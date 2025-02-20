Sirui’s 20mm T1.8 Is Its First Wide-Angle Anamorphic Lens With AF

Sirui announced its first wide-angle autofocus anamorphic lens to join the Vision Prime 1 Series of lenses. The 20mm T1.8 1.33x S35 AF Anamorphic lens is arriving for Fujifilm X, Sony E, Nikon Z, and M43 mounts.

Following the launch of the 40mm T1.8 1.33 anamorphic lens last December, the relatively compact new lens measures just 96 millimeters (3.8 inches) long and weighs only 480 grams (1.1 pounds). It offers users a wider field of view with a 15.8 inch (0.4 meters) minimum focus distance, which Sirui says makes it an ideal addition to any filmmaker’s kit as it can provide a unique anamorphic look at a cost-effective $679 price.

According to the company, the addition to the existing trio of Vision Prime 1 Lenses is designed to meet the demands of high-resolution 8K production. Sirui achieves this by incorporating aspherical lens elements, such as ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass and HRI (High Refractive Index) glass, to achieve the best optical performance at its price. As a video-oriented lens, it is also designed to control focus breathing and promises minimal distortion.

The new wide-angle lens uses an STM motor that promises fast, accurate, and quiet autofocus. With its 1.33x anamorphic squeeze factor, filmmakers can achieve a cinematic look with unique, eye-catching hexagonal bokeh when wide open and classic oval-shaped bokeh at T2.4 and above. The system also features two optional anamorphic flare choices: Blue and “Neutral.” The aperture is controlled by adjusting the de-clickable aperture ring at the base of the lens. Users can also switch between manual or autofocus using a click-switch on the lens barrel, which further includes an Autofocus Lock (Customizable) button.

Like its 40mm, Sirui’s new 20mm T1.8 Autofocus Wide-Angle Anamorphic lens is the first of its kind available in two different colors (Black or Metal Gray) and in four different mount options (Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Micro Four Thirds, and Sony E). The lens also maintains the same 67mm filter thread and 72mm outer font size to ensure uniformity and cohesion across the rest of the Vision Prime 1 series.

Pricing and Availability

The Sirui Vision Prime 1 Series Full Frame 20mm T1.8 autofocus 1.33x Anamorphic cine-lens is will be available starting on March 3 to backers for $549 with “early-bird” pricing. The cost will go up to $679 once the official retail prices go into effect, so the Indiegogo campaign offers potential buyers a 15 percent discount. Additionally, the lens is available as part of a three-lens set priced at $1,599, which includes a set of user-changeable RF/Z/L Mounts.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly. In this case, the campaign has not yet opened. However, given Sirui’s track record, PetaPixel is sharing the news ahead of time. Once backing opens, PetaPixel will join the campaign at the lowest available tier to keep track of the campaign through its completion.

Image credits: Sirui