TTArtisan’s $127 AF 23mm f/1.8 Lens Is Now Available for Sony and Nikon

TTArtisan has released its AF 23mm f/1.8 APS-C prime for Sony E and Nikon Z, as promised, expanding the lens beyond the Fujifilm X version that debuted earlier this year. Priced at just $127, the lens continues TTArtisan’s push toward affordable autofocus primes across multiple systems.

When the lens was first announced, TTArtisan said additional mounts would follow, and as reported by Asobinet, those versions have now arrived. The Sony E and Nikon Z models feature slightly different exterior designs but maintain the same core specifications. Both lenses are compact, fast APS-C primes that deliver a 35mm full-frame equivalent field of view.

TTArtisan positions the AF 23mm f/1.8 APS-C prime as a versatile everyday option suited for street photography, travel, portraits, and general-purpose shooting. The company says the lens uses an STM stepping motor for autofocus, promising quick, accurate, and quiet performance for both stills and video. A minimum focusing distance of 11.8 inches (300 millimeters) allows for close-up work, while the fast f/1.8 aperture is intended to support low-light shooting and shallow-depth-of-field rendering.

Construction remains consistent between the Sony E and Nikon Z versions. Both use an aviation-grade aluminum body weighing 7.8 ounces (221 grams), keeping the lens lightweight without sacrificing durability. TTArtisan notes that the optical formula consists of 11 elements in nine groups, including one high-index element and two extra-low-dispersion elements designed to manage aberrations and maintain sharpness. A nine-blade diaphragm aims to provide smoother bokeh, and a 52mm filter thread supports standard creative filters.

The company also includes a rear lens cap with a built-in USB-C port, allowing users to install firmware updates without additional accessories, a design TTArtisan has been incorporating into more of its recent autofocus lenses.

Alongside the new AF 23mm releases, TTArtisan has introduced a limited-edition “Polar White” version of the AF 27mm f/2.8, available for Fujifilm X and Sony E cameras, noting that the Nikon Z version of the 27mm is not offered in this color variant. TTArtisan describes the Polar White edition as a cosmetic refresh aimed at photographers who want a more stylized, minimalist look for compact APS-C setups.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 is available now for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts for $127. The Polar White limited-edition 27mm f/2.8 is also available now for Fujifilm X and Sony E.

Image credits: TTArtisan