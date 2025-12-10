Artist’s Collection of Weird Google Street View Images Gets Major Exhibit

When Google Street View rolled out in 2007, it became the “world’s photographer.” Since then, artist Jon Rafman has been collecting moments captured by Google’s Street View cars.

The project is named Nine Eyes to reflect the nine cameras that are fitted to Street View cars. “Unlike traditional photography, these images have no author. The camera records everything but understands nothing,” says the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark, where Rafman is currently exhibiting his project.

Since 2008, Rafman has been carefully selecting images from Street View, starting an archive taken from blogs and websites. He also joined the culture by finding pictures himself.

Rafman says that the cars with nine eyes are indifferent about what they photograph. But by curating them in this way, he develops the images in a way akin to how photographers used to develop photos in darkrooms.

“There are the glitches in the technology that points to the artificiality of Street View, the happy accident of the error that creates something beautiful,” says Rafman. “There is also the more noir, hard-boiled street life scenes like the man with the gun, the prostitute, the drunks, all of the seedy underbelly. There is romantic imagery, the surreal, Jeff Wall-like images. There is ironic imagery, there’s the abject, there’s the beautiful, all the different poles of existence.”

The exhibition at the Louisiana is called Report a Concern, a nod to the message Google used to place in the corner of all its images. It is the first full presentation of the Nine Eyes archive, and as well as the images, it also features new AI-based pieces.

“It explores how technology, surveillance, and memory shape our sense of reality in the digital age,” says the museum. “Nine Eyes invites the viewer to look again, not just at the world, but at the way technology sees it for us.’

The exhibit is at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebaek, Denmark, until January 11, 2026.

Image credits: Jon Rafman / Louisiana Museum / Google