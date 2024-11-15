Wotancraft’s Armor Module Add-Ons Make Its Photo Bags Even Better

Wotancraft’s new Armor Module series makes it easier for users to customize the company’s Pilot Series carrying solutions to fit their specific needs.

Inspired by World War II tactical bags, the Armor Module Series promises versatility and new ways to expand the company’s Piot Series products, a personal favorite of PetaPixel‘s Chris Niccolls. Wotancraft’s Pilot Series includes numerous carrying solutions for photographers, such as a new 18-liter Travel Camera Backpack and 7-liter Pilot Travel Camera bag, among others.

The new Armor Modules are external add-ons for storing and organizing gear, joining the company’s existing interior modules. The new Armor Module series products attach to Pilot Series bags using MOLLE loops and Velcro patches and include their own spots to carry tools, attach zipper pulls, and store additional gear.

For example, the Armor 01 adds a quick access mesh pocket to a bag, while Armor 02 fits small items like lens caps or batteries. The Armor 04 is bigger and can store a compact camera. The Armor 07 and 09 are even bigger, able to fit small cameras, smartphones, and large lens filters. In total, there are 13 Armor Module products, ranging in price from $19 to $49. All of them are compatible with Pilot Series bags, plus Wotancraft’s Canteener and EasyPack bags.

“The durable construction of each Armor Module reflects Wotancraft’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship, aligning with the company’s standards of rugged reliability and style. Whether maximizing storage for urban commuting or preparing for a day of adventure, the Armor Modules empower users to tailor their Wotancraft Pilot bag to fit any scenario,” the company promises.

All Armor Pocket modules are available to order now and come in khaki and black colorways, fit to match the color choices for the Pilot Series bags. With the right bag and modular accessories, photographers should have plenty of options for carrying their gear, whether on an urban commute or an outdoor adventure. Complete purchasing information and specifications are available on Wotancraft’s website. The company also has various camera straps in multiple sizes and materials, some of which are compatible with Peak Design’s anchor system.

Image credits: Wotancraft