Every Winning Photo From Nature Photographer of the Year 2025

Jeremy Gray

Left: A bird flies in front of a large, glowing orange sun with blurred birds around it. Right: A close-up of a gorilla’s face with a bright orange butterfly on its fur near its shoulder.

The Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 winners have been revealed, and acclaimed Norwegian photographer Åsmund Keilen has earned the prestigious title, “Nature Photographer of the Year,” for his breathtaking, ethereal photo of a bird in flight against the glowing Sun.

“The photo was taken just outside Oslo on a warm summer day. I was on my way to the store to buy groceries. I have a stubborn habit of leaving my coffee cup on the roof of our old Mercedes when I open the door. And then, more than once, I’ve forgotten it there and simply driven away,” the award-winning photographer, Keilen, recalls.

A lone bird silhouette flies in front of a large, glowing orange circle, surrounded by blurred bird shapes and a dark, swirling background, creating a dreamlike, surreal atmosphere.
“Sundance” by Åsmund Keilen, Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 | NPOTY 2025

“That day, as I was backing out of the driveway, the cup fell over, miraculously remaining on the roof. A little discouraged, I reached out to pick it up. And then I suddenly envisioned the kind of photo I was about to take. Tiny orange birch seeds had fallen overnight on the blue roof of the car, and the summer sun reflected in them, alongside swifts dancing in the sky. Freedom seemed to take shape in chaos.”

Keilen took his camera and used multiple exposures, seeking to “recreate what my eyes saw and felt that day: an impression of a reflection — or perhaps a reflection of an impression.”

The photographer describes himself as impulsive, rarely planning shots far in advance. He instead prefers to use photography as a means of interacting with nature, “sharpening” his senses.

Keilen’s incredible photo, “Sundance,” struck a powerful chord with judges. The chairman of the committee, Tin Man Lee, describes Keilen’s photograph:

“At first glance, this mesmerizing image appears to depict leaves adrift in a cosmic sky — but on closer look, each shape reveals itself as a bird in graceful flight,” Lee says. “The photographer’s impeccable timing captured a single bird aligned against the glowing summer sun, transforming the scene into a breathtaking moment of stillness and motion intertwined. With its ethereal colors, perfect balance, and otherworldly atmosphere, the image evokes a dreamlike sense of wonder that feels both universal and timeless!”

With “Sundance,” Keilen bested photographers from over 96 countries, who together entered a record-breaking 24,781 different photos into this year’s Nature Photographer of the Year competition.

Category Winners

Alongside Keilen’s title, “Nature Photographer of the Year,” he also won the “Birds” category in the competition. The judges selected winners across a dozen categories in total, plus additional special prizes. Each of these winners is featured below, alongside selected comments from the judges.

Mammals — ‘Polar Meal’ by Pål Hermansen

Norwegian photographer Pål Hermansen’s photo, “Polar Meal,” won the Mammals category in this year’s Nature Photographer of the Year competition. The striking, visceral photo shows a polar bear and its large prey, a walrus.

Aerial view of a polar bear and its cub on snowy, blood-stained ground near the carcass of a walrus, showing the aftermath of a hunt in an Arctic landscape.
Mammals — ‘Polar Meal’ by Pål Hermansen | NPOTY 2025

“The composition draws the eye through bold diagonals and leading lines, balancing raw power with quiet contemplation in the predator’s pose. Beyond its technical mastery, the photo delivers a haunting reminder of the harsh realities of Arctic life and the urgent need for polar bear conservation,” says chairman Tin Man Lee.

Other Animals — ‘Silent Scream’ by Bence Máté

Hungarian photographer Bence Máté’s photo depicts a gut-wrenching scene of two crabs pulling a baby bird in opposite directions.

A wet, black baby bird lies on sandy ground while two green crabs grip its wings with their claws, appearing to interact with or confront the bird. The background is bright and out of focus.
‘Silent Scream’ by Bence Máté | NPOTY 2025

“Through this powerful image of the strange interaction between two groups of animals in a battle for life that usually goes in the opposite direction, we discover a natural world that surprises us every day and where the predator-prey roles can be reversed in curious ways, with crabs devouring a tern chick alive, whose only option is to accept its cruel fate. Wildlife never ceases to amaze us,” remarks jury member Marlondag.

Plants and Fungi — ‘Inferno’ by Tobias Richter

Award-winning German photographer Tobias Richter’s prize-winning shot, “Inferno,” provides a startling, visually arresting look at the impacts of wildfires.

