Dreame, a Company That Makes Robot Vacuums, Launches Leaptic Cube Action Camera

Matt Growcoot
Three compact action cameras are displayed. Two are black, one is white, all with wide lenses. The white camera’s screen shows a woman taking a selfie, while another screen shows a road scene. All are labeled “LEAPTIG.”.
The Dreame Leaptic Cube is a modular action camera.

You may be forgiven for not knowing the name Dreame, a company that is best-known for its robot vacuums and lawn mowers, but the Chinese firm has just entered the photography industry in the form of the Leaptic Cube action camera.

The small modular Leaptic Cube is comparable to the DJI Osmo Nano and Insta360 Go Ultra, except that, unlike those models, Dreame says its product can record in 8K.

The camera, which is yet to receive a release date, has a Type 1/1.3-inch sensor, the same as the DJI Osmo Nano, and a 155-degree wide-angle lens, a touch wider than the Osmo Nano.

Two compact action cameras are stacked, each displaying a screen; one shows a person riding a bike on a road, and the other shows a woman smiling. Both cameras have lenses positioned on the top corner.
It comes in two colors: black and white.

Shooting in 8K restricts the Leaptic Cube to 30 frames per second, but the higher resolution gives you more flexibility to crop and reframe footage later, while also improving the effectiveness of the camera’s built-in stabilization. Switching down to 4K increases performance, allowing 60 frames per second while recording with HDR or up to 120 frames per second for smooth slow-motion capture.

The Cube’s camera detaches from its display and can operate as far as 98 feet (30 meters) away while still providing a live view of what’s being recorded. According to Dreame, attaching the magnetic external battery dock can stretch total battery life to roughly 220 minutes. The camera can also be mounted on either side of the 2.27-inch screen, turning it into a handy selfie camera.

According to Dreame’s Cube website, there is also a host of other features, including a custom wireless transmission system with nearly 98 feet of range, AI-based subject tracking and automatic framing, plus a voice-controlled AI assistant that works through the mobile app to manage camera functions.

The cameras can record in “10-bit P-Log,” which captures over “1.07 billion colors with smooth gradients and enhanced detail retention from shadows to highlights.”

The company says the action camera delivers up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range with true-to-life color reproduction, even at 2x zoom.

The Leaptic Cube was debuted at CES 2026. Pricing and availability are not yet known.

Image credits: Courtesy Dreame Leaptic

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Two compact action cameras float against a beige background. One shows its lens and the other displays a mountain landscape on its screen. Both cameras have the DJI logo visible. 52-Gram Osmo Nano Is DJI’s Smallest Action Camera
Two views of a compact, retro-style camera: the left image shows a person holding the camera and viewing a landscape on its screen; the right image shows the camera resting on a hand, displaying its front and lens. 3D-Printed Kit Gives the DJI Osmo Nano Vintage Hasselblad Style
DJI Unveils the Osmo Action Camera to Rival GoPro
Four compact action cameras are displayed against a white background. Two are small handheld gimbal cameras, and two are rectangular action cameras, each with a small screen showing different outdoor scenes. Xtra’s Cameras Look an Awful Lot Like DJI’s but Without the Tariffs
Discussion