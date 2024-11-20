Photographer is Filmed Being ‘The Bad Guy’ at a Wedding

A wedding photographer filmed the moment she was forced to become the “bad guy” and tell guests to put their phones away during the ceremony.

In a viral TikTok video, wedding photographer Jennifer Banegas, who is based in Houston, Texas, asked viewers to judge whether she was “the bad guy” for her actions in the footage.

In the clip, which has amassed 2.5 million views in the last month, Banegas is seen addressing guests who were trying to take their own photos and videos as the bride walked down the aisle — ruining the shots that Banegas was hired to capture by the couple.

In the footage, several guests are shown with arms and phones extended into the aisle, obstructing Banegas’ view of the bride. The wedding photographer is forced to tell guests to move their phones so she can get a clean shot.

‘I Felt Compelled to Speak Up’

In captions accompanying the video, Banegas explains that she wasn’t trying to be “rude” to the guests but she began to panic when there were so many guests taking pictures with their phones in the aisle.

Banegas says that the ceremony took place in a “tight space” and she had to shoot this wedding by herself without a second photographer. As a result, she felt it was necessary to say something to the guests to ensure she could fulfill her professional obligation to the bride.

“I felt compelled to speak up because I was hired to document the ceremony as professionally as possible,” Banegas tells Newsweek.

The photographer says she has noticed a rise in smartphones at weddings.

“Lately, I’ve noticed that phones at weddings are more prevalent than ever. Guests often want to capture their own photos, either for personal keepsakes or to post instantly on social media,” Banegas says.

“This tends to be most disruptive during the ceremony, as guests frequently lean or extend their arms into the aisle, trying to get a ‘better’ shot.”

Many TikTok users praised Banegas for her actions and said that the wedding photographer wasn’t “the bad guy” in this situation.

“Don’t feel bad, you are paid to get that shot no matter what,” a viewer writes.

Another social media user declares: “Anyone with their phone out should pay part of the photographer’s bill!”

Image credits: All photos via TikTok/@jennylilyphotography.