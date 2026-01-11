Outstanding Architectural Photography Takes Center Stage in MasterPrize Competition

Matt Growcoot
A large, rectangular building with mirrored walls reflects the surrounding desert landscape and rocky cliffs under a clear blue sky. Sparse shrubs dot the sandy ground in front of the structure.
Maraya by Nour El Refai, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Exterior Architecture Photography. Maraya is a concert hall in the ancient Arabian city of al-Ula.

The winners of the Architecture MasterPrize, which celebrates outstanding architectural photography across exterior and interior work, have been announced.

For the 2025 Architecture Photography MasterPrize, photographers brought forward compelling perspectives on buildings, cities, landscapes, and interior spaces, revealing the rich
visual language of the built environment.

A person walks through a modern, concrete architectural space with large circular and arched windows, and a glass-paneled ceiling letting in natural light.
Concrete Memento by Ng Chi Ho Gary (@GaryFive), APMP 2025 Interior Architecture Photography of the Year
Aerial view of a modern building with a geometric, triangular-patterned roof and walls, casting intricate shadows on the ground. The structure features repeating glass and metal shapes in gold and silver tones.
KAFD by Shoayb Khattab, APMP 2025 Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year

There are two overall winners (above), Shoayb Khattab won 2025 Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year, while Ng Chi Ho Gary won 2025 Interior Architecture Photography of the Year

“Through thoughtful composition and refined storytelling, this year’s winning photographers
capture architecture in a way that elevates both its aesthetic qualities and its cultural meaning,” says the Architecture MasterPrize.

A tall, modern skyscraper with a distinctive twisted design stands amid a cityscape of high-rise buildings, highways, and overpasses under a clear sky with birds flying on the left.
Wasl Tower – A Vertical Ribbon in Dubai’s Skyline by Anique Ahmed, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Exterior Architecture Photography
A wide concrete staircase leads upward, flanked by white railings. Overhead, geometric arches, circular cutouts, and a grid-patterned skylight create a modern architectural look. Light and shadows play on the steps.
Uji Station by Victor Romero, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Interior Architecture Photography
Golden, wavy brick ceiling with large, rust-colored cylindrical columns below; four silhouetted people stand on stairs in the distance under modern, angular lighting.
Vakil Metro Station by Navid Atrvash, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Interior Architecture Photography
A person in traditional attire stands at the entrance of a cylindrical, earth-toned building set in grassy, rolling hills with small trees and a cloudy sky in the background.
Veil of Earth by Althaf Abdul Rasheed, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Interior Architecture Photography
A person stands indoors, opening large, tall, red folding doors. Sunlight streams through small square openings in the doors and a nearby wall, casting geometric patterns on the red interior surfaces.
Zebun Nessa Mosque by Nour El Refai Photography FZ-LLC, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in ExteriorInterior Architecture Photography
Two people carrying baskets on their heads cast long shadows on a stone pavement; a circular stone and a traditional conical hat are visible on the ground.
Mustras – art, architecture, design and craftsmanship meet in Sardinia by Barbara Corsico , APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Exterior Architecture Photography
A woman in a white dress sits on a stone bench in a sunlit, modern outdoor space with textured walls, a geometric ceiling design, and a tree casting patterned shadows.
Rashi राशि by Edmund Sumner, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Interior Architecture Photography
Aerial view of a large, modern, spiraling staircase made of white concrete, with scattered people walking and sitting on the steps and benches, creating a geometric, abstract pattern.
Shanghai Grand Opera House by Justin Szeremeta, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Exterior Architecture Photography
Rows of light wood chairs are arranged in a bright, minimalist church interior with white walls, arched doorways, high ceilings, and large windows letting in natural light.
St. Fidelis by Franco Casaccia, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Interior Architecture Photography
Modern city skyline with stacked, geometric high-rise buildings across a river at sunset, partially framed by an overpass and a blurred yellow taxi moving on the road in the foreground.
Eagle + West by Jason O_Rear, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Exterior Architecture Photography
Ornate interior of a grand hall with a domed ceiling, intricate gold detailing, tall arches, marble columns, statues, and large windows letting in natural light.
Fitzwilliam Museum Entrance Hall by David Valinsky, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Interior Architecture Photography
Sunlit architectural space with multiple arched doorways, columns, and a staircase leading upward in the background. The neutral-toned structure creates interesting shadows and geometric patterns on the ground.
Light, Shadow, and the Poetics of Home_ Daniel Holfeld Photographs Xavier Corberó’s House, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Exterior Architecture Photography
Abstract architectural detail of a modern white building with curved, overlapping surfaces and geometric patterns, set against a clear blue sky.
Details by Guanhong Chen, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Exterior Architecture Photography
A grand, ornate train station interior with high arched ceilings, intricate stonework, and large windows. People are walking across the patterned floor, and sunlight streams through upper windows, casting dramatic shadows.
Antwerpen-Centraal station. A Crossroads Beyond Time by Onur Guney, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Interior Architecture Photography
A small dog stands near an indoor pool in a modern room with slatted wooden ceiling, neutral walls, a round chair, and sunlight casting shadows across the space.
Arbour House by Younes Bounhar, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Interior Architecture Photography
A person walks across a concrete bridge between modern buildings with tall pillars, greenery hanging from a wall, and sunlight casting shadows on the architecture.
Democratising Institutions by Atik Bheda, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Exterior Architecture Photography
A sunlit stairwell with beige stone steps, glass railings, and modern wooden furniture, including a chair and a bench. Large grid windows let in soft natural light, casting shadows on the floor.
Alcova by Ramona Elena Balaban, APMP 2025 Best of Best Winner in Interior Architecture Photography.

The Architecture Photography MasterPrize is part of the Architecture MasterPrize platform and
celebrates excellence in architectural photography worldwide. The program recognizes
photographers whose work reveals the character, intention, and emotional resonance of
architecture through the lens. Its mission is to highlight the importance of photography in
documenting design, shaping architectural discourse, and connecting audiences with the built
environment.

For more, head to the Architecture Masterprize website.

