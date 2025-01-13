TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 Is a Fast APS-C Prime for Under $130

TTArtisan is expanding its f/1.8 series of APS-C prime lenses, this time with the AF 23mm f/1.8.

Available now for Fujifilm X Series cameras and arriving soon in Sony E and Nikon Z variants, the TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 prime delivers a classic 35mm equivalent focal length. The $127 lens aims to be a budget option for entry-level photographers looking to use a brighter lens than a typical kit zoom. TTArtisan says the 35mm-equivalent prime is well-suited to street, portrait, and landscape photography.

Despite its low price, the TTArtisan 23mm f/1.8 features a robust aluminum body like the company’s other lenses. Thanks to the famously lightweight aluminum, the lens weighs only 210 grams (7.4 ounces), so it should be easy to carry over extended periods. Although TTArtisan doesn’t disclose the size of the lens, real-world product photos show that it is pretty small. The lens accepts 52mm filters and ships with a petal-shaped lens hood.

In terms of its optical design, the lens features 11 elements arranged in nine groups. Of these, two extra-low dispersion elements and a single high index piece of glass. The lens has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm controlled via the attached camera.

TTArtisan promises “exceptional sharpness” and “smooth background blur,” although photographers should look at the company’s sample images below and see for themselves. The sharpness looks strong, but there are notable issues with the bokeh, including soap bubble effects and cats’ eye distortion. This must all be kept in context, though, as the lens is only $127.

The lens features a stepper motor for autofocus, which the company says is silent and swift. The lens can focus as close as 0.3 meters (0.98 feet), which is equivalent to around 0.15x maximum magnification. The lens does not feature an AF/MF switch, so autofocus drive mode must be controlled via the camera.

Sample Photos

Pricing and Availability

The new TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 is available to purchase now for Fujifilm X mount for $127. The Sony E and Nikon Z mount versions are in the works but not yet available to order through TTArtisan.

Image credits: TTArtisan. Photographers are credited on each real-world sample image.