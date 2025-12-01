The Best Cyber Monday Deals for Photographers

This year’s Cyber Monday roundup at B&H Photo Video is packed with gear that makes sense for photographers, from editing rigs to storage, tripods, printers, and more.

Many of today’s offers are true Cyber Monday-only discounts that expire at the end of the day, while others continue under B&H’s broader Holiday Savings event. If you have already checked out our earlier guides to the best camera deals and best lens deals, this roundup focuses on everything else that supports a complete photographic workflow, including editing hardware, storage, tripods, accessories, drones, printers, and more.

Cyber Monday remains one of the final chances of the year to upgrade essential creative tools, and many of these deals provide real, meaningful value for working photographers and dedicated enthusiasts.

Editing Essentials: MacBook Pro, Monitors and Storage

One of the most notable Cyber Monday-only deals is the up to $300 discount on Apple’s newest 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip. We recently reviewed this machine and found it to be exceptionally strong for Lightroom and Photoshop work, complex retouching, and video timelines. Anyone looking for a portable but powerful editing machine should consider grabbing it before the price resets tonight.

B&H also has savings of up to $1,200 off on a wide selection of monitors. Several models in this group are well-suited for photography thanks to wide color gamuts, strong brightness stability, and good calibration support. A high-quality display is one of the most impactful upgrades a photographer can make, especially for those preparing images for print or for precise commercial work. Color accuracy and consistency are day to day essentials, and today’s pricing makes these monitors far more accessible.

A few stand out monitors are the Dell UltraSharp 39.7″ 2160p HDR 120 Hz Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor that is $570 off at $1,329.99, the ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC 31.5″ 4K HDR Monitor for $1,200 off at $2,299, and the wildly wide Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57″ Dual 4K Ultrawide Curved Monitor & 2TB 990 PRO M.2 SSD with Heatsink Kit for $845 off at a the Cyber Monday price of $1,689.98

Storage deals are also strong this year. B&H has discounted both internal NVMe drives and large-capacity external SSDs, making it easier to expand working space or upgrade a backup system. For photographers working with large RAW files or high-resolution video, the performance benefits from faster storage are immediate, and Cyber Monday often brings some of the best prices of the entire season. Here are a few notable deals in a variety of storage categories: the Lexar 4TB ARMOR 700 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable SSD is $120 off at $249.99, TerraMaster F6-424 Max 6-Bay NAS Enclosure is $200 off at $799.99, Seagate 24TB IronWolf Pro 7200 rpm SATA III 3.5″ Internal NAS HDD (CMR) are $150 each at $499.99.

Tripods, Bags and Support Gear

Several excellent tripod and support gear deals are featured today. The Gitzo Mountaineer Series 3 carbon fiber tripod is one of the standouts, offering top-tier stability for landscape, long exposure, and studio work. Its stiffness, durability, and vibration control make it a reliable choice for heavy camera systems and are $350.95 off at $1,199.

For travel photographers, the Gitzo Series 2 Traveler kit is $269 off at $599.99, providing a lighter option that folds down compactly while still maintaining the stability necessary for mirrorless setups. Another specialized option, the Manfrotto Virtual Reality Carbon Fiber tripod is a huge $600 off at $399.88, and is a good fit for 360-degree workflows, mixed media projects, and video-oriented shooters.

In addition to tripods, there are notable reductions on bags, hard cases, straps, and other support accessories. These are often overlooked but essential parts of any working kit. Some of the largest savings are on the Lowepro ProTactic BP 350 AW II 16L Camera and Laptop Backpack which is $270 off at $129.95, Lowepro Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II 32L Backpack which is $225 off at $224, Pelican 1560SC Studio Case for $263 off at $219.95, Gitzo Century Leather Sling Strap for Mirrorless and DSLR Cameras which is a huge $100 off at $39.99, and the Peak Design Slide Lite Camera Strap and Capture Clip Kit is $56.88 off at $147.47.

DJI: Drones, Pocket Cameras, Action Cameras and Wireless Audio

B&H has strong DJI offers for Cyber Monday. Starting off with its popular drone systems, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cine Premium Combo Drone with RC Pro is a wild $2,100 off its regular $4,799 price tag at $2,699. Meanwhile, the DJI Air 3S Drone with RC 2 Fly More Combo & Nanuk 920 Case Kit is $259.99 at $1,938.96.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is $270 at $520, and the Pocket 3 Creator Combo is $300 at $667.80 today, providing stabilized 4K video in an incredibly compact form factor that is ideal for behind-the-scenes content, travel documentation, and hybrid workflows.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is also on sale at $80 off at $269, and offers a rugged solution for photographers who occasionally need durable video capture while hiking, biking, or shooting on location.

For anyone improving their audio setup, the DJI Mic Mini two-person wireless microphone system is also part of the Cyber Monday lineup, with one of the largest discounts at $90 off its regular price of $169; it is just $79.99 for Cyber Monday. Many of these DJI discounts apply only for today, and stock tends to move quickly during major sales.

Home Printing Deal

The Epson EcoTank Photo ET 8550 remains a PetaPixel favorite, reviewed as one of the most economical wide format printers for photographers. Its refillable ink system dramatically reduces long-term printing costs while still producing impressive photo quality.

This is not a one-day deal and falls under the longer Holiday Savings window, giving photographers a bit more time to take advantage of it. For anyone who makes their own prints, portfolios, or client proofs, it is an excellent option at today’s price of $250 at $499.99.

Memory Cards: SD, CFexpress A and CFexpress B

B&H’s storage media sale includes deep discounts on SD cards, CFexpress Type A, and CFexpress Type B. The strongest values tend to come from cards that balance high capacity with reliable, sustained write performance. SDXC UHS II cards remain good choices for hybrid shooters, while CFexpress B cards excel in high megapixel burst shooting and 8K capture. CFexpress Type A, used primarily in Sony cameras, also includes several notable markdowns today.

Useful Extras: Calibration Tools, Color Charts, and Cleaning Gear

Cyber Monday is also a good chance to pick up smaller accessories that photographers rely on throughout the year. Color checkers, monitor calibration tools, lens cleaning kits, microfiber cloths, and sensor swabs are all discounted in the DealZone. These items rarely see large price drops, making today a practical time to restock or upgrade.

More Deals

These are our top picks but there are countless more deals waiting for you at B&H, so be sure to explore the full selection on B&H’s website.

Image credits: Photographs by Apple, ASUS, Calibrite, Datacolor, Dell, DJI, Epson, Gitzo, Lexar, Lowepro, Manfrotto, Nanuk, OWC, Peak Design, Pelican, PGYTECH, Samsung, Seagate, Sensei, Sony, TerraMaster