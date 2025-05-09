Acclaimed Filmmaker Shows the Cinematic Abilities of iPhone 16 Pro

As part of its global Shot on iPhone campaign, Apple released Last Scene, a new short film shot entirely on the iPhone 16 Pro by acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The BAFTA-nominated and award-winning Kore-eda is best known for Japanese films like Shoplifters, Nobody Knows, and Like Father, Like Son. Shoplifters won the Palme d’Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, while Like Father, Like Son earned Kore-eda the Jury Prize at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Kore-eda is also a celebrated producer, screenwriter, and editor.

Kore-eda’s new Shot on iPhone short film, Last Scene, centers around a whimsical time-travel love story in a beachside town, Kamakura. The movie stars film and television actors Taiga Nakano, Momoko Fukuchi, Lily Franky, and Daisuke Kurodo. Long-time Kore-eda collaborator and photographer Mikiya Takimoto is the Director of Photography.

As Apple describes, the iPhone 16 Pro expertly captured the colors and movement central to Last Scene, thanks in part to its ability to record 4Kp120 Dolby Vision video, the iPhone 16 Pro’s CInematic mode, and 5x telephoto camera. Further, the smartphone’s Action mode ensured smooth video, even when the videographer is in motion during filming, like during a scene where the characters Kurata and Yuki run toward a Ferris wheel.

“I wanted this film to be natural and unvarnished, honestly capturing the fleeting moments of everyday life, and the precious things we take for granted. I envisioned the visuals of our characters’ journey from the diner, to Kamakura, to the Ferris wheel as gentle, and brimming with warm humanity. iPhone camera features helped me to add depth to the story, revealing the ordinary to be extraordinary,” Kore-eda says of his new 27-minute short film.

The film’s theme song, “Majide, sayonara baby,” was composed by popular Japanese artist Vaundy. It is now available in Spatial Audio on Apple Music.

Both Last Scene in its entirety and behind-the-scenes videos are available now on Apple’s YouTube channel and the Apple TV app in Japan. Subtitles are available in English and Korean on Apple’s global YouTube channel and in English, Korean, and Japanese on the company’s Japanese channel. These videos are featured above.

Image credits: Apple