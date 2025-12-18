Benro’s Electronic Variable ND Filter Automatically Changes its Strength

Benro has unveiled the NE1, an adjustable electronic neutral density (ND) filter system designed for photographers and videographers. Without rotating the filter, users can adjust the ND filter strength from about ND3 to ND64.

As CineD notes, Benro hasn’t comprehensively detailed the NE1 yet, but has shared some key specifications and features ahead of its upcoming launch.

“Forget everything you know about variable ND filters,” Benro boasts. “Whether chasing golden-hour landscapes, crafting silky slow-motion videos, or nailing that creamy bokeh in bright conditions — NE1 puts effortless, precise exposure control in your hands. No more fumbling with multiple filters or guessing ND values.”

The Benro NE1 offers both automatic and manual exposure functionality and can be controlled remotely via an accompanying Bluetooth remote. The NE1 features an optical sensor that measures ambient lighting conditions and adjusts the ND filter strength in real time, balancing exposure as lighting conditions change.

For photographers, this can make capturing smooth, stable timelapse videos much easier and eliminate flickering. It can also serve as a versatile variable ND filter for creative long-exposure photography and for keeping apertures wide, even in bright conditions.

On the video side, variable ND filters are quite common to enable 180-degree shutter angles and optimal shutter speeds in changing conditions and at wider apertures. However, compared to a variable ND that must be manually controlled and rotated, the Benro NE1 can adjust on the fly while shooting, not requiring any manual input at all.

Electronic variable ND filters are not inherently new. Many cameras, including some Sony cinema cameras, utilize them. There are also liquid-crystal ND filters from companies like Panavision that work similarly, albeit over a narrower range than Benro NE1. Benro aims to separate itself through its accessible design, automatic exposure adjustment, and remote control functionality.

The Benro NE1 uses multi-layered Corning optical glass with nano-coatings, promising accurate color reproduction, no color cast, and minimal flare. The patented spring-loaded holder fits lenses from 67mm to 82mm, so photographers and videographers don’t need to buy different filters for each lens. The 67-82mm range fits many lenses.

When the Benro NE1 will launch and how much it will cost remain a mystery for now, but prospective buyers can sign up to stay notified on Benro’s website. It certainly looks like an interesting product, and one PetaPixel will keep an eye on as more details become available.

Image credits: Benro