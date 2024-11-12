The World’s Longest-Running Photo Awards Reveals the Winners of its 146th Competition

Matt Growcoot
On the left, a person stands on a rock under a waterfall. On the right, a silhouette of a person breathes fire into the sky as others sit nearby, with a sunset background and ocean view.
Photo credit: Campbell Addy, left, and Samar Abu Elouf, right.

The Royal Photographic Society (RPS), organizers of the world’s longest-running photography awards, has revealed the winners of its 146th installment.

The Royal Photographic Society Awards, based in Bristol, U.K., have been going since 1878 and in 2024 Dr. Ingrid Pollard was given the competition’s most prestigious honor, the RPS Centenary medal.

Palestinian freelance photojournalist Samar Abu Elouf received the RPS Award for Photojournalism. Elouf is a contributor to the New York Times, Reuters, and other news media organizations.

The RPS says that the Gaza-based photographer covers stories about “gender, women’s and children’s lives, and the consequences of war.”

A solitary figure stands amidst a cloud of thick smoke, wearing a black garment and headscarf. The background is dark and hazy, with indistinct flames visible through the smoke. The scene conveys a sense of tension and uncertainty.
A Palestinian girl stands in front of thick smoke from tear gas that the Israeli army threw at protesters on the Gaza border. | Samar Abu Elouf / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
A person wearing a blue helmet and protective vest stands amidst rubble and debris in a damaged urban area, holding a notepad. Destroyed cars and buildings are visible in the background, with dust and smoke filling the air.
Samar Abu Elouf / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
Children running on a street with concerned expressions, one holding a blue ball. A man in the background gestures, while parked cars and trees are visible. The scene suggests urgency or alarm.
Samar Abu Elouf / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
A person performs a fire-breathing act on a beach at sunset, with vibrant flames against a colorful sky. Silhouettes of onlookers are visible in the foreground, sitting and watching the performance by the sea.
Samar Abu Elouf / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
A city skyline at sunrise with dramatic clouds and sun rays. Several vapor trails streak through the sky, and the sunlight filters through the clouds, casting a warm glow over the buildings below.
Samar Abu Elouf / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society

Darcy Padilla, an associate professor of art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a a member photographer of Agence VU’ in Paris, won the RPS Award for Editorial or Documentary Photography.

“Padilla focuses on long-term projects that explore themes of struggle and the trans-generational effects of socio-economic issues,” reads an RPS press release.

A black and white image showing a city street scene reflected through a window with an American flag. Buildings, a car, and construction fences are visible, creating a layered composition with the flag overlay.
From the series ‘California Dreamin’ | Darcy Padilla / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
A monochrome image of individuals holding rifles. One person is in the foreground wearing a coat, hat, and sunglasses. A banner is visible in the background. The scene appears tense and organized.
From the series ‘Dreamers’ | Darcy Padilla / Courtesy of Royal Photographic Society
A woman reclines on a bed, resting her head with a child lying next to her, drinking from a bottle. A cat is on the bed, and a small TV displays a show. A wheelchair is partially visible in the foreground. The room appears cluttered.
From the series ‘Family Love’ | Darcy Padilla / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
A person wearing a dark hat and jacket sits on a bed in a dimly lit room. They are holding a plastic cup. The room has a textured wall with a clock and small framed picture hanging above. The bed has a patterned blanket and a pillow.
Darcy Padilla / Courtesy of Royal Photographic Society
A woman with long dark hair, wearing a black blazer and matching pants, sits with her chin resting on her hand against a pinkish background. She has a thoughtful expression.
Photographer Darcy Padilla. | Els Zweerink

The RPS Award for Fashion, Advertising, and Commercial Photography was won by Campbell Addy, a British-Ghanaian artist, photographer, and director.

“Addy draws inspiration from his culturally diverse upbringing, this has informed an intricate discovery of the self and a unique eye,” says RPS.

A person is lying on a dark surface, fully covered in body paint and fabric with leopard prints. The fabric slightly obscures their face while their red-painted foot is visible. The artistic arrangement blends with the background.
Campbell Addy / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
A person in a flowing, red outfit stands confidently on a rock by a waterfall, surrounded by mist and cascading water, creating a dynamic and serene atmosphere.
Campbell Addy / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
Four people stand confidently in white tops and long skirts featuring the flags of Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, and Senegal. They are smiling, posed against a dark background.
Campbell Addy / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
A person stands against a neutral textured background, wearing a dark button-up shirt and pants. They have decorated braids and their hands in their pockets, gazing directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Campbell Addy / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
A person in a green tracksuit and white tulle skirt holds a wooden bat. Their head and shoulders are covered with a metallic gold chainmail piece adorned with small square decorations, set against a pink background.
Campbell Addy / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society

Carolyn Mendelsohn receives the RPS Award for Photography with Young People.

“Mendelsohn is an artist and portrait photographer whose practice is rooted in telling stories and amplifying those quieter voices through co-produced portraits,” says RPS.

“She is recognised internationally for her portraits, and work with young people, including her portrait series, exhibition and book Being Inbetween, a series of portraits and stories of girls aged between 10-12.”

A person lies on a cluttered carpet surrounded by scattered papers, books, and stationery. The room appears disorganized, with an unmade bed and various items strewn across the floor, creating a chaotic studying or working atmosphere.
16-year-old Harry Berry, from the series ‘Through Our Lens’. | Carolyn Mendelsohn / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
A person partially obscured by wavy, pink hair, with their hand covering part of their face. The image has a close-up and abstract feel, with a focus on the texture of the hair and the hand.
From the series ‘Through Our Lens’. | Carolyn Mendelsohn / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
A person with short curly hair is wearing a black top and a silver necklace, standing against a neutral gray background. They have a calm expression and are looking slightly to the side.
15-year-old Grace Nyoni, from the series ‘Age of Wonder’. | Carolyn Mendelsohn / Courtesy of the Royal Photographic Society
A person with curly hair, wearing a leather jacket, holds a camera while sitting outdoors. The background is softly blurred with hints of red, suggesting a casual, creative setting.
Photographer Carolyn Mendelsohn. | Scarlet Page

The RPS was founded in 1853 when photography was in its infancy. The objective of the RPS is to make the art and science of photography more “widely available” and is “committed to bringing photography to everyone.”

For more, head to the RPS’s website.

,
, ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
RPS Woman Science Photographer of the Year The Winners of the Inaugural Woman Science Photographer of the Year
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest to Earn Royal Photographic Society Distinction
Royal Photographic Society Launches ‘Photography for Everyone’ Initiative
Royal Photographic Society Honors Kate Middleton, Upsets Photographers
Discussion