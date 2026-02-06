Over 30 of the Best Deals on Canon Cameras and Lenses

This week’s deals spotlight a wide range of Canon cameras, lenses, and accessories available at B&H, covering everything from beginner-friendly mirrorless bodies to professional-grade RF glass. Whether you are building your first kit, upgrading an aging DSLR, or expanding a hybrid photo and video setup, these discounts offer meaningful savings across nearly every category.

Introducing Canon’s Latest Gear

Although not on sale, it is worth mentioning two exciting new drops this week as Canon continues to expand its mirrorless lens lineup. The RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM and RF 7–14mm f/2.8–3.5L Fisheye bring ultra-wide perspectives and creative flexibility to both photography and video creators. Designed for professionals and ambitious enthusiasts alike, these lenses offer exceptional optical performance, low-light capabilities, and specialized features that open new creative possibilities. While not currently discounted, they represent some of the most innovative tools Canon has introduced for its full-frame mirrorless systems. Whether shooting landscapes, astrophotography, or experimental visuals, these lenses give content creators fresh ways to capture compelling imagery.

Canon RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye Lens

Canon’s newly announced RF 7‑14mm f/2.8‑3.5L Fisheye STM is the brand’s first fisheye zoom for the RF mount, bringing an ultra‑wide 190° field of view to full‑frame mirrorless cameras. At the extreme 7mm end, you get a striking circular fisheye look, while at 14mm, the lens transitions to a diagonal fisheye perspective, promising creative flexibility right out of the gate. Designed with professional optical coatings, support for drop‑in filters via the EF‑to‑EOS R adapter, and smooth STM autofocus, it’s tailored for adventurous creators shooting landscapes, VR content, action sports, and expressive visuals. Again, while not currently discounted, this cutting‑edge fisheye zoom is an exciting addition to any creator’s kit who wants truly unique imagery. Availability is expected to begin later this month as Canon rolls out the new lens to retailers.

Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM Lens

The RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM is Canon’s brightest ultra‑wide angle prime lens for full‑frame mirrorless, combining an exceptionally fast f/1.4 aperture with premium L‑series optics and a lightweight build. It’s ideal for astrophotography, expansive landscapes, architectural photography, and cinematic video, where low‑light performance and tight control over flare and distortion matter most. Equipped with Canon’s responsive Voice Coil Motor focusing and an iris ring designed for smooth video work, this lens is built for hybrid creators who demand excellence in both stills and motion. While this lens isn’t discounted at launch, its capabilities promise to make it a standout option for anyone looking to expand their ultra‑wide creative toolkit. Expect availability at major retailers soon as supply rolls out.

These two lenses represent Canon’s latest push into ultra‑wide and creative perspective territories, giving photographers and videographers exciting new tools for capturing scenes others can’t.

Canon Camera Deals

Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera

The Canon EOS R100 is an entry-level mirrorless camera designed for creators stepping into interchangeable-lens systems for the first time. It features a compact APS-C sensor, simple controls, and reliable Canon color science, delivering accurate results straight out of the camera. Right now, the R100 is available for $459, reduced from $559, making it one of the most affordable ways to enter the RF ecosystem. The lightweight body pairs easily with small RF and RF-S lenses for travel or everyday shooting. This is a strong choice for casual photographers and beginners looking for room to grow.

Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm Lens

This kit bundles the EOS R100 body with Canon’s versatile RF-S 18–45mm zoom, giving new users a ready-to-shoot setup out of the box. The lens covers everyday focal lengths suitable for landscapes, portraits, and casual video work. At $549, down from $679, the bundle adds solid value compared to buying components separately. It’s a practical option for those who want a simple, all-in-one starting point. The compact size keeps the system approachable and travel-friendly.

Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm and 75-300mm Lenses

For users who want greater reach, this two-lens kit expands the R100’s versatility with an added telephoto zoom lens. The included 75–300mm lens opens up opportunities for wildlife, sports, and distant subjects. Priced at $679 instead of $829, this kit delivers noticeable savings for photographers who want flexibility without upgrading bodies. It’s a convenient way to cover wide-to-telephoto shooting in one purchase. Beginners looking to explore different genres will appreciate the range.

Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm and 55-210mm Lenses Kit

This kit offers a more compact telephoto option, pairing the R100 with lenses that remain lightweight while extending reach. The 55–210mm lens is well-suited for portraits, travel, and casual wildlife photography. At $779, down from $929, it represents a balanced middle ground between portability and versatility. The system remains easy to carry while covering a broad focal range. It’s ideal for creators who want flexibility without the weight and bulk of large, heavy lenses.

Canon EOS R50 V Mirrorless Camera

The EOS R50 V is designed for video-first creators, offering strong autofocus performance and modern connectivity in a compact body. It’s well-suited for social content, vlogging, and lightweight hybrid shooting. Currently priced at $619, down from $719, it offers a meaningful discount for creators focused on video workflows. Canon’s intuitive menus make it easy to get started quickly. This camera fits nicely into portable rigs or handheld setups.

Canon EOS R50 V Mirrorless Camera with 14-30mm f/4-6.3 Lens

Bundled with a wide-angle zoom, this R50 V kit is especially appealing for vloggers and creators who shoot handheld or at arm’s length. The 14–30mm lens allows wider framing in tight spaces while remaining lightweight. At $849 instead of $949, the kit offers better value than purchasing separately. It’s a solid option for travel creators and on-the-go video production. The setup stays compact without sacrificing versatility.

Canon PowerShot V1 Digital Camera

The PowerShot V1 is a compact digital camera built for creators who want simplicity without interchangeable lenses. It’s well-suited for everyday video, casual photography, and content capture where speed matters more than customization. With the current price lowered to $899 from $1,029, it offers notable savings in the premium compact category. Built-in stabilization and reliable autofocus make it easy to use. This camera is a good fit for creators who value portability above all else.

Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera

The EOS R8 delivers full-frame image quality in a lightweight body, making it appealing to photographers and hybrid shooters alike. It offers strong low-light performance and Canon’s advanced autofocus system. Currently selling for $1,449 instead of $1,649, the R8 provides full-frame capabilities at a reduced price point. Its compact size makes it a strong travel companion. This camera balances performance and portability effectively.

Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-50mm Lens

This kit pairs the EOS R8 with a compact standard zoom, creating a ready-to-shoot full-frame setup. The 24–50mm lens covers common focal lengths for everyday shooting. At $1,649, down from $1,849, the bundle saves money while simplifying the buying process. It’s well-suited for photographers transitioning into full-frame mirrorless. The combination remains lightweight and approachable.

Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera

The EOS R7 is a high-performance APS-C camera built for speed, reach, and advanced autofocus tracking. It’s particularly good for wildlife, sports, and action photography. At $1,449, down from $1,649, it offers strong value in Canon’s crop-sensor lineup. The rugged build and fast shooting capabilities stand out. This is a favorite among photographers who prioritize performance over sensor size.

Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with Cropping Guide Firmware

This version of the EOS R7 includes updated firmware designed to assist with composition and framing. It retains the same fast performance and autofocus that define the R7 platform. Now available for $1,569 instead of $1,769, it provides a solid discount on a capable action-focused body. The added guidance tools can be helpful for learning photographers. It remains a strong APS-C option within the RF system.

Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera with 18-150mm Lens

This kit expands the R7’s versatility by pairing it with an all-in-one zoom that covers wide to telephoto ranges. The 18–150mm lens is ideal for travel and general-purpose shooting. At $1,949, reduced from $2,149, the bundle saves money compared to purchasing separately. It’s a convenient setup for photographers who want flexibility without swapping lenses frequently. The kit remains relatively compact for its range.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

The EOS R6 Mark II is a well-rounded full-frame camera designed for both stills and video. It offers excellent low-light performance, fast autofocus, and strong video capabilities. Currently priced at $1,999 instead of $2,299, it represents a substantial savings on a popular hybrid body. The camera performs reliably across a wide range of shooting scenarios. It’s a favorite among event and wedding photographers.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera

The 5D Mark IV remains a trusted DSLR for professionals who prefer optical viewfinders and EF lenses. It delivers strong image quality, durable construction, and dependable autofocus. With the price lowered to $1,999 from $2,499, it’s a compelling option for photographers invested in EF glass. The camera is still widely used in commercial and editorial work. It offers familiarity and reliability in a proven platform.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4L II Lens

This kit pairs the 5D Mark IV with Canon’s professional-grade 24–105mm L-series zoom. The lens adds weather sealing, sharp optics, and versatility for many shooting situations. Priced at $3,199 instead of $3,699, the bundle offers meaningful savings for working photographers. It’s a complete, ready-for-work setup. This kit is ideal for those who want a dependable DSLR system.

Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera with 24-105mm f/4 Lens

The EOS R5 is Canon’s high-resolution mirrorless flagship, offering advanced stills and video capabilities. Paired with the 24–105mm f/4 lens, this kit covers a wide range of professional needs. At $4,049, reduced from $4,549, it delivers premium performance at a discounted price. The camera excels in studio, landscape, and commercial work. This kit is built for demanding shooters.

Canon Lens and Accessory Deals

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens

This compact 50mm prime lens is perfect for everyday shooting, portraits, and low-light photography. Its f/1.8 aperture creates creamy background blur, and the STM motor ensures smooth and quiet autofocus for video work. Currently priced at $219, down from $239, it’s an affordable entry into Canon’s RF lens lineup. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry all day. This lens is ideal for creators looking to explore prime lens photography without breaking the bank.

Canon RF 28mm f/2.8 STM Lens

The RF 28mm f/2.8 is a versatile wide-angle prime with a bright f/2.8 aperture. It’s excellent for landscapes, street photography, and vlogging. Right now, it’s available for $329, reduced from $349, offering a modest but useful discount. Its compact size pairs well with mirrorless bodies for a highly portable setup. This lens is a great choice for creators seeking sharp optics in a pocketable form.

Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens

The RF-S 10–18mm is a super-wide zoom designed for APS-C cameras like the R100 or R50 series. It allows expansive landscape and architecture shots while remaining lightweight. Priced at $279, down from $369, it offers significant savings for budget-conscious wide-angle shooters. Image stabilization adds versatility for handheld shooting. It’s a strong option for creators needing dramatic perspectives without heavy gear.

Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens

This 24mm lens combines a wide-angle perspective with close-up macro capabilities. Its f/1.8 aperture provides creative background separation, while the built-in macro mode allows for detailed shots up close. At $599, reduced from $689, it offers strong value for a dual-purpose lens. Lightweight and easy to handle, it’s ideal for travel, street photography, and macro content. The versatile design makes it a favorite among hybrid shooters.

Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM Lens

The 85mm f/2 is a short telephoto lens suitable for portraits and macro work. Its optical image stabilization and macro capabilities expand its versatility beyond standard portraiture. Currently priced at $589, down from $689, it offers creators a professional feel at a mid-range price. Its fast aperture creates beautiful background blur, while the compact design keeps it manageable on a mirrorless body. This lens bridges creative portrait and macro photography beautifully.

Canon RF 800mm f/11 IS STM Lens

The RF 800mm f/11 is a super-telephoto prime designed for wildlife, sports, and distant subjects. Its fixed f/11 aperture keeps the lens lightweight and portable, making it more accessible than traditional super-tele lenses. Currently offered at $1,099, down from $1,199, it provides excellent reach on a budget. Image stabilization and autofocus ensure usable results for both photos and video. This lens is perfect for creators looking to explore extreme telephoto photography without heavy gear.

