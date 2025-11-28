Sony Releases Major Firmware Updates for a7R V and a7 IV

Sony has issued significant new firmware updates for two of its most widely used full-frame mirrorless cameras, bringing the a7R V to Version 4.00 and the a7 IV to Version 6.00. The updates expand focus control options, add new video workflow tools, and improve FTP transfer handling, enhancements that align both models more closely with the capabilities of Sony’s newer Alpha bodies.

Firmware Highlights

Both the a7R V and a7 IV cameras receive notable upgrades to their Focus Area and Tracking systems. A new Spot: XL option offers a larger autofocus target for subjects that move unpredictably, while three new Custom focus areas (Custom 1, 2, and 3) allow users to define and save bespoke AF zones. Matching Tracking: Spot XL and Tracking: Custom variations expand the total number of configurable tracking presets, giving action, wildlife, and event shooters more flexibility.

Sony has added support for portrait and landscape orientations for shooting information overlays, addressing a frequent user request. The menu system can now be enlarged for better visibility, and a new Golden Ratio grid joins the existing composition aids.

Playback filtering now supports multiple conditions simultaneously, including filtering by Rating. During playback, the AF-ON, AEL, and Delete buttons can now be assigned custom actions.

Both cameras also add support for multiple IPTC Presets, a welcome change for freelance, commercial, and editorial photographers who may routinely switch between different metadata requirements.

Video Workflow Enhancements

Hybrid creators gain several tools designed to streamline production. Recorded clips can now be flagged as OK, NG, or KEEP, allowing shooters to mark usable takes in the field. When using simultaneous or relay recording, both bodies now display remaining capacity for both memory cards and allow relay playback across the two slots.

The a7 IV also receives continuous on-screen audio level display during recording, aligning it with the monitoring behavior already found on the a7R V.

Authenticity Camera Solution Support

Both updates also introduce support for electronic signature writing for stills and video through Sony’s Authenticity Camera Solution. This feature embeds cryptographic signatures at capture to help verify that images have not been altered. A paid license is required, and the tool is primarily targeted toward newsrooms and agencies concerned with file integrity.

FTP and Network Upgrades

Network performance receives a substantial boost. Users can now schedule FTP transfers while files are still being written to the card; protected images can automatically be queued for transfer; and files successfully sent via FTP can be automatically protected on the camera.

Additional improvements include priority transfers, Monitor & Control support, and focus map display.

Security protocols have also been updated: support for IPsec, WEP, and WPA has been removed in favor of WPA2 and WPA3.

Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

The a7R V update corrects a focus bracketing issue that could prevent the lens from reaching infinity. It resolves a color reproduction inconsistency when using exposure bracketing with lossless compressed RAW and fixed white balance. Both cameras receive refinements to general operational stability.

Pricing and Availability

The updates are available for free now on Sony’s support pages for the a7R V (Version 4.00) and the a7 IV (Version 6.00).

Image credits: Sony