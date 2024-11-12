The World’s Longest-Running Photo Awards Reveals the Winners of its 146th Competition

The Royal Photographic Society (RPS), organizers of the world’s longest-running photography awards, has revealed the winners of its 146th installment.

The Royal Photographic Society Awards, based in Bristol, U.K., have been going since 1878 and in 2024 Dr. Ingrid Pollard was given the competition’s most prestigious honor, the RPS Centenary medal.

Palestinian freelance photojournalist Samar Abu Elouf received the RPS Award for Photojournalism. Elouf is a contributor to the New York Times, Reuters, and other news media organizations.

The RPS says that the Gaza-based photographer covers stories about “gender, women’s and children’s lives, and the consequences of war.”

Darcy Padilla, an associate professor of art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a a member photographer of Agence VU’ in Paris, won the RPS Award for Editorial or Documentary Photography.

“Padilla focuses on long-term projects that explore themes of struggle and the trans-generational effects of socio-economic issues,” reads an RPS press release.

The RPS Award for Fashion, Advertising, and Commercial Photography was won by Campbell Addy, a British-Ghanaian artist, photographer, and director.

“Addy draws inspiration from his culturally diverse upbringing, this has informed an intricate discovery of the self and a unique eye,” says RPS.

Carolyn Mendelsohn receives the RPS Award for Photography with Young People.

“Mendelsohn is an artist and portrait photographer whose practice is rooted in telling stories and amplifying those quieter voices through co-produced portraits,” says RPS.

“She is recognised internationally for her portraits, and work with young people, including her portrait series, exhibition and book Being Inbetween, a series of portraits and stories of girls aged between 10-12.”

The RPS was founded in 1853 when photography was in its infancy. The objective of the RPS is to make the art and science of photography more “widely available” and is “committed to bringing photography to everyone.”

For more, head to the RPS’s website.