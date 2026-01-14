Dreame, a Company That Makes Robot Vacuums, Launches Leaptic Cube Action Camera

You may be forgiven for not knowing the name Dreame, a company that is best-known for its robot vacuums and lawn mowers, but the Chinese firm has just entered the photography industry in the form of the Leaptic Cube action camera.

The small modular Leaptic Cube is comparable to the DJI Osmo Nano and Insta360 Go Ultra, except that, unlike those models, Dreame says its product can record in 8K.

The camera, which is yet to receive a release date, has a Type 1/1.3-inch sensor, the same as the DJI Osmo Nano, and a 155-degree wide-angle lens, a touch wider than the Osmo Nano.

Shooting in 8K restricts the Leaptic Cube to 30 frames per second, but the higher resolution gives you more flexibility to crop and reframe footage later, while also improving the effectiveness of the camera’s built-in stabilization. Switching down to 4K increases performance, allowing 60 frames per second while recording with HDR or up to 120 frames per second for smooth slow-motion capture.

The Cube’s camera detaches from its display and can operate as far as 98 feet (30 meters) away while still providing a live view of what’s being recorded. According to Dreame, attaching the magnetic external battery dock can stretch total battery life to roughly 220 minutes. The camera can also be mounted on either side of the 2.27-inch screen, turning it into a handy selfie camera.

According to Dreame’s Cube website, there is also a host of other features, including a custom wireless transmission system with nearly 98 feet of range, AI-based subject tracking and automatic framing, plus a voice-controlled AI assistant that works through the mobile app to manage camera functions.

The cameras can record in “10-bit P-Log,” which captures over “1.07 billion colors with smooth gradients and enhanced detail retention from shadows to highlights.”

The company says the action camera delivers up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range with true-to-life color reproduction, even at 2x zoom.

The Leaptic Cube was debuted at CES 2026. Pricing and availability are not yet known.

Image credits: Courtesy Dreame Leaptic