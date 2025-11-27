Apple’s Holiday Film Was Shot Entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro

Apple has released its annual holiday film, A Critter Carol, that was shot entirely on its latest iPhone 17 Pro. Depicting a group of woodland critters who come together after a hiker drops his phone, the short film celebrates unexpected friendship.

The film showcases the iPhone 17 Pro’s camera capabilities, such as the new 8x zoom, Center Stage selfies, and Dual Capture. “I was surprised by the power of the iPhone 17 Pro because it allowed me to capture the story in a truly immersive way. It even lets me put the iPhone in the puppets’ hands,” says director Mark Molloy.

The crew presumably took advantage of the iPhone 17 Pro’s new ProRes RAW recording, which allows for maximum flexibility on white balance, exposure, and noise reduction in post. Shooting in ProRes RAW would have also given them the ability to record in Open Gate, which produces a higher resolution shot using the entire 4:3 aspect ratio of the sensors.

A behind-the-scenes video reveals that the entire production was filmed inside a studio and nine handmade puppets were created for the short. “I wanted to embrace the tactile nature of puppetry. I was really keen to go back to craftsmanship,” adds Molloy.

After the raccoon picks up the iPhone 17, he sets it on a log and starts singing a rendition of Friends by Flight of the Conchords. But they are interrupted when the hiker uses the Find My feature to buzz his phone. He finds it in the snow, while also discovering the film that the woodland critters have left on his device.

“The creative choice to feature handmade puppets reinforces Apple’s commitment to craft and underscores the irreplaceable value of human creativity,” the company writes in a press release. “The typography used throughout the campaign was also meticulously handprinted from wood blocks. Its design extends the idea of friendship and the combination of different weights emulates each of the characters in the film.”

The company’s commitment to human craft is also on display in Apple TV’s new mnemonic that plays before a show streams. The animated logo was brought to life in a studio via clever lighting, macro lenses, and color gels.

Image credits: Courtesy of Apple.