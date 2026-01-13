Israeli Photographers Object to Sending Out Pictures Edited by Netanyahu’s Wife

Israeli officials have admitted that the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu, heavily retouches her photos and has even credited herself as the photographer on official state photos.

The Times of Israel reports that photographers who work for the Government Press Office have objected to distributing photos edited by Sara Netanyahu. The publication, along with other media organizations in Israel, has begun boycotting photos credited to the premier’s wife — and any photo that appears to have been retouched.

The inclusion of Sara’s credit is a tacit admission from the Prime Minister’s Office that she edited them in some way — which typically involved removing wrinkles, smoothing pores, and generally making her look younger.

It’s not clear how long Sara Netanyahu has been manipulating photos of herself, but accusations stretch back years.

Critics argue that while retouching is par for the course for celebrity social media accounts, including such images in government releases compromises official records and violates ethical codes. Many of the photos are included in Israel’s official archive, raising serious questions of legitimacy.

“All the pictures to this day in the archives in Israel are authentic pictures of reality as it was captured by the lenses of photographers’ cameras since the establishment of the state,” Shabi Gatenio, a political journalist for The Seventh Eye who broke the story, tells Associated Press. “These images, if entered into the database, will forever infect it with a virtual reality that never existed.”

In recent months there have been several instances of photo manipulation, or so-called beautification of Sara. They include photos of the Netanyahus celebrating Hanukkah by visiting the Western Wall with troops from the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). As well as when the couple visited President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. in July and September.

“Is it nefarious? No. Is it a problem? Yes,” Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert at the University of California, Berkeley, tells AP.

“This is about something bigger than, ‘she Photoshopped her face to make herself look younger.’ This is about trust. Why should I trust any official photo coming out of that administration?”

The Government Press Office tells Associated Press that pictures of Benjamin Netanyahu are never edited and that his office would not upload any retouched photos to the official archive.

The issue of photo manipulation by official sources and subjects has been an issue before: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton infamously released a heavily-manipulated photo of her and her three children. That also led to media organizations boycotting royal photo releases.

Image credits: Prime Minister’s Office / Sara Netanyahu