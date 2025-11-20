50 Photos From RPS Awards, the World’s Oldest Photography Prize

Left: Various small, colorful, abstract plant-like shapes form a circular pattern on a dark background. Right: A wolf stands in deep snow, partially obscured, with a house in the snowy background.

The Royal Photographic Society Awards are the world’s longest-running photography prize, and the fantastic 2025 winners have been unveiled. The recipients exemplify significant talent and contribution across the art and science of photography.

The Royal Photographic Society Awards began 147 years ago. Although photography itself has changed dramatically over that time, the awards have always been focused on celebrating photography as an art form. This year’s winners reflect new and emerging talent alongside notable contributions by longtime professionals. The Royal Photographic Society notes the 2025 winners’ work “is a testament to the power of photography to inspire, uplift, incite change and bring about personal, social, and cultural wellbeing.”

The RPS Awards celebrate photography across three primary pillars: The art, the science, and the knowledge and understanding of photography and the moving image.

RPS Award Centenary Medal — Susan Derges

The RPS’s “most prestigious honor,” the RPS Centenary Medal, has been awarded to photographer Susan Derges this year. The photographer, based in Devon, U.K., creates fascinating photographic artwork in nature without a traditional camera or lens. Derges is among the most influential and pioneering camera-less photographers of her generation.

Aerial view of Mars’ south pole showing dark streaks and swirling patterns of ice, frost, and dust, creating a cloudy, textured landscape with varying light and dark patches.
© Susan Derges
A black and white blurry portrait of a person’s face, with several water droplets on the surface. Each droplet sharply reflects and magnifies a portion of the face underneath, creating a surreal, fragmented effect.
© Susan Derges

Derges, born in 1955, studied painting in London and Berlin in the 1970s, which paved the way for her later photographic explorations. She began experimenting with camera-less photography shortly thereafter, doing fascinating work with photosensitive materials and natural processes, including sound and light.

The RPS notes that Derges’ photographic work explores humanity’s relationship to the natural world, often by bringing natural phenomena to life in the photographic medium in new and exciting ways. For example, Derges has exposed the physical movement of rivers and oceans onto photosensitive materials at night using moonlight, carefully composing plants and other natural matter in front of photosensitive paper, and then exposing it to light, and exposing photosensitive materials to sound waves, letting the frequencies create the final prints.

A white ceramic bowl with a blue and orange flame rising from it, set against a completely black background.
© Susan Derges
A circular arrangement of various small plant seedlings and sprouts with thin stems and leaves, displayed on a dark blue background. The plants are spaced apart, showing diverse shapes and subtle shades of purple and blue.
© Susan Derges

Throughout her lengthy career, during which her work has been awarded and exhibited many, many times worldwide, Derges has always maintained a strong, physical connection to nature through photography. Her work pushes the boundaries of what photography is and how people relate to nature itself.

An aerial view of cloud formations over dark ocean water, with wispy, textured clouds and streaks creating abstract patterns in shades of gray, white, and brown.
© Susan Derges
A silhouette of a leafless, twisted tree branch set against a bright full moon in a hazy, dark sky, creating a dramatic and moody scene.
© Susan Derges

RPS Award for Achievement in the Art of Photography — Omar Victor Diop

 Senegalese photographer Omar Victor Diop got his start in landscape photography before moving into fine art portraiture and fashion photography, where he has become a very prominent and acclaimed artist.

A person in a black outfit with dramatic ruffled sleeves and a red hat stands against a green oval backdrop, holding a blue bird. Colorful flowers and green foliage frame the bottom of the image.
© Omar Victor Diop
Three men in blue robes and turquoise headwraps stand against a black background, each holding or interacting with colorful, exotic birds and tropical flowers that appear to float or perch around them.
© Omar Victor Diop

His work has been widely exhibited worldwide, including at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, where the photographer spends much of his time, the Brooklyn Museum in the U.S., and the Musée de la Photographie de Saint-Louis in Senegal.

Diop’s work is vivid, imaginative, creative, and visually striking. His artwork extends beyond photography, as he’s also a writer, fashion designer, and textile artist.

A group of people in white garments and red head coverings huddle on a grey rock. Below, red drawings depict rough sea waves and boats; a large red sun or moon glows in the dark sky.
© Omar Victor Diop
A person in a historical costume with a feathered hat and large collar poses against a scenic backdrop, wearing modern sports gloves and a decorative belt.
© Omar Victor Diop
A person in elegant, textured clothing and a patterned headpiece poses indoors with one foot resting on a worn soccer ball, standing before golden drapes with wavy patterns. The lighting is warm and dramatic.
© Omar Victor Diop
A group of men in olive uniforms and red hats stand in a cluster, most facing away. One man faces forward, gazing at the camera. Bright yellow flowers fill the foreground against a black background.
Thiaroye-Senegal-1944
© Omar Victor Diop

RPS Award for Achievement in the Art of Photography (Under 30 Years) — Tami Aftab

English-Pakistani photographer Tami Aftab earned the RPS Award for Achievement in the Art of Photography for photographers under 30. Aftab’s work explores concepts of family, identity, and play, and is celebrated for its ability to approach sensitive topics with warmth and lightness.

