Architectural Photography Prize Celebrates the Finest Buildings in the World

The Architecture MasterPrize has announced the winners of its 2024 Architecture Photography MasterPrize with beautiful and fascinating images winning awards.

The competition is split into two distinct categories: Interior Architecture Photography of the Year and Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year.

The Interior Architecture Photography of the Year prize was won by Franco Casaccia for his photos of In Orbit – K21; a temporary exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany which suspends people 82 feet (25 meters) in the air.

Albrecht Voss was crowned Exterior Architecture Photography of the Year for his photos of Cabane du Glacier de Tortin in Switzerland which captures the aurora borealis — the first time the nothern lights had appeared in the Alpine country for 25 years.

The Phoblographer notes that the winning images will be published in the Architecture of the Yearbook.

“The AMP remains committed to its mission to highlight exceptional projects across all architectural disciplines, celebrating both established icons and rising talents. This year’s winners stand as exemplars of creativity and technical brilliance, showcasing the vital role that architecture plays in shaping the world,” the competition says in a press release.

To see all the winners of the Architecture Photography MasterPrize then head over to their website.