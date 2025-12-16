7Artisans Introduces MF 50mm f/1.2 Prime for Just $99

Kate Garibaldi

A sleek black camera lens with yellow and white markings is displayed upright on the edge of a black geometric surface, against a blue gradient background.

7Artisans has expanded its lineup of budget-friendly manual focus primes with the launch of the MF 50mm f/1.2 for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, and Micro Four Thirds. The ultra-affordable $99 APS-C lens is aimed at photographers and filmmakers looking for fast glass without a premium price tag.

A Classic Focal Length for Creative Work

On APS-C cameras, the roughly 75mm-equivalent focal length of the 7Artisans MF 50mm f/1.2 APS-C lens promises to deliver a short-telephoto field of view that has long been favored for portraits, detail work, and low-light shooting. 7Artisans positions the lens as a versatile creative option, offering a natural-looking perspective that works across portraits, still life, street photography, and travel.

“The 50mm focal length provides a natural perspective similar to the human eye, making it one of the most popular standard prime lenses. Whether for portraits, street photography, still life, or everyday shooting, 7artisans 50mm f/1.2 lens can handle a variety of scenarios, delivering lifelike images,” 7Artisans says.

A collage of four images: a cat sitting by a window, dried plants silhouetted against the sky, a clear star ornament hanging, and a glass water dispenser on a stand indoors.

A woman with long dark hair and blue eyes poses in four different close-up shots in front of a blurred, lit Christmas tree, wearing a black dress and silver rings.

Key Specifications

The ultra-fast f/1.2 maximum aperture is the headline feature of the MF 50mm as it is designed to pull in more light for night scenes and dim interiors while producing a shallow depth of field and pronounced background separation. Autofocus is absent, but 7Artisans leans into the appeal of manual focus, framing it as a tool for deliberate image-making and precise control, particularly for video shooters and photographers who prefer a more tactile, hands-on shooting experience.

A collage of four moody, artistic photos featuring women with candles, soft lighting, and mystical atmospheres. Two images are blurred and abstract; two show women holding candles, surrounded by a warm, magical glow.

Physically, the lens reflects 7Artisans’ familiar design language with a solid, full-metal construction. It includes a retractable built-in lens hood intended to reduce flare and ghosting without the need for additional accessories. Glow-in-the-dark markings on the focus and aperture rings are included to improve usability in low-light environments. Weighing approximately 0.9 pounds (410 grams), the metal lens promises a balanced, reassuring heft that reinforces its overall mechanical, vintage-inspired feel.

A close-up of a camera lens with a zoomed focus on the adjustment rings and numbers, featuring blue arrows indicating the extension or movement of the lens hood.

Additional specifications include a minimum focusing distance of 2.3 feet (0.7 meters) and a 55mm front filter thread, making it compatible with widely available filters. The lens is designed to cover APS-C sensors and is positioned as an affordable option for both stills and video shooters seeking a fast prime, albeit without autofocus.

A collage shows a camera lens from various angles and mounted on a Sony Alpha camera, highlighting different perspectives of both the lens and the camera body.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans MF 50mm f/1.2 APS-C lens is available now for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, and Micro Four Thirds mounts for $99.

Image credits: 7Artisans

