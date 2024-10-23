Architectural Photography Prize Celebrates the Finest Buildings in the World

Matt Growcoot
Left: Interior of a modern building with people walking on a suspended walkway under a glass ceiling. Right: A contemporary house on a snowy mountain slope at dusk with a starry sky.
The winners of the Interior Architecture Photography of the Year, left, and Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year, right.

The Architecture MasterPrize has announced the winners of its 2024 Architecture Photography MasterPrize with beautiful and fascinating images winning awards.

The competition is split into two distinct categories: Interior Architecture Photography of the Year and Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year.

People are walking and climbing on suspended wire mesh structures inside a modern building with a high, geometric ceiling. The structures look like netted tubes and bubbles, and there are several floors visible below.
In Orbit – K21 by Franco Casaccia. Interior Architecture Photography of the Year.
People walking on transparent, netted walkways suspended inside a modern building with a geometric glass ceiling. The interior features white walls and arched windows, creating a bright and airy atmosphere.
In Orbit – K21 by Franco Casaccia. Interior Architecture Photography of the Year.

The Interior Architecture Photography of the Year prize was won by Franco Casaccia for his photos of In Orbit – K21; a temporary exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany which suspends people 82 feet (25 meters) in the air.

A modern cabin with large windows is perched on a snowy mountainside. The sky is filled with vibrant purple and pink hues, suggesting a sunset or sunrise, and snow-covered peaks are visible in the distance.
Cabane du Glacier de Tortin by Albrecht Voss. Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year
A small, illuminated cabin perched on a snowy mountain slope surrounded by rugged peaks at dusk. The snow glows softly in the fading light, creating a serene and isolated atmosphere.
Cabane du Glacier de Tortin by Albrecht Voss. Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year

Albrecht Voss was crowned Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year for his photos of Cabane du Glacier de Tortin in Switzerland which captures the aurora borealis — the first time the nothern lights had appeared in the Alpine country for 25 years.

A serene landscape at dawn with a foggy field, silhouetted trees, and a building in the foreground. The sky is painted with hues of pink, orange, and blue, with distant mountains visible under the colorful sky.
Viewhill by Tim Griffith. Winner in Other Exterior.
Aerial view of a contemporary concrete building complex with geometric structures and a central courtyard, surrounded by lush green hills and trees. The background features additional buildings and mountainous terrain.
Suichang County Funeral Parlor by Xichun Dai. Winner in Public Exterior
A person swimming in a clear, elevated glass pool against the sky, with water rippling around them. The perspective from below emphasizes the pool's transparency and the swimmer's silhouette.
The Skypool by Simon Kennedy. Winner in Other Exterior
View through a circular skylight framing a dramatic architectural facade with geometric patterns, leading up a staircase. A person stands near the top, silhouetted against the sky.
Kaktakus by Shoayb Khattab. Winner in Residential Exterior.
A cyclist rides past a uniquely designed building in Zaandam, Netherlands. The structure features stacked, colorful houses typical of the region's architectural style, with blue skies in the background.
Inntel Hotel – Zandaam by Franco Casaccia. Winner in Hospitality Exterior
A grayscale image of a tall statue depicting a robed figure with arms raised, standing on one leg. In the background, a large ornate temple with intricate carvings looms under a cloudy sky, surrounded by lower walls and smaller structures.
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville, NJ by Jeffrey Totaro. Winner in Cultural Exterior
A futuristic building with a sleek, geometric design and white arches stands against a dramatic sky with fluffy clouds. The structure is reflected in calm water in the foreground.
Florida Polytechnic University, Designed by Santiago Calatrava by Swee Choo Oh. Winner in Educational Exterior.
Aerial view of a large, historic building surrounded by greenery in an urban area. Behind it, a river winds through the cityscape, with bridges and industrial structures. The sky is filled with dramatic, fluffy clouds illuminated by golden light.
Michigan Central Station by Jason Keen. Winner in Historic Exterior.
A modern airport terminal at dusk, featuring a sleek, wave-shaped structure. A plane is parked at the terminal, while another is taking off against a backdrop of mountains and a colorful sunset sky.
Sky Bridge at Hong Kong International Airport by Kris Provoost. Winner in Bridges.
Aerial view of a modern, futuristic airport terminal with an innovative architectural design. Multiple airplanes are parked at connected gates, and the building is surrounded by roads and additional infrastructure.
Zayed International Airport, Terminal A by Victor Romero. Winner in Commercial Exterior
A twilight view of a bustling urban corner in Japan, featuring a multi-story building adorned with colorful, illuminated signs. The street is lined with shops and restaurants, creating a cozy, vibrant atmosphere against a dusky sky.
Tokyo cityscapes and structures by Nicolas Wauters. Winner in Cityscapes

The Phoblographer notes that the winning images will be published in the Architecture of the Yearbook.

“The AMP remains committed to its mission to highlight exceptional projects across all architectural disciplines, celebrating both established icons and rising talents. This year’s winners stand as exemplars of creativity and technical brilliance, showcasing the vital role that architecture plays in shaping the world,” the competition says in a press release.

To see all the winners of the Architecture Photography MasterPrize then head over to their website.