A dark forest is engulfed in a wildfire at night, with tall, charred tree trunks illuminated by bright orange flames and scattered embers glowing throughout the scene.
‘Inferno’ by Tobias Richter | NPOTY 2025

“With wildfires becoming increasingly frequent and devastating, Inferno by Tobias Richter immediately struck us with its raw intensity. Blazing flames, glowing tree trunks, and drifting plumes of smoke, this photograph captures both the beauty and the horror of nature in crisis. I remember during the judging session how deeply this image impressed us all,” says jury member Kristel Schneider. “The illuminated patches of fire, surrounded by charred, still-glowing trunks, create a haunting contrast. When you take a closer look, the true scale of destruction and the photographer’s ability to convey it, becomes powerfully clear.”

Landscape — ‘Time For a Drop’ by Alexander Hormann

“Time For a Drop” by German photographer Alexander Hormann invites the viewer in through its cool tones and layer composition, showcasing a “moment held in ice,” as the photographer puts it.

A close-up view of a hole in thick ice reveals deep blue layers and jagged formations underneath, with a single water droplet hanging from the edge of the opening.
‘Time For a Drop’ by Alexander Hormann | NPOTY 2025

“The longer you look, the more the image reveals, faint shapes and textures begin to emerge, almost like imagined forms beneath the frozen surface. It’s an intimate landscape, fragile yet timeless, shaped by the photographer’s own creative vision, a fleeting moment that exists only for those who take the time to truly see,” says Schneider.

Underwater — ‘Featherhome’ by Luis Arpa Toribio

In contrast to vast underwater scenes frequently seen at the top of photo competitions, Spanish photographer Luis Arpa Toribio zeroes in on the beautiful, intricate details of an underwater world. Each viewer can take something unique away from the image, seeing entirely different things hidden in plain sight.

Close-up of black and blue feathery sea creature arms, possibly a crinoid, with yellow tips, underwater in blue light. The image shows intricate textures and patterns among the fronds.
‘Featherhome’ by Luis Arpa Toribio | NPOTY 2025

For chairman Tin Man Lee, it’s a futuristic city:

“The perfect symmetry and three-dimensional depth evoke the feeling of a futuristic city bathed in shimmering blue light. With its harmonious colors and delicate details, the image invites viewers into a magical, dreamlike world that few ever witness firsthand.”

Nature Art — ‘Moose in Snow’ by Pål Hermansen

Norwegian photographer Pål Hermansen took home top prize in two categories this year. This image, “Moose in Snow,” shows a moose amid a snowstorm in a fresh, unusual way. Hermansen used an infrared-triggered trail camera.

A moose walks through a snowy forest as strong winds blow snow across the scene, partially obscuring the trees and animal in a wintry, blustery landscape.
‘Moose in Snow’ by Pål Hermansen | NPOTY 2025

“What a fantastic series of images we had to review in this category! The discussions were long and passionate, but ‘Moose in Snow’ truly captured our collective attention. Using carefully placed infrared-triggered cameras, invisible to wildlife, Pål Hermansen combined technical precision with artistic vision. The result is an abstract yet deeply evocative vision, almost like a watercolor painting, where the moose’s silhouette emerges through the swirling snow. Nature itself adds the final brushstroke. The elegant form of a moose set against the purity of falling snow. A remarkable fusion of concept, technique, and subject,” says jury member Kristel Schneider.

Human and Nature — ‘Difficult Crossing’ by Xingchao Zhu

Eagle-eyed viewers may recognize this incredible black-and-white portrait of a lynx traversing a barbed wire fence. It was recently featured in the 2025 Nature’s Best Photography Awards. This is not the first time Chinese photographer Xingchao Zhu has earned acclaim for photos of wild cats, either. Last year, the photographer was honored in Wildlife Photographer of the Year for a stunning nighttime Pallas’s cat portrait.

A lynx walks through deep snow in a snowy landscape, partially obscured by crisscrossing barbed wire fences in the foreground. The scene is mostly white, giving a stark, wintry appearance.
‘Difficult Crossing’ by Xingchao Zhu | NPOTY 2025

“After a heated discussion at the judging table about the powerful images and stories in this category, this image stood out from the rest due to its attention to detail in the composition, the simplicity, clarity and depth of the moment that reflects our intense pressure and limits that we impose as humanity on wildlife and that affect their behavior and territories, even in spaces as wild as the habitat of this lynx,” adds jury member Marlondag.

