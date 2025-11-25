‘Disturbing’ Man Hauls Turtle Out of the Sea for Photo

A man in Hawaii has been labeled “disgusting” after he was caught on video aggressively handling a sea turtle so he could pose for a photo with it.

Authorities are investigating after the Hawaiian green sea turtle was seen being manhandled in the surf as a woman stood nearby to take a photo.

“My heart stopped… It was disturbing, disgusting,” marine life advocate Melina Clark tells ABC 7. “It just showed once again that here we are in 2025, nothing has improved.”

"Knock it off." A new video is sparking outrage after a man was seen picking up a honu, a Hawaiian green sea turtle, for a photo. FULL STORY: https://t.co/K1Et7AFUUx #HNN #HInews #turtle pic.twitter.com/SLuLfjxIov — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) November 22, 2025

The video was originally posted by TikTok user @itsbleuworld who appears to imply that the sea turtle was dead and had washed up on the shore.

But whether the animal was alive or not, it is still unacceptable to behave in this way. “These turtles have been here for millions of years,” Clark adds. “The more people who don’t show care or teach others how important they are to the islands, the more harm we’ll keep seeing. Locals care. Hawaiians care.”

Hawaiian green sea turtles are safeguarded by state regulations as well as the federal Endangered Species Act, meaning even getting too close can earn you a citation. Harassing these animals carries steep consequences — fines and potentially up to a year in jail.

“What our law provides is that a person who does that and is found guilty is guilty of a misdemeanor offense,” Jason Redulla, enforcement chief for DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, tells local media. “That means up to one year in jail and a fine of no less than $250 on the first offense.”

Redulla adds they are still in the early stages of their investigation. He believes the incident occurred in East Honolulu.

“Knock it off. Respect our wildlife as you would the wildlife where you come from,” Redulla says to the culprit. “A lot of people come to Hawaii relaxed and not fully thinking about what they’re doing, or what consequences their actions may have.”

State officials advise keeping a minimum distance of 10 feet from sea turtles. Although the turtles, known as honu in Hawaii, often seem placid, they should be approached with caution, as the animals have strong beaks capable of inflicting serious injuries.