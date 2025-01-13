TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 Is a Fast APS-C Prime for Under $130

Jeremy Gray

A black camera lens labeled "AF 1.8/23" is centered against a white background. The design features a textured focus ring and a smooth metal mount.

TTArtisan is expanding its f/1.8 series of APS-C prime lenses, this time with the AF 23mm f/1.8.

Available now for Fujifilm X Series cameras and arriving soon in Sony E and Nikon Z variants, the TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 prime delivers a classic 35mm equivalent focal length. The $127 lens aims to be a budget option for entry-level photographers looking to use a brighter lens than a typical kit zoom. TTArtisan says the 35mm-equivalent prime is well-suited to street, portrait, and landscape photography.

A hand is holding a black camera lens labeled "AF 1.8/23" against a background of window blinds with sunlight filtering through. The lens has a wide, textured grip and a silver metal mount.

Despite its low price, the TTArtisan 23mm f/1.8 features a robust aluminum body like the company’s other lenses. Thanks to the famously lightweight aluminum, the lens weighs only 210 grams (7.4 ounces), so it should be easy to carry over extended periods. Although TTArtisan doesn’t disclose the size of the lens, real-world product photos show that it is pretty small. The lens accepts 52mm filters and ships with a petal-shaped lens hood.

In terms of its optical design, the lens features 11 elements arranged in nine groups. Of these, two extra-low dispersion elements and a single high index piece of glass. The lens has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm controlled via the attached camera.

A person holding a silver and black camera with both hands, adjusting the lens. The camera has visible dials and a strap, and the background is softly blurred.

TTArtisan promises “exceptional sharpness” and “smooth background blur,” although photographers should look at the company’s sample images below and see for themselves. The sharpness looks strong, but there are notable issues with the bokeh, including soap bubble effects and cats’ eye distortion. This must all be kept in context, though, as the lens is only $127.

The lens features a stepper motor for autofocus, which the company says is silent and swift. The lens can focus as close as 0.3 meters (0.98 feet), which is equivalent to around 0.15x maximum magnification. The lens does not feature an AF/MF switch, so autofocus drive mode must be controlled via the camera.

Sample Photos

A narrow alleyway with tall brick walls features a string of vibrant red lanterns hanging overhead. The lanterns have Chinese characters on them and contrast against the blue sky visible between the walls.

A person wearing a blue shirt and hat pushes a cart across an empty street, framed by dark vertical bars. Blue fencing and beige building in the background. Orange traffic cones line the street.

Two people stand in front of an outdoor altar, surrounded by smoke from burning incense. They appear to be engaged in a ritual or prayer. Traditional architecture and red decorations are visible in the background.

A man walks along a sunlit corridor with reflective glass. Architectural patterns overlay the scene, creating an illusion of tall buildings. Shadows and light combine, merging interior and exterior elements with urban artistry.

Paragliders soar above green and red volcanic landscapes, with a snow-capped mountain in the background and a layer of clouds below. The sky is overcast, adding to the dramatic scenery.

A fluffy white cat on a leash sits on stone steps in front of a rustic wooden table. The background features a brick wall with a closed door and large windows, flanked by weathered wooden pillars.

A young woman with short brown hair stands by white curtains, wearing a black outfit with a white lace collar. She gazes intently at the camera, with a radiator visible in the background.

A man with a beard and a yellow cap looks to the side while standing in a modern indoor setting with bright overhead lights. He is wearing a brown jacket and carrying a shoulder bag.

A cup of coffee with intricate latte art featuring a heart design and a small brown leaf on top. The cup is placed on a yellow table, casting a soft shadow.

A hand holding a dried brown leaf against a blurred background of more leaves on the ground. The sunlight casts soft shadows, highlighting the leaf's texture and veins.

A toy figure dressed in a black robe with red accents and a hat stands with an outstretched arm. It holds a miniature lantern. The background is blurred with bokeh lights, creating a night-time atmosphere.

Pricing and Availability

The new TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 is available to purchase now for Fujifilm X mount for $127. The Sony E and Nikon Z mount versions are in the works but not yet available to order through TTArtisan.

Image credits: TTArtisan. Photographers are credited on each real-world sample image.

