iPhone 17s Rigged to a Drone Capture Motocross Rider’s Insane Lake Stunt

Matt Growcoot

Apple recently deployed more than 40 new iPhone 17 Pro Max devices to capture Red Bull motocross athlete Tyler Bereman hopping from island to island on his motorcycle.

The crazy stunt involved rigging two iPhone 17s to a drone as Bereman was clearing gaps of up to 150 feet over open water.

As well as being airborne, the iPhone 17s were positioned on the islands, on motorcycles, on drones, and on the athletes themselves, recording in ProRes 4K with Log color grading.

A drone equipped with several orange smartphones is positioned on sandy ground near tall grass, with a body of water and blurred blue structures in the background under a clear sky.
The iPhone 17 went airborne.

The production team developed custom mounting systems to secure devices on Bereman’s handlebars and chest, overcoming the intense vibrations of motocross. The FPV drone iPhone integration, tracking Bereman through the air during 150-foot gaps, represents an innovative approach in action sports cinematography.

While Bereman was busy hopping from island to island, wakeboarder Parks Bonifay was filming alongside him on an iPhone 17 Pro with the new Dual Capture feature. In his review of the iPhone 17 Pro, PetaPixel’s Jordan Drake noted that the new selfie camera’s larger square sensor leads to substantially improved video stabilization.


The stunt itself was conceived by Bereman and motocross track builder Jason Baker of Dreamtraxx. Baker developed custom floating platform systems designed to handle the impact of a 190-pound rider (inclusive of gear) landing on a 220-pound dirtbike at speeds exceeding 40 miles per hour — all while floating on water.

It required 12 months of meticulous planning, training, and preparation. Feasibility tests spanned several months, including 3D scanning of the lake, calculating precise jump distances and trajectories, and developing platforms that could be transported cross-country and assembled with minimal environmental impact.

A motorcyclist performs a high jump over water at sunset, launching from a Red Bull-branded ramp on the right and aiming for a landing ramp across the water, with palm trees and an island in the background.
Bereman hopping islands in Florida. Photo by Chris Tedesco / Red Bull

“This is the funnest half-mile line ever,” says Bereman in the Red Bull video. “I live for this stuff right here. It’s still scary the first time, but it feels great.”

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Vortex: A Dizzying Short Shot with an iPhone and Cinema Robot Gimbal
A person with braided hair poses against a green corrugated background. Some braids are suspended in motion. An editing interface with video controls and a timeline overlay appears on the image. Adobe Premiere on iPhone Promises Pro-Level Editing for Free
Selfly is an Autonomous Pocket Drone that Doubles as a Smartphone Case
Simon Mitchell photographer Photographer Killed at Motocross Championships by Runaway Bike
Discussion