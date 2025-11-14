Sirui Astra 1.3x Anamorphic Lenses Are World’s First With AF and T1.8

Sirui has launched Astra, a new series of 1.33x full-frame autofocus-equipped anamorphic cinema lenses. The new Sirui Astra lenses are the world’s first full-frame anamorphic optics to combine autofocus with a constant, fast T1.8 aperture.

Sirui describes its new Astra Series cinema primes as designed for independent filmmakers and professional creators who demand high-end image quality and user-friendly operation for run-and-gun workflows.

The lenses are launching first on Kickstarter, albeit with a very modest $5,000 goal that has already been eclipsed. The Kickstarter campaign will give filmmakers the chance to get the new lenses at a reduced price. After this time, they will be available through typical retail channels at regular prices, like Sirui’s other lenses.

As of now, the Sirui Astra lens comprises three lenses: the 50mm T18, 75mm T1.8, and 100mm T1.8. All three share the same size, shape, and design, with weights ranging from 600 to 700 grams (about 21 to 24.7 ounces). Each lens shares a unified 67mm filter thread and gearing positions. The lenses have 72mm outer diameters. They also employ dust- and drip-proof designs.

Sirui notes that the lenses feature “fast, precise, and remarkably smooth” autofocus technology, promising smooth, fluid performance that works well for dynamic, fast-paced productions and slower-paced studio scenes. When manual focus is desired, users can swap between AF and MF at any time, and the manual focus rings include precise focus distance scales that work with follow-focus and LiDAR systems.

With their fast T1.8 apertures, the new Sirui Astra anamorphic lenses should be well-suited to low-light shooting scenarios and when filmmakers want shallow depth of field. Sirui brings specific attention to bokeh, which is “smooth” and features anamorphic’s trademark shape and style.

Speaking of anamorphic, when used on full-frame cameras, the lenses can be desqueezed to deliver a 2.39:1 aspect ratio, a classic cinematic choice. The lenses feature a 44mm image circle, by the way.

Pricing and Availability

The Sirui Astra 1.3x Anamorphic lenses are available for $799 each on Kickstarter with an early-bird discount. The complete set of all three is available for $2,399, which doesn’t offer a discount on the lenses but does include a custom hard case to carry all three. Users can select between two flare style options: blue or neutral.

Once the Kickstarter campaign ends, the regular pricing will be $999 per lens, or $2,999 for the full set.

The Sirui Astra lenses are available in Sony E, Nikon Z, and L-Mount. Sirui joined the L-Mount Alliance in March of this year.

Image credits: Sirui