Black and White — ‘The Way of the Ridge’ by Sebastiaan van der Greef

Dutch photographer Sebastiaan van der Greef’s photo, “The Way of the Ridge,” requires some time to appreciate fully. The main subject, an Arctic fox, occupies only a small portion of the frame, creating an overwhelming sense of space.

A lone polar bear walks across a rugged, rocky cliff face. The black-and-white photo highlights the contrast between the bear’s white fur and the dark, textured layers of rock surrounding it.
‘The Way of the Ridge’ by Sebastiaan van der Greef | NPOTY 2025

“It’s an exceptional black and white image capturing a species rarely seen in such unique environmental settings. This photograph truly demands viewing at a large scale to appreciate the intricate details and special qualities it presents fully,” says jury member and award-winning nature photographer Amit Eshel. “The photographer made an excellent choice in using black and white, which effectively eliminates any distracting colors and allows the viewer to focus on the textures and contrasts.”

Animal Portraits — ‘Shared Wonder’ by Mary Schrader

American photographer Mary Schrader’s portrait of a gorilla catches the giant primate calmly and carefully watching a butterfly in mid-flight, showing the powerful animal in an unusual, intimate way.

A close-up of a gorilla lying down, looking gently at the camera, with a bright orange butterfly resting on its dark fur near its shoulder.
‘Shared Wonder’ by Mary Schrader | NPOTY 2025

“A tender and poetic moment unfolds as a butterfly flutters gracefully beside a gorilla’s face, its golden hues mirroring the warmth in the animal’s eyes. The contrast between the fragile insect and the powerful primate evokes a delicate balance between strength and gentleness. This imaginative composition captures a fleeting instant of harmony,” comments Tin Man Lee.

Nature of ‘De Lage Landen’ — ‘Bike Tides’ by Sam Mannaerts

How did a bike wind up here? That’s the question viewers face after seeing Belgian photographer Sam Mannaerts’ winning photo.

Aerial view of rugged, eroded gray landscape with deep grooves and white accents, featuring a bicycle lying on its side near the top center of the image.
‘Bike Tides’ by Sam Mannaerts | NPOTY 2025

“An almost abstract drone shot that beautifully and harmoniously combines the contrasting textures and subtle colors of mud and snow with a delicate touch of red. The bicycles, so characteristic and emblematic of the area, serve as the focal anchor of the photograph, drawing the viewer’s eye immediately toward them,” comments Eshel.

Youth 10-17 Years Old — ‘Panning Bobcat’ by Leo Dale

Young American photographer Leo Dale captured this incredible panning portrait of a bobcat as it scurries across a field, prey in its mouth. It is an exceptional capture that exemplifies a very talented young photographer’s creativity and technical abilities.

A bobcat walks across blurred grass, looking at the camera with a rodent clamped in its mouth. The image is black and white, emphasizing the animal's spots and focused expression.
‘Panning Bobcat’ by Leo Dale | NPOTY 2025

“This image surprised us with the execution of the technical control to create a stunning panning image of this bobcat, and above all, with the perfect timing of the connection of gazes, which made us feel invited to share its moment of successful hunting. A rarely seen mastery, surprising to come from such a young talent,” says Marlondag.

Dale says he was lucky to be able to spend dozens of hours out in the field in California with bobcats.

“As with any subject, there are certain highly improbable shots you dream of but never succeed in capturing. This photo, a sharp panning shot of a bobcat with prey, was one of those dreams,” Dale says. “So, when I managed to get into position with this bobcat on this overcast evening and all the details above went according to plan, I was thrilled.”

Fred Hazelhoff Award (Portfolio) — ‘Flowerscapes’ by Theo Bosboom

Dutch photographer Theo Bosboom’s series of beautiful flower and plant portraits captured the jury’s attention.

Low-angle view of two large white flowers with star-shaped petals, set against tall tree trunks and a bright sky filtered through green leaves in a forest. Sunlight glows softly in the background.
‘Flowerscapes’ by Theo Bosboom | NPOTY 2025
Close-up view of tall, wild grasses and plants with fuzzy seed heads, taken from a low angle against a bright, pale sky. The image feels airy with soft green and white tones dominating the scene.
‘Flowerscapes’ by Theo Bosboom | NPOTY 2025
Close-up, low-angle view of bright yellow iris flowers with green leaves, set against a sunlit sky and blurred background trees. Sunlight shines through the delicate flower petals and leaves.
‘Flowerscapes’ by Theo Bosboom | NPOTY 2025
Close-up of vibrant pink foxglove flowers with speckled white and purple interiors, viewed from below, with blurred green trees and blue sky in the background.
‘Flowerscapes’ by Theo Bosboom | NPOTY 2025

“A series of carefully composed photographs that offers an innovative and original perspective on the intricate plant world, immersing the viewer deeply among and beneath the flowers, as if seeing through the eyes of an insect,” notes Eshel, adding that the entire series is “exceptionally meticulous and stylistically consistent, with the photographer’s distinctive artistic fingerprint clearly visible in every single photograph.”

