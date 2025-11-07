Elevate.io Turns Video Editing Into a Collaborative Experience

Elevate.io introduces a new era of video creation with its browser-based platform, uniting real-time editing, AI-powered tools, asset management, and live collaboration into a single workspace. This all-in-one approach promises to transform how teams create, review, and deliver content via the cloud.

The Elevate.io platform invites creators to experience video editing as a shared, dynamic process rather than a sequential workflow. With bulky files now stored in the cloud, teams can now edit, comment, and build visuals together in real time from anywhere, all within their browser.

Redefining Video Collaboration for a New Generation

“For over a decade the video editing industry has defined ‘collaboration’ as a review and approval workflow that happens once a video edit is complete. A cottage industry of tools arose that allowed users to review edited content, make comments and suggestions, and feed that data back to an editor who could then implement changes,” the company says.

“The development team at Elevate.io believes collaboration means much more than that — and they also believe that in today’s team-based video creation environments, collaboration begins before the footage even hits the timeline, and it also happens in real time.”

Instead, Elevate.io changes team-based video workflows by reimagining collaboration as a real-time multiplayer experience. Within its platform, team members can join the same editing session simultaneously, make live changes, share feedback, and add comments directly on the timeline. The approach feels similar to Figma for design or Frame.io for review, but everything happens inside the editing interface itself. Comments appear in real time, linked to specific frames, which allows for fluid teamwork and faster decision-making.

Elevate.io, which describes itself as “the first true Video Co-Creation Platform,” introduces an integrated ecosystem where editing tools, effects, and shared assets coexist seamlessly in a single environment. From transitions and color correction to visual effects, every feature is accessible in-browser without downloads, swapping huge files back and forth, or heavy software installations.

Built for Teams, Designed for Efficiency

The Elevate.io workflow is powered by cloud-native architecture on AWS, promising scalability and smooth performance for projects of all sizes. Teams can store, edit, and organize everything in the cloud with Shared Team Folders that streamline collaboration and file management. With all assets stored in a central workspace, editors no longer need to hunt for missing footage.

The platform also supports mobile uploads, allowing creators to shoot on their phone and send footage directly to the Elevate.io workspace in real time. This mobile-to-cloud workflow makes the platform ideal for marketing departments, creative agencies, and social media teams working across multiple devices and locations.

Expandable timelines with frame-accurate thumbnails provide editors with a precise, professional-grade view of every moment, supporting both short-form social media clips and long-form content with cinematic accuracy.

AI Tools to Accelerate Creative Workflows

Using OpenAI technology, Elevate.io’s AI Image Generator lets users generate images in the cloud from text prompts. The system also includes AI text-to-speech and other assistive features designed to accelerate content creation without compromising quality or control.

To make these tools accessible, Elevate.io introduces a token-based system for AI-powered features. Every user starts with 100 free tokens that remain available until used. Subscribers on the Creator plan receive 100 new tokens each month, which replenish automatically. Additional tokens can be purchased at any time and remain valid indefinitely, providing flexibility for creators to scale their AI use as needed.

With its foundation in cloud-native infrastructure, Elevate.io promises rapid evolution with an architecture that allows its back-end team to continuously introduce new features, refine workflows, and expand creative capabilities.

“Elevate.io represents a new category in video creation that mirrors the reality of how teams collaborate today. By merging real-time editing, dynamic feedback, and cloud-based management into one intuitive platform, we are empowering creators to focus on what matters most: storytelling,” the company said.

Pricing and Availability

Elevate.io is currently available in open beta at elevate.io where users can sign up for free to access the platform’s full suite of editing and collaboration tools. Alternatively, the Creator subscription plan, which includes 100 monthly AI tokens and expanded cloud storage, is available for $15 per month or $144 annually. Elevate.io notes that additional tokens can be purchased as needed and never expire.

Image credits: Elevate.io