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM Lens

This wide-to-standard zoom lens offers a constant f/2.8 aperture for creative depth of field and low-light shooting. Its optical image stabilization helps keep shots sharp in handheld scenarios. Priced at $1,099, down from $1,249, it delivers excellent value for a professional-grade zoom. The lens is ideal for hybrid shooters who want versatility and quality in one package. Its relatively compact design makes it easier to handle compared to larger f/2.8 zooms.

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro IS USM Lens

A dedicated macro lens, the RF 100mm f/2.8 L provides exceptional sharpness and close-up detail. Its image stabilization makes handheld macro shooting practical, while the L-series construction ensures durability. Currently priced at $1,249, down from $1,349, it’s a strong value for professional-level optics. Ideal for macro photography, portraits, and product work, it delivers consistent results. The lens allows creators to explore intricate details in both photo and video projects.

Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM Lens

This wide-angle zoom offers flexibility for landscape, architecture, and video work. Its f/4 aperture paired with image stabilization delivers consistently sharp results in handheld shooting. Currently priced at $1,399, down from $1,499, it presents a modest saving for a professional-quality L-series lens. Compact for its class, it’s ideal for creators seeking both optical performance and portability. The lens is a dependable option for wide-angle storytelling.

Canon RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens

This professional 50mm f/1.4 lens delivers superb image quality and a versatile focal length. Lightweight enough for travel, it’s currently $1,499, down from $1,549. Ideal for portraits, low-light, and creative work. Canon’s L-series build ensures durability and consistent performance.

Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM Lens

A fast ultra-wide zoom designed for architecture, landscapes, and video production. Priced at $1,049, down from $1,249. Its f/2.8 aperture allows low-light shooting, while stabilization keeps handheld video smooth. Durable and sharp across the frame. Perfect for creators needing an expansive field of view.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM Lens

A lightweight telephoto zoom for portraits, events, and travel photography. Its f/4 aperture keeps it portable while delivering sharp results. Available for $1,599, down from $1,699. Canon L-series quality ensures durability and image excellence. Perfect for hybrid shooters needing reach.

Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM Lens

Short telephoto lens designed for portraits and selective focus effects. Offers stabilized, sharp imagery and f/1.8 low-light performance. Currently $2,099, down from $2,399. Lightweight and manageable for handheld shooting. Ideal for professional and enthusiast creators looking for creative control.

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens

Wide-angle zoom with fast f/2.8 aperture and image stabilization for handheld shooting. Priced at $2,399, reduced from $2,599. Ideal for video, landscapes, and architectural work. L-series durability ensures consistent performance. Compact enough for travel creators.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens

Professional telephoto zoom perfect for sports, wildlife, and event work. Features a constant f/2.8 aperture and L-series optics. Currently $2,799, down from $2,999. Offers stabilized, sharp results for demanding conditions. Well-suited for hybrid creators needing flexibility.

Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM Lens

Super-telephoto zoom that covers extreme focal lengths for wildlife and distant action. Priced at $2,049, reduced from $2,249. Compact relative to traditional super-telephoto lenses, yet delivers excellent reach. Ideal for creators needing a lightweight yet capable long lens. Image stabilization ensures usable handheld shots.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM Lens

Long-range zoom built for wildlife, sports, and action photography. Price currently $2,899, down from $3,099. L-series optics provide high image quality, and stabilization aids handheld work. Perfect for creators who need reach without carrying a massive lens. Lightweight design keeps shooting manageable.

Canon Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R with Circular Polarizer Filter

This adapter allows EF lenses to be used on RF-mount cameras while providing a built-in circular polarizer. Ideal for landscape and travel creators wanting convenience and image control. Priced at $259, reduced from $359. It integrates seamlessly, reducing extra gear while expanding creative options. Lightweight and compact for ease of use.

Image credits: Canon