The photographer describes his series as answering the question, “What would an ant see if it looked up while walking through a field of flowers?”

Close-up view from below of lily of the valley flowers with broad green leaves and ferns in a lush, sunlit forest. Water droplets are visible on the leaves, and the sky is partially visible through the foliage.
‘Flowerscapes’ by Theo Bosboom | NPOTY 2025
Tall wildflowers and grasses are shown from a low angle against a bright, white sky, creating a delicate, airy pattern with green stems and round clusters of flowers.
‘Flowerscapes’ by Theo Bosboom | NPOTY 2025
Close-up view of tall, slender stems of blue wildflowers with spiky petals and green leaves, set against a bright, pale sky, giving a fresh, upward-looking perspective.
‘Flowerscapes’ by Theo Bosboom | NPOTY 2025
Low-angle view of tall purple flowers, likely bluebells, with green stems reaching toward a light sky. Tree branches with early spring leaves frame the background.
‘Flowerscapes’ by Theo Bosboom | NPOTY 2025
White daisies and tall grasses are shown from a low angle against a bright, pale sky, creating an airy and minimalistic scene.
‘Flowerscapes’ by Theo Bosboom | NPOTY 2025

Capturing these striking images was made possible by a new rotating macro lens that was physically narrow and wide-angle.

“It was as if I had been given the key to a wonderful secret world — I felt very privileged and excited!” the photographer exclaims.

The Rest of the Winning Images From Nature Photographer of the Year 2025

“Every photo competition brings its own challenges, and some categories spark more debate than others. This year, our discussions touched on impact, originality, and the very definition of nature photography. I’m delighted that many winners this year pushed boundaries — through creative vision, innovative technique, or the courage to show nature from a fresh perspective,” says jury member Kristel Schneider.

The judges had a monumental task before them. Nonetheless, they selected incredible winning photos from a massive pool of superb images, including category winners, runners-up, and highly commended entries. All the runners-up and highly commended photos from throughout the competition’s dozen categories are featured below.

