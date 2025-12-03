Sony a7 IV Firmware 6.00 Still Suspended After Widespread Malfunctions

Sony has paused distribution of its recently released a7 IV firmware update, version 6.00, after confirming that the software can cause significant instability on some cameras.

The decision comes only days after both updates launched on November 25. Sony is encouraging any a7 IV owner who has already installed the update and is encountering problems to contact the company’s support team. While the company investigates the malfunction, the corresponding a7R V firmware 4.00 update remains available.

Identified Issues

Sony’s notice outlines two separate problems. The most critical involves cameras entering a reboot loop immediately after installation, with some units becoming effectively unusable. A secondary issue causes the camera to enter power-saving mode when the rear screen is closed, regardless of the user’s chosen settings.

Sony says this behavior can be corrected through a full initialization, though doing so wipes all custom configurations, a time-consuming process for users with complex setups.

Community Response and User Experiences

Reactions across photography forums and social media have ranged widely. Some users report installing version 6.00 without any noticeable issue, while others describe ongoing crashes, frozen displays, or cameras that can only be revived by removing the battery. The unpredictability has led many photographers, especially those who rely on their equipment for paid work, to proceed cautiously.

The situation has also reignited debate over Sony’s firmware testing and rollout practices, with many noting that they intentionally delay adopting major updates until early reports confirm stability.

Past Sony Firmware Problems

Although Sony’s cameras are known for strong performance and deep feature sets, the company has faced firmware-related complications before. In 2019, the a7R III and a7 III received firmware updates that triggered freezing and rapid battery drain for some users, prompting widespread discussion before corrective patches arrived. Early versions of the a9 series firmware occasionally caused the camera to lock up during high-speed bursts, leading Sony to issue follow-up fixes. A 2021 update for the a7S III generated overheating warnings and unexpected shutdowns on select units, while several ZV and FX series cameras experienced autofocus irregularities or USB-streaming conflicts tied to specific firmware revisions.

Meanwhile, in 2024, PetaPixel covered the issues with the Sony a1 firmware update as well as the version 3.0 firmware update for the a7R V cameras.

“We confirmed that some ILCE-7RM5 cameras may not start up after installing the version 3.00 update. We have suspended the update while we investigate the cause,” Sony’s support page explained at the time.

While these problems were typically resolved promptly, they have shaped a cautious approach toward early firmware adoption among many Sony shooters, particularly when updates make broad or system-level changes.

Impact on Working Professionals

The temporary suspension underscores a familiar challenge for working photographers and filmmakers: choosing between immediate access to new capabilities and the risk of unforeseen instability. Firmware 6.00 promised a significant set of enhancements, ranging from expanded autofocus functionality to improved video workflows and faster network transfers, but those additions will remain out of reach until Sony delivers a fixed release. Until then, unexpected behavior caused by firmware bugs can interrupt assignments, disrupt productions, or sideline equipment entirely, making cautious upgrade practices a standard part of many professionals’ workflows.

What’s Next

Sony has not provided a timeline for a corrected version of the update. PetaPixel reached out to Sony for comment on a timeline for a fix, but did not hear a response ahead of publication. The company’s previous statement indicates that engineers are still diagnosing the underlying cause, which could mean that a replacement may take time. Users who have not installed the update are encouraged to remain on their current firmware, while those who already applied version 6.00 without seeing issues may wish to avoid factory resets or major configuration changes until Sony offers further guidance.

As the company works toward a resolution, the suspension of firmware 6.00 serves as another reminder that while firmware updates can meaningfully enhance a camera’s capabilities, they also introduce risks—particularly during the early stages of release.

Image credits: Sony