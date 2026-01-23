This New Cross-Body Camera Bag Is Unusually Chic

For the many style-conscious photographers out there, fashion-forward camera bag options are few and far between. Pgytech aims to change that with its new OneGo Classic Crossbody Mobile Bag, a stylish bag that carries the compact digital cameras that are a go-to choice for hip, young creators.

Utilitarian, spacious camera bags are an excellent choice for many photographers, especially those who prioritize comfortably keeping all their gear organized and secure, including extra lenses and big professional camera bodies. However, with some rare exceptions, these sorts of bags are rarely stylish. For many photographers, that’s perfectly okay. Pgytech itself already offers a lot of carrying solutions for those types of photographers.

Now, Pgytech wants to take on the fashionable photography market. Available in a classic “elegant black” and a modern “mint green,” the OneGo Classic Crossbody Mobile Bag goes light on size but not necessarily features. The water-repellant synthetic-leather bag features a concealed AirTag pocket so photographers can track it if it’s misplaced or stolen. It has space for a compact digital camera and a few accessories, like extra batteries, filters, or even a small flash. It also includes an integrated lens cleaning cloth, a nice touch.

The bag’s main compartment is secured with a magnetic fastener, keeping it shut while allowing quick one-handed opening while it’s on the wearer’s hip. The bag’s shoulder strap is also easily replaceable, so users can give the bag a bit of unique personality or opt for a more comfortable strap.

For those who think the OneGo Classic Crossbody Mobile Bag is perhaps too fancy looking, Pgytech also released a OneGo Casual Crossbody Mobile Bag. As its name suggests, it’s a slightly less buttoned-up carrying solution.

It has a stretchy fabric body and a taller, thinner profile than the synthetic leather “Classic” bag. It offers many of the same features, albeit with a different form factor. It comes in Lilac Purple, Moonlight Gray, and Space Black color variants. It also supports DIY badges and can even take the same accessories people put on their Crocs.

The Pgytech OneGo Classic Crossbody Mobile Bag is available now for $54.95, while the OneGo Casual Crossbody Mobile Bag is an even more affordable $39.95.

Image credits: Pgytech