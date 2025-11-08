Retouch4me’s New Plugin Removes Dust and Distracting Particles From Videos

Retouch4me, known for its AI-powered photo and video editing tools, has introduced Dust OFX, a new plugin that automatically removes dust and small particles from video footage. Built for DaVinci Resolve and compatible with other OFX-based editors, the plugin uses advanced neural networks to streamline one of the most time-consuming aspects of video retouching.

A New Solution for Filmmakers and Content Creators

Dust can be a persistent challenge in professional filmmaking, particularly in high-resolution commercial, product, and macro video work where even tiny particles become visible under scrutiny. Whether on dark clothing or reflective surfaces, specks can detract from an otherwise flawless production. Traditionally, removing them has required manual, frame-by-frame cleanup, a tedious process that adds hours to post-production timelines.

With Dust OFX, Retouch4me aims to automate that process entirely, with the company describing that its new plugin identifies, tracks, and removes dust and other minute artifacts automatically across frames, without softening surrounding textures or requiring manual touch-ups. For commercial videographers, product filmmakers, and unboxing content creators, this represents a significant reduction in editing time and effort.

AI Technology Trained on Professional Retouching

Retouch4me’s Dust neural network was developed from scratch and trained on a large dataset of professionally retouched images to ensure accurate results. According to the company, thousands of experiments were conducted to refine the algorithm, achieving high-end retouching quality while preserving realistic surface textures. The same proprietary AI engine that powers Retouch4me’s photo tools has been adapted for video processing, bringing frame-by-frame precision to moving footage.

“After releasing our photo dust removal plugin, Retouch4me Dust, many videographers requested a similar solution for video, especially for macro product shots. Dust OFX meets this demand and also excels at removing dust and small particles from dark clothing,” said Oleg Sharonov, founder of Retouch4me.

Retouch4me also notes that, like all of its products, Dust OFX is licensed for unrestricted commercial use, with no subscription required. The plugin complements the company’s growing suite of AI retouching tools, designed to simplify post-production for photographers and videographers alike.

Compatibility and Performance

Dust OFX supports video up to 4K resolution and is compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 and later on Windows 10 (x64), Windows 11, and macOS 11+. It also works within other professional editors that support the OpenFX (OFX) plugin standard, including Nuke, Assimilate SCRATCH, Natron, and VEGAS Pro.

The plugin is optimized for modern hardware but remains accessible for a wide range of systems. Retouch4me recommends a computer with at least 6 GB of RAM, a 64-bit processor (1.2 GHz or faster), and a GPU with 6 GB of VRAM or an Intel CPU with OpenCL 1.2 support. On Mac, Dust OFX performs best on systems from 2015 or newer, including models powered by Intel Core i7 or Apple M1, M2, and M3 chips.

Because the plugin performs frame-by-frame retouching, overall processing speed depends on the video’s resolution, duration, and GPU performance. Even so, Retouch4me promises that it has optimized the software for efficient use, ensuring smooth playback and processing even on mid-range systems.

Simple Workflow Integration

Once installed, Dust OFX integrates directly into the user’s editing pipeline. With a single click, it analyzes each frame to detect dust, lint, or similar imperfections, then removes them while maintaining consistent color and surface detail. The process is fully automated, making it ideal for workflows where precision and time efficiency are equally important.

The company recommends downloading Dust OFX directly from the official Retouch4me website, as the plugin is not supported in versions distributed via the Apple Store.

Pricing and Availability

Retouch4me Dust OFX is available now as a one-time purchase for $349 USD, including a perpetual license and free updates. A free trial version is also available for download.

Image credits: Retouch4me