How to Change a Camera Lens in Zero Gravity

Jeremy Gray

An astronaut in a gray shirt folds his arms inside a space station, with cameras floating nearby. He stands amid an array of equipment and cables, highlighting the zero-gravity environment.

NASA astronaut Don Pettit is a prolific photographer, arguably the best to ever go to space. In a fun new video from aboard the International Space Station, Pettit shows how to change camera lenses in space, and photographers on Earth will surely be envious of Pettit’s zero-gravity conditions.

One of the most tedious situations photographers encounter is changing their lenses, especially in the field. They must find a safe place to put the loose lens and ensure it doesn’t get dirty. In the gravity-less confines of the International Space Station, Pettit avoids these problems, simply keeping his extra lens floating in front of him. Granted, he could still need to contend with dust, which just floats aboard the ISS and never settles.

Nikon USA commented on Pettit’s zero-gravity lens change video on Instagram, “Don’t try this at home.”

Another commenter joked, “So while back on Earth, how often do you accidentally drop your lens expecting it to float?”

As for the gear Pettit uses aboard the ISS, he primarily shoots with a Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera aboard the ISS. Although NASA sent Nikon Z9 cameras and Nikon Z-mount lenses to space nearly a year ago, Pettit is not averse to adapting Nikon F-mount DSLR lenses to his mirrorless camera. In Pettit’s lens changing video, one lens is a native Nikkor Z lens, while the other appears to be the legendary Nikon 200mm f/2, presumably the “newer” 200mm f/2 G ED VR II lens that the company discontinued back in 2020. Pettit regularly uses the 200mm f/2 lens and captured a beautiful portrait of London at night late last year with it.

The 69-year-old Pettit, who became the second-oldest astronaut to ever go to space when he returned aboard the ISS last year, is doing a lot of fantastic photography aboard the ISS. He recently captured the Milky Way, Starlink satellites, and false dawn in a single remarkable photo, which astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy said “might be the best photo ever taken from the ISS.”

A stunning view from space shows a blurred Earth in the foreground with city lights streaking by, as a vibrant sunrise emerges on the horizon. The background features a starry sky with a faint view of the Milky Way galaxy.
Some experts consider Don Pettit’s recent photo the best ever captured from aboard the International Space Station.

Pettit is not only armed with great camera gear and a wealth of creativity and experience but also has a custom-built star tracker, which he used to capture the photo above. Pettit made the remarkable star tracker with the aid of PetaPixel contributor and physicist Ted Kinsman, who is not only a very talented photographer but an associate professor at RIT’s School of Photographic Arts and Sciences. Kinsman recently detailed the star tracker for PetaPixel.

Pettit will surely capture many more amazing photos from the ISS before returning to Earth this spring, at which point he will need to change lenses like the rest of us.

Image credits: Don Pettit

