Google Photos Gets More Powerful Video Editing Tools on Mobile

Google Photos may have “photos” in its name, but recent and upcoming updates focus on powerful new video editing tools. Leading the charge is a new feature to let users create an automated highlight reel of their video clips and photos in just a few clicks.

Rolling out first on Android, Google Photos now offers preset highlight video templates with built-in music, text tools, and automatic cuts synced to the music.

“Just pick a template, select the photos and videos you want included and sit back while Photos automatically creates a shareable video that matches the beat,” Google promises. Users can find this new feature in the Create tab and then select “highlight video” to get started. Google adds that new templates are in the works now.

Speaking of video editing, another prominent new feature is a redesigned video editor that promises to be easier to use and deliver faster video editing. The new video editor on Android and iOS features a universal timeline that enables multi-clip editing along with an “adaptive” canvas that makes editing easier. Google hopes the new video editing interface will let users edit faster without having to search high and low for the tools they need.

This new video editing interface is also the default option when tweaking single clips in Google Photos.

“Just open a video from your gallery and tap edit to get started,” Google Photos’ Group Product Manager, Nick Staubach, says.

Music is already a major component of the highlight video feature above, and Google notes that Google Photos now lets users easily browse song choices not only for highlight videos but also for other video editing projects. Custom text editing is also a big part of videos for many users, and Google Photos has new stylish text overlay options on Android. Users can customize their text with new fonts, colors, and background options so their message “stands out.”

All of the updates above are either already available or rolling out today. Some are arriving first on Android with iOS to support to follow, although the new video editing interface is available now on both platforms.

Image credits: Google