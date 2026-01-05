Photographers Accused of Shooing Away Tourists at Popular Buddhist Temple

Overly keen photographers, hellbent on getting great images for their clients, have been accused of being rude to tourists.

Wat Arun, which means Temple of Dawn in English, is a Buddhist temple in Bangkok popular with tourists. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, many people arrive dressed in traditional Thai attire, in keeping with the ornate surroundings.

“I ran into some local photographers, probably tied to the Thai costume rental services, who kept chasing other tourists out of the frame so they could take photos for their own paying clients,” Krisda ‘Pond’ Witthayakhajorndet reportedly wrote on X.

“And it wasn’t just once; they kept doing it repeatedly. Foreign tourists were clearly confused and unhappy… You do not have the right to claim a public space as your own. Don’t make a living by causing trouble for others. This place is the face of the country, please adjust your behaviour.”

Krisda, who runs a Thai talent agency called Be On Cloud, believes it is local photographers working for Thai clothing rental services that are ruining the otherwise good atmosphere. He accuses them of trying to keep photogenic spots at the temple all to themselves.

Krisda isn’t the only one who has noticed the bad behavior; the Bangkok Post reports that the Thai authorities are taking action after people complained on social media.

In a bid to prevent damage to Thailand’s tourism industry, police will carry out on-site inspections. There are also meetings planned to discuss preventative strategies, which involve restricting certain areas for photography.

The police are also engaging with resident photographers to “create a positive atmosphere for temple visitors,” according to the Bangkok Post, which adds that the joint initiatives aim to improve tourism quality and boost trust.

Tourism is an important pillar in Thailand’s economy, supporting millions of jobs and worth around 15 percent of the Southeast Asian country’s GDP.

Last year, Thailand introduced strict new regulations targeting underwater photography. In an effort to protect its increasingly fragile coral reef ecosystems, only experienced divers are now allowed to take underwater photos, a measure prompted by concerns over the damage caused by tourism.