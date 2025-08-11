Israeli PM Says He May Sue The New York Times Over ‘Fake’ Photos of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering legal action against The New York Times over a photograph of a malnourished child in Gaza that he has called “fake.”

On July 25, The New York Times published a front-page photograph of Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, an emaciated 18-month-old boy in Gaza.

The highly-publicized photo was featured in a story about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza after nearly two years of conflict. The article included a statement from the child’s mother, who said he was “born healthy” before experiencing extreme malnutrition.

The image was taken by freelance photographer Ahmeed al-Arini, who was working for the Turkish news agency Anadolu. It was then uploaded to the photo wire service Getty Images. However, the image later came under scrutiny when it was revealed that Mohammed has cerebral palsy and complications linked to a genetic disorder — details not initially mentioned in the original article or caption.

We have appended an Editors' Note to a story about Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, a child in Gaza who was diagnosed with severe malnutrition. After publication, The Times learned that he also had pre-existing health problems. Read more below. pic.twitter.com/KGxP3b3Q2B — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) July 29, 2025

Following this, The New York Times issued a clarification confirming the child’s pre-existing health conditions after consulting with his hospital.

But Netanyahu has now threatened to sue The New York Times over the photo of al-Mutawaq on its front page last month and accused the newspaper of defamation over its coverage of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

‘Celebrated Photos, and They’re All Fake’

At a press conference on Sunday, Netanyahu accused the international press of having bought Hamas propaganda “hook, line, and sinker,” according to The Telegraph. He then displayed a picture of The New York Times front page with the photograph with the word “fake” branded across it and announced his plans to sue the newspaper.

“I’m looking right now into the possibility of a governmental suit against The New York Times, because this is outrageous,” Netanyahu says at the press conference. “These are the three most celebrated photos, and they’re all fake.”

“We won’t allow it to go unchallenged, and this is the purpose of this press conference. I hope you can open your eyes to the simple fact that Hamas lies.”

The Israeli Prime Minister further confirmed his plans to sue in an interview with Bill Hemmer on Fox News on Thursday.

“The New York Times should be sued,” Netanyahu tells Hemmer. “I am actually looking into whether a country can sue The New York Times… I think it’s such clear defamation.”

It comes after a report by German outlet Süddeutsche Zeitung suggested that some widely shared photos of starving Palestinians in Gaza, while emotionally and politically impactful, are being scrutinized for accuracy.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says malnutrition in Gaza has reached “alarming levels” and there have been at least 74 malnutrition-related deaths in 2025, of which 63 occurred in July.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) also states that one in three people is now going without food for days at a time in Gaza.

“The worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip,” the IPC warns.

Image credits: Header photo via The Government Press Office of Israel (GPO).