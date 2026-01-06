The Oldest Theater in LA Pays Homage to the Origins of Panorama Photos

Los Angeles’ oldest theater still operates an analog panorama, a popular form of entertainment in the 18th and 19th centuries.

While photography has become synonymous with the art of the panorama in the intervening 200 years — most people know about them from the setting on their smartphone camera app — the panorama began life as immersive paintings that were forerunners to photography and motion pictures.

A recent report by CBS LA looking at the Velaslavasay Panorama, which it reports is not only the city’s oldest theater but also boasts the only painted panorama west of the Mississippi.

“This is where people would come to watch their weekly news reels, their serial westerns,” Sara Velas, proprietor of the Velaslavasay Panorama, tells CBS LA.

Originally called Union Theatre, it was built in 1910 and remained popular until the 1950s — around the same time as the advent of television. It shut down, and at various points became a tile layers’ union office and a small church — Velas is still piecing together the building’s history.

But Velas’s passion for the theater has seen it lovingly restored. The Velaslavasay Panorama now hosts screenings, events, and exhibits. However, the real gem of the Velaslavasay Panorama is hidden via a dark corridor and a spiral staircase: the panorama viewing room.

Currently, Velas is exhibiting the Sengjing Panorama, which shows a 360-degree view of an urban Chinese landscape during the years 1910 to 1930. Adding to the curved painting are 3D installations that seamlessly merge into the image. There are also 4D elements like smells and sounds.

CBS LA notes that the Velaslavasay Panorama is a donation-based non-profit, and after this summer’s cuts to federal arts funding, Velas is struggling to keep the lights on.

“It’s even harder to get sustained funding for basic needs like keeping our rent and utilities paid,” says Velas.

It means the venue is now only open twice per week, but it’s well worth a visit for any photographer interested in panoramics. More information can be found on the Velaslavasay Panorama website.