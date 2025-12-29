PGYTech’s Rugged New Backpack Is Built for Adventurous Photographers

A person in a hooded jacket and tan backpack kneels on rocky ground, taking a photo with a camera on a tripod, with mountains and greenery in the background.

PGYTech is expanding its creator-focused gear lineup with the launch of the OneMo Tactical Backpack, a rugged camera and drone pack designed for photographers and filmmakers who work far beyond paved paths.

At the core of the OneMo Tactical is PGYTech’s patented AerisFrame Suspension System. The system uses a suspended, ventilated back panel that follows the natural curve of the spine, paired with wide, padded shoulder straps and an adjustable chest strap to reduce fatigue during extended carries. The 35L model adds attachment points for an optional waist belt, improving weight distribution during longer hikes or heavier camera loads.

A man wearing a gray jacket, cap, gloves, and brown backpack is climbing over rocky terrain outdoors, looking ahead with focus. Green grass and large rocks are visible in the background.

A person wearing black gloves and a gray jacket inserts a rectangular panel labeled "Aegis Frame" into the back compartment of a tan backpack on a rocky outdoor surface.

Designed for Speed in the Field

Speed and accessibility are central to the OneMo Tactical’s design. A front quick-access compartment opens fully with a 180-degree lay-flat layout, making it easy to see and reach equipment without unpacking the entire bag. Side-panel access and a shoulder-strap camera quick-release clip mount allow shooters to capture fleeting moments without removing the backpack.

Modularity Through the MOLLE System

A defining element of the OneMo Tactical’s exterior is its use of MOLLE webbing, a modular attachment system borrowed from tactical and outdoor gear design. For creators, this translates into a highly adaptable carry setup that can evolve with different shooting assignments. Additional pouches, accessory cases, or utility straps can be mounted externally, keeping frequently used tools within reach while freeing up internal space for core camera equipment.

The MOLLE layout also allows the backpack to be customized for specific workflows, whether that means attaching a compact audio kit, securing extra batteries, or adding weather protection accessories. Combined with the hook-and-loop panel for patches or identifiers, the system reinforces OneMo Tactical’s role as a flexible, field-ready pack rather than a fixed, one-size solution.

A person wearing a gray jacket, cap, and large black tactical backpack stands outdoors on rocky terrain, holding a camera mounted on a handheld gimbal, with trees visible in the background.

A person wearing fingerless gloves organizes camera equipment and accessories in a tan padded gear bag, which is open on the ground next to them.

A person wearing fingerless gloves holds a camera in one hand and opens a black camera backpack with the other, standing outdoors on a sunny day.

Built for Camera and Drone Workflows

The OneMo Tactical includes several creator-specific features that reflect its focus on real-world shooting needs. Inside, customizable dividers support multiple camera bodies and lenses, while a dedicated battery storage pouch features clear charge-level indicators. An integrated AirTag pocket adds an extra layer of security, and YKK water repellent zippers help seal out moisture.

Both sizes include space for laptops or tablets, side pockets for tripods or water bottles, and compression straps for securing larger items externally. The 35L version is large enough to accommodate two cameras, up to six lenses, including optics as large as a 600mm f/4, and a compact drone kit such as a Mavic Mini Combo.

The exterior fabric is water-resistant and abrasion-resistant, built to withstand splashes, rough terrain, and heavy use. A rain cover is included for added protection when weather conditions deteriorate.

A person in a hooded, gray rain jacket stands outdoors with a large black backpack. The backpack is wet with raindrops, and the background is a misty, blurred natural landscape.

Pricing and Availability

The PGYTech OneMo Tactical Backpack is available now in 25L and 35L sizes, priced at $180 and $220 respectively, with both offered in Dark Night Camo and Coyote Brown colorways.

Image credits: PGYTech