A swarm of mayflies illuminated at night hovers above a dark body of water, with city lights reflecting in the background across the horizon.
‘Blue Army’ by Imre Potyó | NPOTY 2025
Close-up of frayed electrical wires inside a weathered metal pipe, with the background blurred, highlighting the exposed copper strands at the wire ends.
‘Unique Home’ by Vidyun Hebbar | NPOTY 2025
An aardvark stands in a grassy field at sunset, with the large orange sun low on the horizon and casting a warm glow over the scene.
‘A Curious Nose’ by Laura Dyer | NPOTY 2025
An Arctic fox peers over the edge of a snow-covered slope, surrounded by soft, blurred light and shadows that create a serene, minimalist winter scene.
‘Above the Parapet’ by Phil Hall | NPOTY 2025
A cluster of small, dark fish swim closely together on the left, while numerous bubbles cover the water’s surface on the right, creating a stark contrast between the two sides.
‘Air Bubbles’ by Lars Beygang | NPOTY 2025
Two long, curved, blue-and-black antennae extend upward from the bottom center of a dark, almost black background, with only the tips of the insect's head barely visible.
‘Beast in Black’ by Daniela Graf | NPOTY 2025
A lone goat stands on a rocky outcrop, surrounded by soft golden light and blurred circular bokeh, creating a dreamy, ethereal atmosphere.
‘Chamois’ by Jakubowski Radomir | NPOTY 2025
Large white sheets cover a blue and gray glacier, creating folds and creases over the ice to help slow melting. The fabric contrasts with the natural icy textures underneath.
‘Climate Protection Measurements’ by Tobias Buettel
A dark, misty abstract image shows a duck-like silhouette surrounded by blurred, colorful bokeh lights and dreamy reflections, creating a surreal and mysterious atmosphere.
‘Coup de Grace’ by Åsmund Keilen | NPOTY 2025
Two owls stand close together among a vibrant field of yellow sunflowers, blending in with the colorful blossoms and green leaves. The focus is on the owls in the middle, with the foreground and background softly blurred.
‘Couple’ by Andres Luis Dominguez Blanco | NPOTY 2025
A small, conical hill stands on a flat desert plain under a clear sky at sunrise or sunset, with dramatic sun rays fanning outward and mountains visible in the distant background.
‘Cono de Arita’ by Igancio Palacios | NPOTY 2025
A dolphin underwater faces the camera, wearing research equipment on its head with sensors on each side and a metal ball suspended in front of its face. Blue water fills the background.
‘Echolocation’ by Lana Tannir | NPOTY 2025
Frost-covered pine branches with visible pinecones create a dense, wintry texture. The needles appear white and icy, giving the scene a cold, frozen appearance.
‘Fallen Beauty’ by Simon Booth | NPOTY 2025
A large tree with bare branches stands silhouetted against a hazy, pale sky. The sun is partially visible behind the tree, creating a soft, dreamy light and casting gentle shadows.
‘Fantasy Tree’ by Mathijs Frenken | NPOTY 2025
A dense flock of birds stands closely packed together, bathed in golden sunlight from above, creating a warm, glowing atmosphere and highlighting the texture of the crowd.
‘Flock of Gold’ by Alex Pansier | NPOTY 2025
Four small terns with black caps chase and attack a larger white bird with a yellow beak, flying low over grass on a rocky, blurred background.
‘Gone’ by Jan Smit | NPOTY 2025
Close-up of irregular, elongated bubbles and droplets suspended in a dark translucent material, resembling abstract patterns or frozen liquid on glass. The background is mostly black with light blue highlights around the shapes.
‘Ice Channels’ by Susanne Barkmann | NPOTY 2025
A close-up of a sloth holding its baby, both covered in long, wet fur. The baby nestles closely against the adult, blending into the thick, textured fur. Their faces are partially visible, surrounded by tangled strands.
‘In Mother’s Arms’ by Dvir Barkay | NPOTY 2025
A pink aquatic flower with green leaves floats on deep blue water, surrounded by swirling ripples and tiny white specks.
‘In the Flow of Time’ by Balazs Ravasz | NPOTY 2025
Aerial view of a volcanic landscape with a glowing line of lava, steam rising from the ground, patches of snow, and mountains in the background under a cloudy, golden sky.
‘In the Shadow of the Fire’ by Philipp Egger | NPOTY 2025
A forest is engulfed in a wildfire, with flames and smoke rising among charred trees. The ground is covered in glowing embers, and the sky is filled with an orange and yellow fiery glow.
‘Infernal Beauty’ by Jason Mirandi | NPOTY 2025
Close-up of black and white bird feathers with several drops and streaks of bright red blood on the surface.
‘Injured Guillemot’ by Knut Sverre Horn | NPOTY 2025
Silhouetted birds perch on dark, leafless branches against a blurred, vertical blue and purple background, creating a moody, abstract atmosphere at dusk or dawn.
‘Jackdaws at Dusk’ by Mathijs Frenken | NPOTY 2025
A dense swarm of translucent jellyfish floats underwater in greenish-blue water, their long tentacles trailing behind them, creating an intricate, ethereal pattern in the sea.
‘Jellyfish Watercolor’ by Alex Varani | NPOTY 2025
Aerial view of a small, irregularly-shaped pink pond surrounded by dark and light gray sediment patterns on a rough, sandy surface.
‘King Penguins by the Pond’ by Renato Granieri | NPOTY 2025
A tall building facade with large white panels in the center, flanked by dark windows. A small window on the right shows a person’s face peeking out. The image is in black and white, with a minimalistic, geometric composition.
