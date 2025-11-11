Photographer Gets Backlash for Declaring Vendors Should be Fed at Weddings

A wedding photographer’s viral TikTok post has sparked a debate on whether vendors such as herself should be fed at events.

Photographer Chelsea McFolling, who operates Reach 1 Creative, posted the TikTok last month and it has racked up 1.2 million views — while also attracting a surprising amount of negative reviews.

“Vendors who are working over five hours should be provided with either an adequate break time or a vendor meal,” McFolling tells Newsweek. “A meal in the room would be the best option so that clients can ensure their photographer is in the room, ready to shoot at any moment.”

#weddingtips #weddingtiktok #weddingtok #weddingplanning #vendors #weddingvendor #2026bride #weddingphotos ♬ secure – Khamir Music @chelseamcfolling LIFE OF A WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER / VENDOR. Disclaimer: I am truly thankful for my job, and what I get to do is a blessing. And I know it's not usually intentional. But unfortunately it's a reality. It's not meant to be a complaint. But maybe if more people knew about this, they would work to have a vendor table and treat their vendors as people who've been working 14 hour days and need a chair and a meal 🩶🥹 we do this for you! And we'll do anything for you! But we're human and need food and quick breaks for our feet! 👣 If you didn't know, most vendors get sent outside to eat in the cold or the heat. If they get food at all. And we rarely have a place to sit. If you're a bride to be and you see this, maybe you can help change the wedding vendor culture 🫶🏼 We love you, and we love our jobs! #weddingphotographer

But it appears an overwhelming amount of TikTok users disagree: “Hey so most places of work, you have to bring your own lunch,” reads the top comment that’s been liked over 5,500 times. “Last time I checked no one gets free meals from their job, ” reads another.

McFolling explains to Newsweek that it’s not as simple as packing her own lunch due to a “lack of storage options.” Plus other considerations, such as hot weather.

Nevertheless, there were plenty of comments asserting that it’s common decency to make sure everyone is fed. “I was happy to see how many people rallied together to say that feeding vendors is a basic kindness. Especially when that person is responsible for capturing all the best moments of your wedding day,” she adds.

McFolling says that being a wedding photographer is “one of the most physically and mentally taxing jobs” and that any way of making the photographer more comfortable ultimately benefits the couple because the photos of their big day will be better.