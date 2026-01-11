Outstanding Architectural Photography Takes Center Stage in MasterPrize Competition

The winners of the Architecture MasterPrize, which celebrates outstanding architectural photography across exterior and interior work, have been announced.

For the 2025 Architecture Photography MasterPrize, photographers brought forward compelling perspectives on buildings, cities, landscapes, and interior spaces, revealing the rich

visual language of the built environment.

There are two overall winners (above), Shoayb Khattab won 2025 Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year, while Ng Chi Ho Gary won 2025 Interior Architecture Photography of the Year

“Through thoughtful composition and refined storytelling, this year’s winning photographers

capture architecture in a way that elevates both its aesthetic qualities and its cultural meaning,” says the Architecture MasterPrize.

The Architecture Photography MasterPrize is part of the Architecture MasterPrize platform and

celebrates excellence in architectural photography worldwide. The program recognizes

photographers whose work reveals the character, intention, and emotional resonance of

architecture through the lens. Its mission is to highlight the importance of photography in

documenting design, shaping architectural discourse, and connecting audiences with the built

environment.

For more, head to the Architecture Masterprize website.