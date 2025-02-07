I Shot 20-Year-Expired Kodak Ultra Film and You Should Too

Meeting my friend in the corner of a traditional English pub, he slides the goods over to me on top of the table. “Here you go mate, I don’t know if it will work. But good luck.”

I pick up the box and take a look. The expiry date reads June 2006, almost 20 years, so I’m extremely skeptical that it will work. But as a recent convert to film photography, I’m willing to give it a try. My friend assures me that the pictures will come out fine and that there is a demand for such items.

Tram tracks run between modern buildings under a blue sky with clouds. People wait at the tram stop, standing and sitting on benches. A large, reflective glass building sits centrally in the background, and signage is visible on the platforms.

Two swans gracefully swim in a calm canal with their reflections visible in the water. The canal is bordered by green foliage and a stone wall. A wooden bench is located on the right side under the shade of trees.

Reflection of a tall tower and clouds on the glass facade of a modern building. A pedestrian walkway with blue railings leads towards the building. Graffiti is visible on some lower windows. Sunlight creates a glare spot on the glass.

Of course, I started out my career shooting film; I think the first ever serious photograph I took was on a Pentax K1000. But back then, I didn’t know any different. As soon as I got a digital camera, I pretty much forgot all about film.

It was only over time that I began to once more appreciate just how good film is. It blows my mind that large format film cameras are capable of capturing more-detailed, higher-resolution than digital, but what I most love about film is the color.

See, in the modern age where you can manually set white balance, spend hours color-grading your pictures, or purchase presets from an Instagram-famous photographer, there is something incredibly satisfying about shooting a film stock that nails the color right out the box. It means less time editing and more time shooting. That sounds great to me, because editing is monotonous and shooting is fun.

Colorful umbrellas partially obscure a yellow inflatable tube man with a red face and hair. The scene is set against an urban backdrop with a brick wall and a modern building facade.

A group of people are standing in line at a street food vendor named "fab" with a sign advertising "Dirty Hot Dogs." The food stall has bright signage and lights, and it's situated on a city street with buildings and trees.

View through rusty metal bars of a sunny park with lush green grass and trees. In the center, a small, closed striped structure stands alone, casting a shadow on the ground. A wooden fence lines the left side of the image.

All this is to say is that once I pilfered my dad’s Canon AE-1 camera about a year ago, I have been shooting film on a semi-regular basis. I save it for special occasions like holidays or weddings because, let’s be honest here, it’s not cheap to be a film photographer in 2025.

So when my friend and esteemed photographer Nick Wilkinson (@nickjw_750) told me he had some expired Kodak Ultra 400 in the back of his cupboard, I was intrigued. I’d never shot expired film and therefore had to look up how to shoot it. The rule I followed is that for every decade past its expiration date, half the ISO. So, I set my AE-1 to ISO 100 for the Ultra 400 film.

Conscious that I didn’t want to overexpose the film too much, if the camera’s light meter was suggesting f/2.8 then maybe I’d close the aperture by a click. I was aiming to overexpose it by about one and a half stops but really it was a guessing game.

Close-up of a Kodak Ultra 24 exposure film box. The box is yellow with a blue oval logo and red text. Icons on the box depict various settings like a sun, flash, and mountain. The box rests on a cutting mat with a visible expiration date.
The expired roll of Kodak Ultra.

A serene lake with reflections of trees on the water. A large tree with a thick canopy leans over the edge of the lake. The distant horizon is lined with a dense forest under a cloudy sky.

Of course, the way the pictures come out is also heavily dependent on how the film has been stored. My friend assured me that the roll had been in a cupboard for most of its life which is good, because had it been left out in daylight or kept next to a radiator, then the film might have been spoiled.

The Results

I really wasn’t expecting very much from this roll of film. I didn’t shoot anything in particular, but rather just took the camera on days when the weather was nice and shot whatever took my fancy — truly the best way to enjoy photography, in my opinion. Perhaps that’s why I was so tardy getting the film developed or maybe it was because my film lab packed up and moved 200 miles up north, but that’s another story.

A small dog sits on grass, looking towards a modern cityscape with a shopping complex. Various store signs are visible, including a cinema. People walk along the pavement under a partly cloudy sky.

A two-story abandoned red brick building with tall, narrow windows. Overgrown plants and weeds surround the entrance. A clear blue sky is visible above.

A large tree stands in the center of a quiet residential street, with houses and parked cars lining both sides. People walk along the sidewalk under a clear blue sky. A small traffic sign is visible at the tree's base.
Fun fact: This tree is one of the last remaining from the ancient Forest of Arden which once stretched across the Midlands of England.

Happily, I found a new film lab called PPP which did an excellent job and I was astonished by the results. The pictures came out better than I ever could have hoped. Although I can notice a slight color fading when compared to fresh celluloid, virtually all of the photos came out well and had a good dynamic range which meant I could tweak the contrast, shadows, and highlights in Photoshop.

Railroad tracks stretch under a bridge, with a red signal light above. A brick building stands on the bridge, and graffiti is visible on nearby surfaces. The sky is overcast, and greenery lines the tracks in the distance.

A cyclist rides on a sunlit cobblestone street, casting a long shadow. The sky is clear with the sun shining brightly above. Buildings, a construction crane, and silhouettes of other pedestrians are visible in the background.

A person walks along an urban pedestrian bridge with multiple ramps, surrounded by large windows covered in graffiti. Sunlight streams through, casting shadows on the railings and walls.

In case you’re interested, I shot with two lenses: a 28mm and a 50mm. As for the film, so far as I can tell Kodak stopped producing Ultra sometime in the 2000s but the UltraMax 400 is clearly its natural successor. You can still pick up expired rolls of Kodak Ultra on sites like eBay for $10 to $15, if you’re keen to give it a try yourself.

Image credits: Photographs by Matt Growcoot

