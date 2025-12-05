Cyber Week Savings: 25 Great Photo Deals You Can Still Get

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals on cameras, lenses, and essential photo gear are still going strong with Cyber Week. We’ve handpicked the best offers, spanning major brands and covering everything from hobbyist-friendly cameras to flagship systems used in professional production.

B&H is continuing to roll out major discounts across mirrorless bodies, pro cinema equipment, long-reach telephoto primes, storage media, monitors, and accessories, making this one of the strongest late-season opportunities for photographers and filmmakers to upgrade their kits without paying full price. Below is a curated look at the best offers available right now.

Cameras: Mirrorless, Cinema, and Hybrids

Canon

Canon EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

Canon’s newest high-resolution hybrid is seeing meaningful holiday discounts, bringing its flagship autofocus, 8K capture, and refined ergonomics to a more accessible price point of $500 off its usual $4,399, now $3,899.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

A versatile choice for action, events, and everyday shooting, the R6 II’s reduced price of $1,999, $300 off its standard retail of $2,299, makes it one of the strongest value buys in Canon’s lineup.

Canon C70 Cinema Camera Kit and Body Only

Both the C70 with RF 24-105mm f/2.8 and the body-only version are significantly discounted. As a bridge between cinema and mirrorless, the C70 remains a workhorse in documentary, commercial, and independent production.

Nikon

Nikon Z6 III with 28-400mm f/4-8 Lens

Nikon’s fast, stacked-sensor mid-range body is bundled with an extremely flexible zoom, offering a powerful all-in-one kit at a better-than-expected price of $3096.95, that’s $900 off its regular price of $3,996.95.

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera Body and Kit

Both the standard body and the 24-120mm kit are $800 off, widening access to one of Nikon’s most capable systems and making it a strong choice for sports, wildlife, portraits, and video work.

Nikon Zf with 24-70mm f/4 Lens Kit

The Zf blends classic styling with modern performance, and this bundled discount is $300 off, bringing its price down to $2,496.95, making it an appealing option for photographers who value design as much as image quality.

Sony

Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera

Sony’s 61MP flagship is currently $900 off its regular price of $4,198, now $3,298 for the holidays, delivering class-leading resolution, autofocus sophistication, and video versatility at a rare sale price.

Sony FX30 Digital Cinema Camera

The FX30 brings Sony’s cinema ecosystem to a smaller, more affordable body. At $1,798, $300 off, it’s one of the best entry points into the company’s filmmaking lineup.

Panasonic

Panasonic Lumix S5 Mirrorless Camera

A popular full-frame hybrid for creators, the S5 remains one of the highest-value cameras on the market, especially at its current sale price, with a whopping $800 off its regular $1,797.99, now just $997.99.

Lenses: Flagship Zooms and Super-Telephoto Primes

Canon RF Lenses

RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM

Canon’s essential workhorse zoom is rarely discounted, making this a standout deal at $300 off, for $2,299.

RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM

A remarkably compact design for a 70-200 f/2.8, now available at a more approachable price of $500 off, at $2,499.

RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM

A favorite for wildlife, airshows, and outdoor sports, this lens rarely sees major price drops like its current $500 off, bringing it to $2,599.

RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM

Canon’s stabilized ultra-wide trinity zoom is also discounted $500 off, offering excellent value for landscape, architecture, and event photographers at $2,099.

Nikon Z Lenses

NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S

A lightweight long-reach prime with impressive sharpness and vibration reduction performance, now even more appealing with the current markdown of $1,200 off, bringing this super long prime to $3,996.95.

NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S

A surprisingly portable 800mm prime and one of Nikon’s most in-demand telephoto lenses. Its sale price is $1,000 off, now priced at $5,996.95.

Tamron for Sony E

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2

This popular third-party standard zoom delivers strong optical performance at a price that’s even harder to ignore with the current $200 discount, now $699.



Drones, Action Cameras and Lighting

DJI

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC Pro

DJI’s top-tier Mavic 3 Pro kit is seeing a sizable $1,400 discount, for a Cyber Week price of $2,489, offering longer flight time, upgraded controls, and a robust multi-camera system.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3

The newest Pocket model is discounted by $270 to $529, making its stabilized 4K recording and creator-friendly features even more accessible.

Godox

Godox AD600Pro Witstro

A favorite among location photographers, the AD600Pro’s $341 off sale price makes high-power portable strobes more affordable at $558 for portrait, wedding, and commercial work.

Essential Media, Storage and Workstation Gear

Sony 1920GB CFexpress Type B TOUGH Card

Extreme durability meets high-speed capture in this popular card for sports, wildlife, or cinema creators. Best of all, it has one of our round-up’s biggest savings at a wild $1,100 off its retail price of $1,998, now $898.

Lexar 2TB Professional CFexpress Type B GOLD

A high-capacity, high-performance card at a reduced price of $100 off at $399.99.

Samsung 4TB T9 Portable SSD

One of the faster portable SSDs available, it is now $140 off, down to $299.99.

ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC (31.5”, 4K HDR)

A major $1,200 discount now $2,299 for this pro-grade reference monitor designed for color-critical work, which is uncommon at this level of display.

Apple Mac mini (M4 Chip)

The super compact Mac mini has a $100 price drop, offering strong performance for editing workflows in a compact chassis that’s just $499 for the holidays.

Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550

A photo-focused supertank printer capable of high-quality borderless prints and now available at one of its best prices of the year, with a Cyber Week savings of $250 off, now $499.99.

