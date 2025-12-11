EyeEm is Shutting Down

EyeEm, an international stock photography community and marketplace, is shutting down on January 16, 2026. Photographers on the platform can transfer their content to Freepik if they want, but those who opt not to will see their images removed from both EyeEm and partner agencies like Getty Images.

The announcement of EyeEm’s closure was published on the company’s website this week. That said, in 2022, EyeEm was accused of not paying royalties to photographers, which the company blamed on “global events.” Back then, there was speculation that the platform would shut down.

“The collapse of the brand is a full 180 from what was once a thriving stock site, tech startup, and social media darling,” PetaPixel reported at the time. “The company was founded in 2011 — only a year after Instagram — and was often talked about in the same breath. Even Business Insider’s report about the bankruptcy filing refers to the company as an Instagram competitor — a far less accurate description of the company in 2023 than it once was. Back in 2017, some photographers were still able to pull in north of $1,000 over four months by selling stock photos on EyeEm.”

EyeEm filed for bankruptcy in early 2023 and was acquired by Freepik later that year, saving the platform. Unfortunately, that didn’t last, and it is now officially shutting down.

In an email to contributors, EyeEm says that it is ending its contractual relationship, and content uploaded to it will no longer be accessible, downloadable, or licensed through the platform.

“Our contractual relationship related to EyeEm will end on January 13th, 2026. Your content will no longer be accessible, downloaded, or licensed through EyeEm. If you decide to opt in, your content will remain available on Freepik under your Freepik account,” the email, which has been seen by PetaPixel, reads.

“All pending income from image sales will be calculated and paid according to current terms. Even after the EyeEm website and app shut down, payouts will continue to be processed, and you’ll receive a confirmation email once they are completed. EyeEm will retain only the personal data that is necessary to fulfill legal, financial, and administrative obligations, in accordance with the legally required retention periods. Other personal data that is no longer needed for these purposes will be securely and permanently deleted.”

EyeEm is also removing all of its content that is currently being licensed to partner agencies.

“If your content was distributed to partner agencies, such as Getty Images/iStock via EyeEm, it will be removed from those platforms. Your images will no longer be available for licensing there once removed, but any licenses sold before removal will remain valid.”

For those who are subscribers to EyeEm, subscriptions will not auto-renew beyond the current billing cycle, and the company is not accepting new subscriptions.

“If you are on an annual plan, we will calculate the unused portion of your plan after the closure date and issue a refund accordingly.”

Contributors to EyeEm are being given the option to, instead of allowing their content to lapse and be deleted, migrate to Freepik.

“If you are interested in becoming a Freepik Contributor or if you want your content to remain available in Freepik, you must confirm you wish to opt-in,” EyeEm writes in the email and points to a specific link. “By clicking the link, you’ll be redirected to a confirmation page. This step is essential, as it allows us to verify your identity and connect your EyeEm account with Freepik.”

Contributors and subscribers to EyeEm with more questions are being asked to consult an FAQ webpage on Freepik or reach out to the company at [email protected].