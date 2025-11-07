Fujifilm Opens ‘House of Photography’ Spaces in Barcelona and Porto

Fujifilm celebrated the opening of two new “House of Photography” spaces in Europe this week. The first was in Barcelona, Spain, on November 5, and the second in Porto, Portugal today, November 7.

Fujifilm House of Photography spaces are designed to be elegant, sophisticated, accessible spaces for professionals and general fans of photography to learn and enjoy the culture of the hobby. The new Barcelona space — located in the heart of the city at Gran de Gràcia 1 — is organized into different areas inspired by Fujifilm’s product ranges and “the photographic experience that each of them brings.” Visitors will see both Instax and X Series spaces, one which is described as “dynamic and fun” to mirror the immediacy of instant photography, while the other area is “dedicated to the X Series, where technology, style, and work merge for those looking to capture the world with artistic sensitivity.”

Fujifilm’s GFX series cameras are also present, in a “exclusive and sophisticated” area that is meant to appeal to and reflect the audience for medium format digital.

Barcelona’s House of Photography also features a gallery space that will feature rotating exhibitions. Until December 12, Barcelona’s House of Photography will feature work from photographer Pilar Aymerich, whose work dates to the 1970s and 1980s, contrasted with the modern photography of Toni Amengual. Both photographers are showcasing their photography of Barcelona, and the exhibit is meant to contrast past and present.

“We are very proud to open the 2nd HOUSE OF PHOTOGRAPHY in Europe. A project that transcends the commercial to become the home of inspiration and photographic creation, whose objective is to make photography the eighth art,” Eduardo López, Director of Imaging and Recording Media at Fujifilm Spain, says.

Barcelona is not the only city in Europe to get a new House of Photography this week, though. Porto, Portugal, received the third Europe-based House of Photography as well, which opens today.

The space is located on Rua Sá da Bandeira and is divided into two floors with a total of 220 square meters of space. It promises a similar experience to the one in Barcelona and will offer exhibitions by both Portuguese and international artists, workshops, events, and product experience areas. Porto’s location cost about €500,000 to open, putting into perspective Fujifilm’s investment in these areas.

Both House of Photography locations also include a retail portion, which will sell products bearing the “House of Photography” branding as well as accessories for Fujifilm cameras.

Image credits: Fujifilm