A bald man with a white beard lies on his back on a concrete floor, wearing a brown patterned shirt. Around him, various grains or seeds are arranged in abstract shapes and patterns on the ground.
© Tami Aftab
A busy street scene shows a family riding a motorcycle past a fruit and vegetable vendor with a cart. Green letters on the wall behind the cart spell “WE’RE AT THE SHOPS.” A woman stands at the vendor’s cart.
© Tami Aftab
A man in traditional black attire stands confidently on a rooftop with one foot on a stack of metal pots, holding a wooden rolling pin and wearing yellow slippers, under a clear blue sky.
© Tami Aftab

Aftab got her start in photography working on a personal project with her father, who suffers from short-term memory loss. Aftab and her dad dealt with the very challenging topic through humorous staged portraits. This series informed Aftab’s debut photography book, The Rice is on the Hob, which was photographed in Lahore. The book explored food, heritage, and how memory relates to family.

A green book titled "The Rice Is On The Hob" by Tami Aftab lies on top of scattered, colorful photographs. The bold pink cover text dominates, with black handwritten notes and arrows pointing to the title and author.

An older man in white clothing stands in a metal bucket outdoors, pouring water over himself from another bucket, with greenery and a wooden pergola in the background.
© Tami Aftab
A man in a gray suit and brown shoes steps out from behind large red stage curtains, with one hand extended forward, against matching red walls and floor.
© Tami Aftab
Aerial view of a quiet street with three parked cars, a man in red pants walking, and two people walking a dog. Trees and greenery are visible alongside the road.
© Tami Aftab

Aftab’s photography crosses numerous genre boundaries, encompassing fashion, portraiture, lifestyle, and more. Aftab’s vibrant, playful style has attracted many major clients, including Adidas, Apple, Burberry, and more. Her work has been exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery, ICA, The Photographer’s Gallery, and more.

The RPS Award for Environmental Responsibility — Ragnar Guðni Axelsson

For more than four decades, Ragnar Guðni Axelsson has photographed the people, animals, and landscapes in remote Arctic regions, among the harshest and most unforgiving places on Earth.

A solitary person in a coat walks through a foggy, windswept street lined with houses; streetlights and rooftops are obscured by heavy mist and blowing debris, creating a dark, mysterious atmosphere.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
A dog with a thick fur coat leans against a snowbank in a snowstorm, with a rustic house barely visible in the snowy, foggy background.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
Four people on horseback ride along a snowy, windswept riverbank, with large rocky formations and snow-covered mountains shrouded in mist in the background.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
A black and white photo of a dog sled team racing across a snowy, windswept arctic landscape under a bright sun in a cloudy sky. Two people ride the sled, surrounded by dramatic drifts and icy terrain.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
A person in fur clothing stands in a snowy, icy landscape, holding a long stick. Large snow-covered rock formations or icebergs rise in the background under a cloudy sky. The scene is in black and white.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
A person in a heavy coat and hood looks to the side while sitting on a snowy landscape, with a team of sled dogs harnessed and standing in the snow behind them. The image is in black and white.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
A person in heavy winter clothing stands near a sled, adjusting gear, with a team of sled dogs resting on snow-covered ground in a foggy, frozen landscape.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
Black and white photo of an elderly person with long hair and a deeply lined face, looking out through a window with a weathered frame and foggy glass.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson

Axelsson’s incredible black-and-white photos capture the Arctic in exquisite detail, showcasing how people thrive at the very edge of civilization.

Throughout his 40-plus years of photographic work, Axelsson has documented how climate change and environmental shifts have impacted the people, animals, and places of the Arctic, effectively capturing how the relationships between humans and nature have been profoundly altered in the Arctic.

A muddy dog with perked ears stands in the foreground, mouth open as if yawning or barking, with a misty landscape and blurred houses in the background. The image is in black and white.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
Two wolves stand apart on a snowy landscape with icebergs in the background; one dark-furred wolf is on the left in profile, and a lighter-furred wolf faces it from the right. The sky appears cloudy and dramatic.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
A group of sled dogs stands together on ice and snow, harnessed and alert, while a distant person pulls a sled in the snowy, icy landscape under a cloudy sky.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
An elderly man with long white hair and beard stands on a foggy beach, looking left. Large cliffs and rough waves are in the background, creating a moody, atmospheric scene.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
A small fishing boat with several people moves through dark, choppy water toward distant mountains under a cloudy sky. A bird flies above, and the scene is dramatic and moody.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
An older person in winter clothing stands in a snowy landscape, looking through a small telescope, with snow-covered mountains and a cloudy sky in the background.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
Black and white close-up of a wooden surface with visible grain patterns, lines, and textured marks running across it, creating an abstract and organic appearance.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
A black and white photo shows a snowy, windswept landscape with an animal skull in the foreground and two small houses in the distance. Two people walk toward the houses under a dark, overcast sky.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
A large, jagged iceberg floats in dark water, with steep, rocky mountains and dramatic, cloudy skies in the background. The black and white image emphasizes the stark contrast and textures.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
A black-and-white image of a dramatic, rugged mountain landscape with a large natural stone arch. Mist swirls at the base, where a lone figure stands on rocky terrain, emphasizing the scale and mystery of the scene.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson
A dramatic black-and-white aerial view of rugged, jagged mountains with sharp peaks and deep valleys, highlighted by contrasting light and shadows.
© Ragnar Guðni Axelsson

Axelsson is currently working on a three-year project documenting people’s lives across all eight Arctic countries.

