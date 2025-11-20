NYA-EVO Has a New 60L Adventure Backpack That Expands to 80L

NYA-EVO has announced a new Fjord 80 adventure backpack that can compact as small as 60L but grow to 80L, depending on the needs of the photographer.

The expansion capability is what the company calls “revolutionary” and actually has three stages: a 60L compact mode where the front and top expansions are not in use, a 70L extended mode where either the front or top expansions can be used, and a final 80L mode where both of those compartments are leveraged.

“After months of development and testing in some of Europe’s most demanding environments, we’re excited to unveil our most capable expedition photography system yet,” NYA-EVO says. “The Fjord 80 Expedition Camera Backpack, RCI-XXL insert, and the Fjord 6 Toploader represent a complete evolution in how photographers carry and access their gear in the field.”

NYA-EVO backpacks are designed for hard, outdoor adventures where photographers either need to carry a lot of gear in and out, or for when a mult-day excursion requires both camera gear protection as well as the ability to carry essentials for overnight survival.

As a result, the bags have a high degree of customization that is not normally found outside of the adventure backpack space. The Fjord 80 is no exception, and it has three stages of torso height adjustment (16-20 inches), a removable internal aluminum frame to distribute weight evenly (as well as frame-to-body tension control), and both a large, sturdy waist belt and shoulder straps, both of which are also removable.

Main compartment access is facilitated via a 46cm back panel with “extra large” access to provide better visibility. There is also quick side access via side zippered pockets. The top of the bag features a roll top that can expand and compress as needed, while the front has a hidden drop pocket for batteries, cards, and filters. The sides of the bag have large, stretch gusset-designed pockets that fit everything from a tripod or a water bottle to a tent.

The bag’s exterior is made of regenerated nylon waste materials, and the bottom is super-rugged and made of Hypalon. Both these materials are basically waterproof but the bag overall, due to zippers and other access points, isn’t, so NYA-EVO includes a seam-taped raincover.

In addition to the Fjord 80, NYA-EVO also announced a new RCI-XXL insert, which is designed to hold some of the biggest lenses on the market, including the Canon 600mm f/4, Sony 600mm f/4, and Nikon 600mm f/4, all with the camera attached. It can also fit 800mm and 1200mm lenses without a camera attached. Along with this insert, NYA-EVO also announced a new front-attached Fjord 6 Toploader, a quick-access camera pouch that is designed to sit on a photographer’s chest so a camera is always protected on the trail but easily reachable should a photo present itself.

All three new options are available to pre-order now with the expectation of delivery by June 2026. Pre-orders are currently available for European customers, while North American and other international availability is coming soon. The NYA-EVO Fjord 80 will cost €579, the bag with the RCI-XXL will be priced at €778, and the Toploader will retail for €125. All three are eligible for significant “early bird” discounts.