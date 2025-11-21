This Floating Camera in Space Demonstrates the ‘Dzhanibekov Effect’

Celebrated photographer and veteran astronaut Don Pettit does a wide range of science experiments when he’s in space, often documenting them with his Nikon cameras. However, sometimes, his camera itself is the experiment.

This week, Pettit shared a video he recorded aboard the International Space Station that demonstrates the “Dzhanibekov effect,” an eye-catching and fascinating kinetic phenomenon named after Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Dzhanibekov. The cosmonaut, who turned 83 this year, observed the phenomenon unfold while in space in 1985.

While physicists have discussed the effect for nearly 200 years and it has been featured in many textbooks since, it is not easily observed on Earth. It is, however, easy to witness in space, as Pettit shows.

The "Dzhanibekov effect", seen in a rotating object where it will flip its axis by 180 degrees, is demonstrated in microgravity with our camera. pic.twitter.com/G45oNvb5Lg — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) November 20, 2025

The theorem, sometimes referred to as the “tennis racket theorem,” describes how a rigid body with three distinct moments of inertia will flip on its axis by 180 degrees following some period of rotation, even without additional external forces.

In Pettit’s video recorded in space aboard the ISS, his Nikon Z9 camera with an adapted Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 F-mount lens and attached Nikon Speedlite flash spins on its axis for a few seconds before flipping 180 degrees and continuing to rotate on its new axis. After a few more seconds, it flips again, and so on.

Better yet, Pettit didn’t just record the video of his spinning camera; he also had his Z9 recording while it rotated.

A new spin on orbital video. pic.twitter.com/hgdgg25XnL — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) November 24, 2024

Don Pettit did a lot more in space than spin cameras during his last trip, which lasted from September 11, 2024, until April 20, 2025. One of the coolest photography projects Pettit did aboard the ISS was working alongside National Geographic photographer Babak Tafreshi on a photo series where each shooter captured images of the same subject from wildly different perspectives, Pettit in space and Tafreshi on Earth.

Pettit also used a new custom star tracker aboard the ISS, which its builder, RIT’s Ted Kinsman, explained in a story for PetaPixel.

Image credits: Don Pettit