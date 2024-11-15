Wotancraft’s Armor Module Add-Ons Make Its Photo Bags Even Better

Jeremy Gray

The image shows two close-up scenes of photographers outdoors. On the left, a person with a hat uses a camera in the sunlight. On the right, a person holds a camera, wearing a black bag with patches. Both bags have gear attached.

Wotancraft’s new Armor Module series makes it easier for users to customize the company’s Pilot Series carrying solutions to fit their specific needs.

Inspired by World War II tactical bags, the Armor Module Series promises versatility and new ways to expand the company’s Piot Series products, a personal favorite of PetaPixel‘s Chris Niccolls. Wotancraft’s Pilot Series includes numerous carrying solutions for photographers, such as a new 18-liter Travel Camera Backpack and 7-liter Pilot Travel Camera bag, among others.

A tan backpack with a top flap secured by a black buckle strap. It has two vertical front straps, side pockets, and padded shoulder straps. The design is minimalist and functional.
The Pilot 18L Travel Camera Backpack

The new Armor Modules are external add-ons for storing and organizing gear, joining the company’s existing interior modules. The new Armor Module series products attach to Pilot Series bags using MOLLE loops and Velcro patches and include their own spots to carry tools, attach zipper pulls, and store additional gear.

A person holds a large camera lens in their right hand while wearing a tan bag with multiple compartments, containing a smaller camera and other gear. The second image shows a hand accessing maps or papers in a mesh pocket of the bag.

A person is placing a gray device inside a tan messenger bag. The bag has multiple compartments and a patch with a circular design. The scene is set against a dimly lit background.

For example, the Armor 01 adds a quick access mesh pocket to a bag, while Armor 02 fits small items like lens caps or batteries. The Armor 04 is bigger and can store a compact camera. The Armor 07 and 09 are even bigger, able to fit small cameras, smartphones, and large lens filters. In total, there are 13 Armor Module products, ranging in price from $19 to $49. All of them are compatible with Pilot Series bags, plus Wotancraft’s Canteener and EasyPack bags.

A brown messenger bag is surrounded by various matching pouches of different shapes and sizes, arranged in a circular pattern on a concrete floor. The bag has a shoulder strap and buckle, while the pouches have mesh and strap details.
The full suite of Armor Module products

“The durable construction of each Armor Module reflects Wotancraft’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship, aligning with the company’s standards of rugged reliability and style. Whether maximizing storage for urban commuting or preparing for a day of adventure, the Armor Modules empower users to tailor their Wotancraft Pilot bag to fit any scenario,” the company promises.

All Armor Pocket modules are available to order now and come in khaki and black colorways, fit to match the color choices for the Pilot Series bags. With the right bag and modular accessories, photographers should have plenty of options for carrying their gear, whether on an urban commute or an outdoor adventure. Complete purchasing information and specifications are available on Wotancraft’s website. The company also has various camera straps in multiple sizes and materials, some of which are compatible with Peak Design’s anchor system.

Image credits: Wotancraft

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Zipble modular backpack Zipble is a Modular Backpack for Photographers and Everyday Use
Shimoda Shimoda’s First ‘Everyday Carry’ Backpack is for City Adventures
Shimoda Action X series backpacks Shimoda Action X V2 Backpacks Improve Upon the Adventure King
ThinkTank's Venturing Observer Series ThinkTank’s Venturing Observer Series is Just Luggage, Not Photo Bags
Discussion