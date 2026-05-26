Wedding Photographer Seriously Injured After Being Stabbed by Guest

A wedding photographer was seriously injured after being stabbed in the chest by a guest while working at an event in Maine this weekend.

26-year-old photographer Donald Halsing was covering a wedding reception with his fiancée at Kingsley Campground in Raymond, Maine, on Saturday. Authorities were called to the scene at 7:03 P.M. after Hasling was allegedly stabbed in the chest with a knife by a wedding guest.

According to a report by WMTW 8, Halsing suffered a stab wound to the chest in what authorities described as an apparently unprovoked attack during the reception. The photographer was taken to Maine Medical Center by the Raymond Fire Department with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses identified 26-year-old wedding guest Andrew Manderson as the suspect at the scene.

Halsing’s fiancée tells news outlet WMTW 8 that they were working the wedding as the hired photographers. They didn’t know anyone else at the wedding or have any prior knowledge about any of the guests. She also confirmed that there was no prior interaction or altercation with the suspect Manderson, adding that it was completely random.

Manderson was taken into custody without incident shortly after deputies arrived. Manderson was charged with elevated aggravated assault and is now in Cumberland County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

PetaPixel previously reported on a quick-thinking wedding videographer who used his drone to chase down a suspect for just over a mile after the groom was stabbed during the ceremony. The incident took place at a large wedding in the Amravati district of Maharashtra, India. During the ceremony, a man walked onto the stage and stabbed the groom three times with an iron knife, injuring his thigh and knee. Guests immediately panicked as the attack unfolded and the suspect ran from the stage area toward the exit. However, amid the chaos, the fast-acting wedding videographer remained focused and continued filming with his drone. He immediately flew his drone after the fleeing attacker. Police described the drone footage as crucial evidence for identifying the suspect and mapping their escape route.



Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.