RPS Award for Editorial or Documentary Photography — Raghu Rai

Civil engineer-turned-photographer Raghu Rai has been working as a photojournalist since the mid-1960s. He has been chief photographer for The Statesman, worked for The Times in London, and joined Magnum Photos in the 1970s, an organization Rai remains a part of today.

A foggy riverside scene with people bathing in the water, boats floating nearby, pigeons gathered on the ground and a fence, and laundry hanging to dry. A large bridge is faintly visible in the background.
© Raghu Rai
A black-and-white photo of a car with its hood open by the roadside. In the background, two people ride bicycles on a deserted road in a barren, flat landscape under a clear sky.
© Raghu Rai
A man spins a top with string while smiling at the camera in a rural village. A child runs nearby, and an ox cart with people is in the background along with mud-walled houses and trees.
© Raghu Rai

Rai’s photo essays and work have appeared in leading publications worldwide for decades, and Rai has published more than 60 photography books on different themes in India.

In 2012, Raghu Rai and his son, Nitin Rai, founded the Raghu Rai Center for Photography, which shares Rai’s 50 years of photographic expertise with the next generations of photographers.

A busy street scene viewed from inside a sculptor’s workshop, with unfinished statues of lions and human figures in the foreground, people walking and a man riding a bicycle in the background, and a man reading a newspaper.
© Raghu Rai
A black-and-white photo of a military band marching in formation outdoors; one member holds a cymbal aloft while others play instruments. A domed building is visible in the background.
© Raghu Rai
A woman in a sari pushes a loaded handcart stacked with wooden crates down a street, with an old, worn building in the background and a hazy sky above.
© Raghu Rai

RPS Award for Photojournalism — Amak Mahmoodian

Multidisciplinary artist and educator Amak Mahmoodian is this year’s recipient of the RPS Award for Photojournalism. She started her career as a research-based photographer in Iran in 2003 and moved to the United Kingdom in 2010, unable to return to her homeland.

A blurry image of a window with soft light streaming in, behind a table covered with a red and white checkered tablecloth. The scene has an ethereal, dreamy quality with indistinct objects on the table.
© Amak Mahmoodian
A person in a long, white nightgown stands barefoot on a wooden floor, facing a small wall-mounted mirror above a sink in a plain room with bare walls.
© Amak Mahmoodian
A pair of white double doors stands alone in a leaf-covered, barren forest with bare trees, creating a surreal and mysterious scene in black and white.
© Amak Mahmoodian
Black ink drawing of two human faces emerging from a tree trunk, with branches and leaves above and roots below. Handwritten text, partially legible, appears on the right side of the image in English and another language.
© Amak Mahmoodian

Mahmoodian’s work often intersects between conceptual photography and documentary work, and routinely includes text, video, drawings, and sound alongside photographs.

RPS Progress Medal in the Science of Photography — David Malin

In 1957, when he was just 15 years old, David Malin began his working life. He was interested in chemistry and science, so he started working at a lab in Manchester, U.K., making pesticides. Rachel Caron’s influential 1962 book, Silent Spring, put an end to this particular brand of chemistry. Malin then moved to pigments and dyes, where he used specialized photographic methods to learn more about them. It is here that Malin began developing his own unique photographic processes and creating images of chemicals for the sake of art.

Malin progressed up the ranks but eventually hit a wall due to his lack of high-level formal education. Malin began searching for new opportunities and found an advertisement for a scientific photographer in an issue of Nature. The job was to operate a telescope in the Australian Outback. Malin took the job and moved his family to Australia.

Abstract image split in two: the left side shows circular, metallic shapes in blue, yellow, and purple on a black background; the right side features a textured, green-blue pattern with iridescent highlights.
© David Malin
Split image: Left side shows colorful, angular crystal-like patterns in green, purple, and blue. Right side displays rounded, cell-like structures outlined in red on a purple and blue background, resembling organic tissue under a microscope.
© David Malin

Malin’s enterprising spirit and scientific acumen were soon on full display as he invented ways to amplify data on astronomical photographic plates, revealing that the smudges were, in fact, distant galaxies. One of these galaxies was named “Malin-1” and remains the largest known spiral galaxy.

Malin developed additional methods to recover faint data and devised a technique for creating true-color astronomical images, a significant breakthrough that spurred a surge in scientific research and publications.

When chemical photography gave way to digital, Malin retired and began traveling the world.

More From the Royal Photographic Society Awards 2025

There are many more recipients in the Royal Photographic Society Awards 2025, including for achievements in the art of the moving image, contributions to the science and art of photography, scientific imaging, imaging science, photography education, and more. The complete list of all award winners and this year’s class of RPS Honorary Fellows is available on the Royal Photographic Society’s website.

Image credits: Royal Photographic Society. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

