by T.M.
A tall, leafless tree stands in a snowy landscape with more bare trees in the background under a bright blue sky with scattered clouds.
Sony E sample photo by _K/
A snowy landscape with scattered footprints in the foreground, some benches, and a few trees in the distance. Mountains and cloudy skies are visible on the horizon.
Nikon Z sample photo by T.M.
Colorful paper birds and string lights are strung across the sky outdoors, creating a festive atmosphere with a backdrop of blue sky and scattered clouds. Trees and mountains are visible in the distance.
Sony E sample photo by _K/
A traditional white building with a tiled roof is surrounded by snow-covered trees and shrubs; red berries in the foreground add a splash of color to the wintry scene.
Nikon Z sample photo by T.M.
A tall electrical transmission tower stands against a dramatic sky at sunset, with clouds, birds, and distant mountains visible in the background. Trees line the bottom of the image.
Sony E sample photo by _K/

Pricing and Availability

In Japan, the suggested retail price of the new Voigtländer Septon 40mm f/2 prime is 85,000 yen, which is about $555 at current exchange rates. Official global pricing, including in the United States, may vary. The lens is currently scheduled to arrive in March.

Buy the Voigtländer Septon 40mm f/2 Aspherical new on B&HBuy the Voigtländer Septon 40mm f/2 Aspherical used on KEH.com

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer

