Wedding Photographer’s Images Go Viral After Influencer Lets Couple Borrow Aston Martin

A wedding photographer’s images gained widespread attention after a passer-by — who turned out to be a popular influencer — lent his Aston Martin for a couple’s photo shoot in the Scottish Highlands.

Wedding photographer Neil Thomas Douglas was photographing Aaron and Rachel in Glencoe, a dramatic valley in the Highlands that, along with nearby Glen Etive, served as a key filming location for the James Bond film Skyfall (2012). The area’s rugged landscape has become a popular spot for photography.

During Neil’s shoot with the newlyweds, a driver pulled up in an Aston Martin DB9 — the iconic car that famously features in the James Bond movies. He kindly offered Neil and the couple the chance to include the car in their wedding photos. The driver, who turned out to be popular influencer William Wade — a fact that was unknown to both the photographer and the couple — was in Glencoe for a separate photo shoot. His generous gesture led to Neil’s photos and a video of the moment going viral online.

“Aaron & Rachel got married at The Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. They had a beautiful outdoor ceremony surrounded by the mountains. After the ceremony, we went for a drive around Glencoe to do some photographs,” Neil tells PetaPixel. “The first stop I chose was the Etive Road, which is a straight single-track road that leads into a mountain range. It’s one of my favourite spots in the glen as I love the leading line of the road and the mountains in the distance.”

Neil continues, “We were just finishing up our shoot there when we noticed an Aston Martin pulling up beside us. Out pops a very dapper-looking William Wade and asks the couple if they would like a photo with the car. We jumped at the chance, and I took a few photos next to the car with Glencoe’s most famous mountain, Buachaille Etive Mòr, in the background.”

“Both the couple and I were super happy with the photos and thought it was such a nice thing for William to do. William explained that he was doing a content shoot for TikTok where he was imitating a famous scene from Skyfall,” Neil says.

A few days later, Neil discovered that William had a large online following. William had gone to Glencoe to recreate a scene from Skyfall for a photo shoot too. In an Instagram post, William broke down the costs of his Scotland shoot — $620 for the Aston Martin rental, $990 for a new suit, $930 for the videographer, and $310 for the hotel. However, he adds that re-creating the iconic James Bond scene was “priceless.” William shared the video of his interaction with Neil and the newlyweds and asked his followers to try to find the photos.

“William had posted a TikTok video and asked if anyone knew the photographer,” Neil explains. “I am well known for my work around Glencoe, and it wasn’t long before people recognized me in the TikTok video and started tagging me. I posted the photo and a few others from the wedding day on my Instagram, and the response was unreal.”

Neil’s resulting photographs, featuring the couple and the Aston Martin, have received over 48,600 likes on Instagram.

“The photos have nearly a million views, 48,000 likes and loads of interaction,” Neil explains. “It was such a heartwarming and kind gesture from William that made the couple’s wedding day all the more special.”

More of Neil Thomas Douglas’ photography can be found on Instagram and his website.

Image credits: All photos by Neil Thomas Douglas.