‘Life In a Box’ by Sarthak Agrawal | NPOTY 2025
A large group of small birds takes flight, scattering in front of a lion that crouches in the background, partially hidden and staring intently. The scene is set in a dry, earthy environment.
‘Lioness Eyes Behind Birds’ by Willem Kruger | NPOTY 2025
Two salamanders are curled together underwater in a warm, amber light. Their bodies are closely intertwined, and the sunlight above creates a glowing effect on the scene.
‘Newt Embrace’ by Anton Sorokin | NPOTY 2025
Five white swans swim in a line on a dark, reflective body of water, with tall, shadowy trees forming a vertical pattern in the background. The swans and their reflections are illuminated against the darkness.
‘Night Swan Lake’ by Mateusz Matysiak | NPOTY 2025
A lion sits in tall, golden grass, staring forward while holding the paw of its prey in its mouth. The scene is bathed in warm, soft sunlight.
‘No Fear No Mercy’ by Tomasz Szpila | NPOTY 2025
Close-up of an African buffalo’s back, showing textured gray skin, a prominent curved horn, and several small birds perched on its back against a blurred brown background.
‘On Gulliver’s Back’ by Merennege Chamathki Induwara Ferando | NPOTY 2025
Close-up black and white image of a large fish with intricate swirling patterns on its skin, and a smaller fish partially visible inside its mouth. The large fish’s eye is prominent in the composition.
‘Peekaboo’ by Paul Eijkemans | NPOTY 2025
A blurred image of an elephant with large tusks walking on grass, set against a blue and green background, creating an abstract, painterly effect.
‘Picasso’s Elephant’ by Ilse Koks | NPOTY 2025
A lone kayaker paddles through dark water, surrounded by towering, misty waves on both sides, creating a dramatic and intense scene in black and white.
‘Shadow and Light’ by Harry Sedin | NPOTY 2025
A single eye peers through a small hole in a dark wall, partially obscured by dark blue curtains on both sides, creating a mysterious and eerie atmosphere.
‘Stern Gaze’ by Tibor Litauszki | NPOTY 2025
Aerial view of numerous crocodiles clustered together in muddy, shallow water, creating swirling patterns with their bodies and tails on the beige and dark brown surface.
‘Stranded Survivors’ by Octavio Campos Salles | NPOTY 2025
Two lions lie on a tree branch with their tails and legs dangling down, seen from below in black and white. Their relaxed paws and tails hang off the rough, horizontal branch.
‘Tails and Paws’ by Dvir Barkay | NPOTY 2025
A silhouette of a bird with outstretched wings flies in front of a solar eclipse, with the sun’s corona glowing behind the darkened moon.
‘The Frigatebird and the Diamond Ring’ by Liron Gertsman | NPOTY 2025
A tiger walks through a dense forest, stepping over exposed tree roots and dry leaves, with tall trees and green foliage surrounding it in the natural sunlight.
‘The Hidden Grail of Sumatra Island’ by Vladimir Cech Jr. | NPOTY 2025
A person kneels inside a wooden truck, tending to metal crates with small doors. A fish’s eye is visible peeking out from one slightly open crate in the foreground, suggesting live animal transport.
‘The Long Journey’ by Joan de la Malla | NPOTY 2025
Black and white photo of a snowy forest bordering a dark, partially frozen lake. A small group of swans swims near the shore as snow falls heavily, creating a serene winter scene.
‘The Swan Lake’ by Terje Kolaas | NPOTY 2025
Close-up of many small, orange, finger-like spikes densely packed together, fading into shadow at the edges, creating an abstract texture with a warm to cool color gradient.
‘The Underside of Wonder’ by Julius Kramer | NPOTY 2025
Abstract image showing a blue, eye-shaped form with a dark, cracked center and dashed lines crossing it, all set against a white background. The overall appearance is reminiscent of a stylized eye or mouth.
‘Third Eye’ by Marcin Giba | NPOTY 2025
A silhouette of an elephant and an excavator facing each other at sunset, set against an orange-yellow sky. The ground appears dark in the foreground.
‘Two Giants’ by Richard Peters | NPOTY 2025
Sunlight streams through water onto soft coral or sea anemones, highlighting their delicate, feathery tentacles in an underwater scene. The light creates a dramatic, ethereal effect on the marine life.
‘Whoosh’ by Geo Cloete | NPOTY 2025
A lone wolf stands in a snow-covered field with frosted trees in the background, blending into the misty, wintry landscape.
‘Winter Wolf’ by Noelle Zweers | NPOTY 2025
A large, camouflaged wobbegong shark rests on a rocky seabed while a dense school of small silvery fish swims above it in clear turquoise water.
‘Wobbegong Shark’ by Nicolas Remy | NPOTY 2025
A windswept tree stands against heavy snowfall in a rocky, barren landscape. Snowflakes blur across the image, and the tree leans, shaped by the harsh wind. The scene is in black and white.
‘Quetzalquoti’ by Miguel Jose Avalos Gonzalez | NPOTY 2025

More award-winning photos and remarks from winning photographers are available on the Nature Photographer of the Year website.

The Nature Photographer of the Year 2026 competition will open in just over three weeks, so inspired photographers should start preparing now. Perhaps next year, they will be named “Nature Photographer of the Year.”

Image credits: Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 (NPOTY 2025). All individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

